Bars Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Miami 2021

December 24, 2021 9:00AM

Gatch Gastropub will be open on Christmas Day until midnight.
Gatch Gastropub will be open on Christmas Day until midnight. Photo courtesy of Batch Gastropub
Come Christmas Day 2021, what will you be doing? Will you be celebrating the holiday at home with loved ones? Will you spend the day traveling to see friends or family?

Or will be wondering "What am I going to do all day long?" when everything shuts down?

In Miami, many of these places — namely bars — stay open and serve on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. And if it's a stiff drink you're looking for, look no further than the Magic City establishments on this alphabetical list. And remember to note whether the bar is open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day — or both.



Batch Gastropub

30 SW 12th St.,
Miami; 305-808-5555
batchmiami.com

Miami's favorite sports bar and gastropub will be open on Christmas Eve until 9 p.m., and on Christmas Day from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Better Days

75 SE Sixth St., Miami
786-220-7690
betterdaysmiami.com

Find plenty of holiday cheer, decor, and killer drinks at Better Days, open Christmas Day until late. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy a happy hour featuring $6 well drinks, half-priced cocktails, and $5 beer and wine.

Blackbird Ordinary

729 SW First Ave., Miami
305-671-3307
blackbirdordinary.com

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Blackbird Ordinary will get any holiday party started — or keep it going — way into the wee hours of the night.

Blackbird Ordinary will be serving up drinks until 5 a.m. on Christmas Day.
Blackbird Ordinary will be serving up drinks until 5 a.m. on Christmas Day.
Photo courtesy of Blackbird Ordinary

Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern

7221 SW 58th Ave., South Miami
305-669-8577
bougiesbar.com

South Miami's faithful drinking den, Bougainvillea's, will be open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eddie's Place

12606 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-226-1421
facebook.com/eddiesplace1971
Open every day of the year, Eddie's Place — one of Miami's longest-surviving dive bars — will also be from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.


Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill

8695 NW 12th St., Miami
786-845-9366
flanigans.net

The South Florida-based chain is open 365 days a year, and even offers a special every day of the week. All restaurants will be operating during normal hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, too.

Mac's Club Deuce

222 14th St., Miami Beach
305-531-6200
macsclubdeuce.com

Longtime South Beach haunt, one of Miami's oldest bars, is open at 8 a.m. every day of the year, including — of course — Christmas. Bring cash, play some songs on the jukebox, shoot a game of pool, and take advantage of that legendary daily 2-4-1 happy hour offered from open to 5 p.m.
Mama Tried will be open on Christmas Day — the perfect time to order a glass of homemade coquito.
Mama Tried will be open on Christmas Day — the perfect time to order a glass of homemade coquito.
Photo courtesy of Mama Tried

Mama Tried

207 NE First St., Miami
786-803-8087
mamatriedmia.com
Head to this downtown Miami bar that opens at 8 p.m. on Christmas Day and remains open late into the evening.
 And have some coquito.

Sweet Liberty

237 20th St., Miami Beach
305-763-8217
mysweetliberty.com

This Miami Beach bar is always open and ready for a good time — even on Christmas Day when it opens from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all your post-holiday imbibing needs.

The Wharf Miami

114 SW North River D.r, Miami
305-906-4000
wharfmiami.com

Open Christmas Day starting at 4 p.m.. Indulge in $12 holiday-themed cocktails from 8 p.m. to midnight. Continue the party on Sunday, December 26 for the venue's Riverfront Holiday Village season finale featuring $60 bottles of Perrier-Jouët Brut from noon to 4 p.m.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
