The Cuervo Tradicional Taco Takeover and Cocktail Competition Comes to Miami

Bottomless tacos and tequila, anyone? Mark your calendars: Miami's inaugural Cuervo Tradicional Taco Takeover and Cocktail Competition will take place Saturday, September 8, at Soho Studios.
A collaboration between Thrillist and the New York City-based event planning company Cannonball Productions, Taco Takeover will unite some of the city's best chefs and mixologists for an evening of unlimited food, drinks, and entertainment.
"Miami knows great food," says Kate Levenstien, founder/CEO of Cannonball Productions. "And its Latin-food scene is unrivaled stateside. We knew locals would want to try the city's best tacos and tequila cocktails all in one spot."
The event will present ten local restaurants and chefs, including Steve Santana's Taquiza, Anna Robbins' 222 Taco, and E11even Miami.
A complete lineup of food has not yet been released, but Brickell's American Social will dish out duck tacos with blackberries, goat cheese, tomatillos, and pickled shallots, paired with the La Sandia cocktail, made with watermelon and cucumber purée, jalapeño, agave, lime, and tequila blanco.
Otherwise, keep an eye out for jalapeño margaritas from Cancun Grill Doral and slow-braised short-rib tacos with cotija cheese and ají limo sauce from HotLime Kitchen.
"Miami has some of the country's hottest restaurants and most innovative bars, so it was a no-brainer to bring them all together," Levenstien says.
While you spend the night chowing down on tacos and other Mexican-inspired dishes, local bartenders will serve cocktails containing Jose Cuervo tequila. Attendees will be asked to sample them all and choose a winning drink.
The event will also offer live music and games. In addition, any leftover food will be donated to the homeless through Forage Forward.
Early-bird pricing is $39 for unlimited tacos, cocktails, and beer. Early-access tickets start at $49, and VIP passes start at $69, guaranteeing attendees a half-hour early entrance and access to a lounge with a flowing Cuervo Tradicional Paloma cocktail bar, a churro station, and a queso fountain.
Cuervo Tradicional Taco Takeover and Cocktail Competition. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, September 8, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; thetacotakeover.com. Tickets cost $39 to $79 via eventbrite.com. Ages 21 and up.
