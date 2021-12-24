Bars Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Miami 2021





Batch Gastropub 30 SW 12th St.,

Miami; 305-808-5555

batchmiami.com

Better Days 75 SE Sixth St., Miami

786-220-7690

betterdaysmiami.com

Blackbird Ordinary 729 SW First Ave., Miami

305-671-3307

blackbirdordinary.com

click to enlarge Blackbird Ordinary will be serving up drinks until 5 a.m. on Christmas Day. Photo courtesy of Blackbird Ordinary Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern 7221 SW 58th Ave., South Miami

305-669-8577

bougiesbar.com

Eddie's Place 12606 SW Eighth St., Miami

305-226-1421

facebook.com/eddiesplace1971

Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill 8695 NW 12th St., Miami

786-845-9366

flanigans.net

Mac's Club Deuce 222 14th St., Miami Beach

305-531-6200

macsclubdeuce.com

click to enlarge Mama Tried will be open on Christmas Day — the perfect time to order a glass of homemade coquito. Photo courtesy of Mama Tried

Mama Tried 207 NE First St., Miami

786-803-8087

mamatriedmia.com

Sweet Liberty 237 20th St., Miami Beach

305-763-8217

mysweetliberty.com

The Wharf Miami 114 SW North River D.r, Miami

305-906-4000

wharfmiami.com







Come Christmas Day 2021, what will you be doing? Will you be celebrating the holiday at home with loved ones? Will you spend the day traveling to see friends or family?Or will be wondering "What am I going to do all day long?" when everything shuts down?In Miami, many of these places — namely bars — stay open and serve on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. And if it's a stiff drink you're looking for, look no further than the Magic City establishments on this alphabetical list. And remember to note whether the bar is open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day — or both.Miami's favorite sports bar and gastropub will be open on Christmas Eve until 9 p.m., and on Christmas Day from 4 p.m. to midnight.Find plenty of holiday cheer, decor, and killer drinks at Better Days, open Christmas Day until late. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy a happy hour featuring $6 well drinks, half-priced cocktails, and $5 beer and wine.Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Blackbird Ordinary will get any holiday party started — or keep it going — way into the wee hours of the night.South Miami's faithful drinking den, Bougainvillea's, will be open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Open every day of the year, Eddie's Place — one of Miami's longest-surviving dive bars — will also be from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.The South Florida-based chain is open 365 days a year, and even offers a special every day of the week. All restaurants will be operating during normal hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, too.Longtime South Beach haunt, one of Miami's oldest bars, is open at 8 a.m. every day of the year, including — of course — Christmas. Bring cash, play some songs on the jukebox, shoot a game of pool, and take advantage of that legendary daily 2-4-1 happy hour offered from open to 5 p.m.Head to this downtown Miami bar that opens at 8 p.m. on Christmas Day and remains open late into the evening.And have some coquito.This Miami Beach bar is always open and ready for a good time — even on Christmas Day when it opens from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all your post-holiday imbibing needs.Open Christmas Day starting at 4 p.m.. Indulge in $12 holiday-themed cocktails from 8 p.m. to midnight. Continue the party on Sunday, December 26 for the venue's Riverfront Holiday Village season finale featuring $60 bottles of Perrier-Jouët Brut from noon to 4 p.m.