Miami Restaurants Go Pink to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, or #Pinktober if you want to hashtag it, an annual nationwide effort to increase public knowledge of the disease and raise money for ongoing research. The campaign is celebrating its 33rd anniversary, and South Florida establishments are teaming up with charities and foundations to offer flavorful fundraisers.

The initiative was launched in 1985 as a partnership between the American Cancer Society and the pharmaceutical division of Imperial Chemical Industries, now a part of AstraZeneca, which produces several anti-breast cancer drugs.

Below, find a list of spots serving inspired food and drinks, from curated menus to sweet treats with a purpose.