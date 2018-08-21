The Cuervo Tradicional Taco Takeover and Cocktail Competition Comes to Miami

Bottomless tacos and tequila, anyone? Mark your calendars: Miami's inaugural Cuervo Tradicional Taco Takeover and Cocktail Competition will take place Saturday, September 8, at Soho Studios.

A collaboration between Thrillist and the New York City-based event planning company Cannonball Productions, Taco Takeover will unite some of the city's best chefs and mixologists for an evening of unlimited food, drinks, and entertainment.

"Miami knows great food," says Kate Levenstien, founder/CEO of Cannonball Productions. "And its Latin-food scene is unrivaled stateside. We knew locals would want to try the city's best tacos and tequila cocktails all in one spot."