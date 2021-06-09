A New Culinary Event Space Aims to Draw Global Talent to Wynwood

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

A new venue in Wynwood offers chefs, mixologists, and creative culinary brands a new way to connect and experiment.

The idea behind the sprawling 17,000 square-foot SGWS Wynwood, is simple: Build a state-of-the-art event space and invite the world's culinary talent in to explore the Miami market.

The venue is a collaboration between Miramar-based Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and Constellation Culinary Group, the company behind internationally renowned cultural institutions like Carnegie Hall, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the New York Botanical Garden, the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts, and Pérez Art Museum Miami.

SGWS Wynwood general manager Sharla Evans tells New Times she's excited to see what the facility will be able to offer to those looking to expand their reach into the Florida food and beverage landscape.

"The mission of SGWS Wynwood is hospitality training, but it also stands as Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits' showcase facility for wine, spirits, and food," Evans says. "As more hospitality companies migrate to the south to open new concepts in Miami, SGWS Wynwood provides a venue for them to test the waters and understand the Miami market as they search for a space to operate."

SGWS Wynwood contains four distinct event spaces. Photo courtesy of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Given Constellation Culinary Group's status as a liaison to Miami's culinary industry, Evans says, she expects to see lots of chefs' dinners, wine pairings, and new brands using the space to showcase their menus to potential investors.

"We aren't limited to the culinary industry," she adds. "With the tech boom in Miami, SGWS Wynwood is the perfect venue for potential tech giants to showcase their ideas. "

The event center serves as home base for SGWS's fine wine and spirits division, special events teams, and as a direct warehouse store location.

Its main focus, however, will be playing host to culinary talents both locally and around the world. The sleek, industrial-chic venue was designed as a multipurpose hospitality center, with four distinct event spaces: a bar, a boardroom, a classroom, and a test kitchen.

Upon entry, guests are greeted by a lobby area that leads directly into the venue’s 1,600-square-foot mixology lounge, which is equipped with an expansive, 30-foot bar.

On the east side of the lounge is the demonstration kitchen. Outfitted with Titan equipment, it's laid out to host chef pop-ups, classes, pairing seminars, and product launches.

The 1,200-square-foot boardroom is suitable for dinners, wine tastings, or meetings, thanks to a 24-foot-long, custom-built walnut table, while the tasting room is equipped with a built-in bar designed for interactive events such as wine tastings, cocktail receptions and seminars.

SGWS Wynwood. 2105 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-490-0711; sgwswynwood.com.