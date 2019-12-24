 


  • Herban Planet
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

A beer dubbed Betsy Rosa is now available at the Betsy Hotel in honor of the hotel's canine executive officers, Betsy (left) and Katie.EXPAND
A beer dubbed Betsy Rosa is now available at the Betsy Hotel in honor of the hotel's canine executive officers, Betsy (left) and Katie.
Photo courtesy of the Betsy Hotel South Beach

LT Steak & Seafood at the Betsy Hotel Launches a Dog-Themed Beer

Nicole Danna | December 24, 2019 | 9:30am
The Betsy South Beach is serving its own beer inspired by the hotel's resident dogs, Betsy and Rosa.

The two pooches — the hotel's "canine executive officers" — belong to the Plutzik-Goldwasser family, owners of the Betsy Hotel. Both Golden Retrievers, Betsy and Rosa also stand as the unofficial greeters for the hotel's CEO cocktail hour, held every Friday at 5 p.m. at the Lobby Bar and hosted by managing director Zachary Plutzik.

"Not many people know the Betsy is a dog-friendly hotel where guests are welcome to dine with their pets in the restaurants’ outdoor areas," Plutzik says. "The Betsy also donates a portion of pet fees to two animal rescue programs, one in Miami-Dade and the other in Zimbabwe, the birthplace of our co-owner, Lesley Goldwasser."

The classic, Austrian-style lager — named simply Betsy Rosa — was created as a collaboration between the Betsy's culinary team and the House of Motor Crafted Lifestyle, a Miami-based brewery best known for its Serrat, Vienna-style lager.

Served exclusively at the hotel, the naturally-fermented 5.3 percent alcohol-by-volume brew is described as light on the palate with notes of lemon zest, fresh-baked bread, and allspice with hints of honey and herbal hops ($7).

In addition to the specialty beer, guests and patrons can also pair their pints with the Lobby Bar's newest menu addition, Mangalica jamón. The restaurant is the first in Florida to offer the über-premium, bone-in ham for on-site carving. Cured in Spain from pigs hailing from Hungary, it's priced at $25 per ounce and is available starting at 5 p.m. daily.

The Betsy Hotel. 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-0044; thebetsyhotel.com.

 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.

