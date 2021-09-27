Pubbelly Sushi Expands to Palm Beach, Broward, and Doral

Pubbelly managing partner Andrea Petersen says that expanding the brand outside the Miami area was always part of her long-term vision. Now, coming out of the pandemic, Pubbelly will launch four new South Florida locations — its largest expansion since opening its first restaurant a decade ago.
"Some of the leases were signed prior to the pandemic and some projects were delayed or slowed down," Petersen tells New Times. "However, we are proud to say that we not only survived, but managed to thrive after 2020, and have been actively seeking locations and continuing our expansion plan. We are always open to new opportunities, but the plan is to cement the brand in South Florida before moving to other areas outside the state."
After reviewing demographic information, the competitive landscape, and future plans for various South Florida neighborhoods, the Pubbelly team scouted multiple locations for new restaurants in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.
New venues are set to open in Doral, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Pembroke Pines, joining Pubbelly's four existing locations in Aventura, Brickell City Centre, Downtown Dadeland, and Miami Beach.
Dining hours will vary, but guests can expect lunch, dinner, and daily happy hour, as well as a boozy Sunday brunch at some locations.
Two of the new restaurants are set to open this fall, beginning with a full-service location at Pembroke Centre in Pembroke Pines. It will be followed by Doral — one of several vendors that will be part of a new food hall, Shoma Bazaar, at the entrance of the luxury rental community Sanctuary Doral.
In late 2022, two additional full-service locations will open: one at the Dale Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, the other in Boca Raton.
Mendín, a five-time James Beard Award semifinalist, says he created the Pubbelly Sushi menu to inspire a personal connection with his guests through food.
"My love for Miami — and the Miami Heat — is what inspired the Heat roll. And my Puerto Rican roots are at the heart of the big-eye tuna and tostones con ceviche dishes.”
Guests further north will soon be able to enjoy the same creations.