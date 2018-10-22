Ralph Pagano Wins South Beach Seafood Festival Competition in "Fireproof" T-Shirt

The winners of the 2018 Chef Showdown at South Beach Seafood Festival.

Thousands of people enjoyed stone crabs and grilled oysters on the sand at this weekend's South Beach Seafood Festival.

The event, which returned for its sixth year, raised money for CI Foundation's Eat Smart program, an effort that promotes healthy eating among Florida's youth. More than 10,000 attendees enjoyed the weekend's festivities.

