Miami Restaurants Go Pink to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, or #Pinktober if you want to hashtag it, an annual nationwide effort to increase public knowledge of the disease and raise money for ongoing research. The campaign is celebrating its 33rd anniversary, and South Florida establishments are teaming up with charities and foundations to offer flavorful fundraisers.
The initiative was launched in 1985 as a partnership between the American Cancer Society and the pharmaceutical division of Imperial Chemical Industries, now a part of AstraZeneca, which produces several anti-breast cancer drugs.
Below, find a list of spots serving inspired food and drinks, from curated menus to sweet treats with a purpose.
1. Blue Collar. Chef/owner Daniel Serfer pays homage to his mother Marsha, who lost her battle with breast cancer, with a pink ribbon across the restaurant's sign and a $10 namesake salad, made with romaine, cucumbers, carrots, radishes, bacon, parma, and grain mustard vinaigrette. In her honor, a percentage of proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen, a nonprofit specializing in raising awareness about the disease and funding research and clinical trials. 6730 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-756-0366; bluecollarmiami.com.
2. Bulla Gastrobar. Guests can sip for a cause with limited-edition rosé sangria. Pair the perfect-shade-of-pink drink with a delicious menu of Spanish tapas, including huevos Bulla and patatas bravas. One dollar per $11 cocktail sold will be donated to breast cancer research. 2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-441-0107; bullagastrobar.com.
3. Doris Italian Market & Bakery. The classic black-and-white cookie turns pink this month. For each $1.99 cookie you purchase, one dollar will go to the American Cancer Society. Various locations; dorismarket.com.
4. Fontainebleau Miami Beach. For the tenth consecutive year, the iconic beach resort joins forces with UM Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center to host Bleau Goes Pink. The hotel's Chateau building will glow pink from dusk till 10 p.m. daily throughout October. Prix fixes for $55 include an appetizer, entrée, dessert, and glass of rosé at the hotel's Scarpetta, StripSteak by Michael Mina, and Hakkasan. Five dollars from every dinner will benefit Sylvester. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2000; fontainebleau.com.
5. InterContinental Miami. The hotel's restaurant Toro Toro will donate 20 percent of its proceeds this month to Susan G. Komen and offer its signature dessert, La Bomba, in a pink version with fresh berries, dulce de leche, strawberry ice cream, cream cheese mousse, almond cookie crumbs, caramel, vanilla, berry sauce, and a pink chocolate sphere. Choose two scoops of ice cream for $20 or three scoops for $35. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-577-1000; icmiamihotel.com.
6. LaMuse Café at
7. Point Royal. Geoffrey's Zakarian restaurant and bar at Hollywood's Diplomat Resort will host Stone Crabs for a Cause October 19 in support of Glam-a-
8. Shore Club. The South Beach hotel is offering the gin-based Pink Warrior. The $12 cocktail includes berry purée and will be available at the hotel's bars and restaurants, including Diez y Seis, Skybar, and the poolside Rum Bar. One dollar per drink sold will go to Susan G. Komen. 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3100; shoreclub.com.
9. Sugar Factory. This Ocean Drive sweet spot is serving the limited-edition Pretty in Pink milkshake this month, and $1 from each will be donated to Susan G. Komen. The $18 treat is made with milk, vanilla ice cream, white chocolate ganache, whipped cream garnished with bubblegum tape, pink Starburst candies, pink mini whirly pops, a red-velvet cake pop, and a candy necklace. 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-604-0323; sugarfactory.com.
10. B Hotels & Resorts. The Fort Lauderdale location is offering $12 Berry Rosé mojitos and Melon Blush margaritas throughout the month. One dollar for every pink cocktail sold will benefit the American Cancer Society and its initiative Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. 1140 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale;
954-564-1000.
