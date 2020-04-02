Pubbelly Sushi Has the Perfect Meal for Your Tiger King Binge

Miami is in the midst of a pandemic, the governor of Florida has finally issued a statewide stay-at-home order, and the world has turned upside down. But look on the bright side: We have Tiger King.

The Netflix docuseries that follows Oklahoma big-cat keeper Joe Exotic and his rivalry with — and possible attempted murder-for-hire plot against — Big Cat Rescue's Carole Baskin is just the story we need. How can the 24/7 news cycle of grim statistics compete with tigers, meth, throuples, glitter, mullets, murder, and country music videos?

Now, Jose Mendin and his team at Pubbelly Sushi have come up with the perfect snack to fuel your tiger-induced feeding frenzy: the Tiger King roll.

"We combined tiger shrimp tempura and king crab, then added foie gras as an exotic touch — for Joe Exotic," Mendin tells New Times. Priced at $18, the roll also contains spicy tuna and is topped with masago, avocado, chives, red onion, pickled radish, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Mendin, who admits he has watched only the first two episodes of the show (he says he has been busy catching up with Westworld), calls the series "amazing and creepy" — and just what Miami needs right now. "I think it's the perfect show to watch. Would you ever think that someone had 500 tigers in his backyard?"

The Pubbelly Sushi partner envisions an entire menu to complement your Netflix experience. "I would start with some tostones con ceviche ($17) to represent Miami, where some of the series was filmed," he says. "I would follow with the Screaming Orgasm tuna salad ($16) to represent Joe and his husbands. Then, of course, the Tiger King Roll."

That's just for starters.

Mendin suggests channeling the carnivorous big cat in you by ordering the filet mignon with truffle sauce from the robata grill ($35) and sake to wash it all down. ("As Joe might say, 'Sake to me.'") For an utterly immersive experience, the restaurateur recommends JoeExoticTV's YouTube playlist.

The Tiger King roll is available at least through the month of April at Pubbelly Sushi locations, each of which offers takeout as well as free delivery within a three-to-five-mile range. You can order through Postmates and Uber Eats, but if you go directly through the restaurant instead and use the code "PUBBELLY LOVE" at checkout, they'll take 10 percent off your tab.