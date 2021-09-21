Seed Food & Wine Week Returns to Miami in November

Seed launched in 2014 and has earned all kinds of accolades over the years including being named number three in the nation’s top ten wine festivals by USA Today. After a hiatus in 2020 necessitated by the pandemic, the wellness-focused festival will be back November 3-7.
In total, Seed will present seven different events at various locales throughout the city, including a dinner at Red Rooster Overtown, a yoga and brunch, and the popular Burger Battle.
The events:
Vegetable Kingdom Dinner. Guests can feast on fare created by James Beard and NAACP Image Award-winning chef Bryant Terry. 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, at Red Rooster Overtown, 920 NW Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $195 and include wine pairing and gratuity.
Plant-Based Burger Battle. This event features a green carpet, celebrity guest judges, burger bites from restaurants across the nation, accompanied by craft brews and kombucha. Attendees will get to vote on the U.S.'s best plant-based burger. 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 4 at a location TBA. Tickets cost $55 to $85.
Seed Summit. A full day of workshops and panels featuring chefs, influencers, cookbook authors, entrepreneurs, and other experts speaking on all things conscious, sustainable, and plant-based. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 5, at the Sacred Space, 105 NE 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $50 and include an organic, plant-based breakfast and lunch.
New York State of Mind Dinner. Guests will enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a wine pairing dinner from chefs Jeremiah Stone, Fabian Von Hauske, and Top Chef alum Ilan Hall. 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, November 5, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $150.
Namaseed Yoga and Meditation Day. This free event will feature a guided meditation and yoga class from some of Miami's top practitioners. 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove. Attendance is free.
Seed Festival Day Tasting Village. This daylong festival will be held outdoors at Coconut Grove's Regatta Park and will offer unlimited samples of plant-based food and drink from hundreds of vendors (both local and national), interactive demonstrations and speakers, fitness activities, a designated puppy lounge, kid’s zone, and a signature VIP lounge. Noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove. Tickets cost $55 to $85.
Bloom Brunch Yoga + Meditation Presented by Florida Crystals. Attendees will spend the morning in a yoga practice followed by a guided meditation and plant-based brunch including juices, cocktails, and bellinis. 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, at the Sacred Space, 105 NE 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $50.
Among the chefs and celebrities in attendance include Food Network's Top Chef season four alum Spike Mendelsohn of Plnt Burger, bodybuilder Torre Washington, fitness expert John “Badass Vegan” Lewis, nutritionist Dr. Michael Klaper, former NBA star John Salley, plus dozens of others.
In addition, filmmaker Joe Cross (Fat, Sick and Nearly Dead) will speak at Seed Summit on the power of storytelling to change the world. He’ll also conduct a demo on the Seed Culinary stage.
“People are waking up to the truth about climate change and the impact animal factory farming has on our environment. We are so proud to be a festival that’s plastic-free and has a zero carbon footprint,” says Burgos. All events at the festival will be ADA compliant, and sign-language interpreters will be present at the Festival Day lecture and chef demo stages. Handicap-accessible seating will be available.
This year, Seed is benefiting Debris Free Oceans, a Miami-based organization that “inspires local communities to responsibly manage the life cycle of plastics and waste as part of a global initiative to eradicate marine debris from our beaches, reefs, and oceans.”
Seed Food & Wine Week. Wednesday, November 3, through Sunday, November 7, at various locations; seedfoodandwine.com. Tickets cost $50 to $495 via eventbrite.com.