Bars Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Miami 2021

Or will be wondering "What am I going to do all day long?" when everything shuts down?
In Miami, many of these places — namely bars — stay open and serve on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. And if it's a stiff drink you're looking for, look no further than the Magic City establishments on this alphabetical list. And remember to note whether the bar is open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day — or both.
Batch Gastropub30 SW 12th St.,
Miami; 305-808-5555
batchmiami.com
Miami's favorite sports bar and gastropub will be open on Christmas Eve until 9 p.m., and on Christmas Day from 4 p.m. to midnight.
Better Days75 SE Sixth St., Miami
786-220-7690
betterdaysmiami.com
Find plenty of holiday cheer, decor, and killer drinks at Better Days, open Christmas Day until late. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy a happy hour featuring $6 well drinks, half-priced cocktails, and $5 beer and wine.
Blackbird Ordinary729 SW First Ave., Miami
305-671-3307
blackbirdordinary.com
Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Blackbird Ordinary will get any holiday party started — or keep it going — way into the wee hours of the night.
Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern7221 SW 58th Ave., South Miami
305-669-8577
bougiesbar.com
South Miami's faithful drinking den, Bougainvillea's, will be open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Eddie's Place12606 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-226-1421
facebook.com/eddiesplace1971Open every day of the year, Eddie's Place — one of Miami's longest-surviving dive bars — will also be from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill8695 NW 12th St., Miami
786-845-9366
flanigans.net
The South Florida-based chain is open 365 days a year, and even offers a special every day of the week. All restaurants will be operating during normal hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, too.
Mac's Club Deuce222 14th St., Miami Beach
305-531-6200
macsclubdeuce.com
Longtime South Beach haunt, one of Miami's oldest bars, is open at 8 a.m. every day of the year, including — of course — Christmas. Bring cash, play some songs on the jukebox, shoot a game of pool, and take advantage of that legendary daily 2-4-1 happy hour offered from open to 5 p.m.
Mama Tried207 NE First St., Miami
786-803-8087
mamatriedmia.comHead to this downtown Miami bar that opens at 8 p.m. on Christmas Day and remains open late into the evening.
And have some coquito.
Sweet Liberty237 20th St., Miami Beach
305-763-8217
mysweetliberty.com
This Miami Beach bar is always open and ready for a good time — even on Christmas Day when it opens from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all your post-holiday imbibing needs.
The Wharf Miami114 SW North River D.r, Miami
305-906-4000
wharfmiami.com
Open Christmas Day starting at 4 p.m.. Indulge in $12 holiday-themed cocktails from 8 p.m. to midnight. Continue the party on Sunday, December 26 for the venue's Riverfront Holiday Village season finale featuring $60 bottles of Perrier-Jouët Brut from noon to 4 p.m.