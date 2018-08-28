Terre del Sapore Serves Hearty Italian Fare in Coral Gables

Terre del Sapore feels like home. This Coral Gables restaurant is replete with a welcoming vibe, an exposed brick wall, and a wood-fired oven where you can watch your pizza being cooked.

Owner Marcelo Lederman opened the eatery so he would have a place for his family and friends to enjoy the cuisine he loves best. The idea is for patrons to drop in whenever and linger over comfort food and good wine, says his son, artist David Lederman, who oversees the restaurant's plant-filled dining room, adorned with some of his paintings.

Chef Kasey Dhanji sends out deep-flavored Italian dishes that pair well with the curated wine list. Start with the piccolo tagliere di formaggi, a cheese platter with Parmesan, provolone, fontina, Gorgonzola dolce, fig jam, and bread ($14 to $24); melanzane alla parmigiana ($12); or insalatta di prosciutto, with seasonal melon, arugula, grape tomatoes, and mozzarella ($14).