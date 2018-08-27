Ono Poke Opening Location at Aventura ParkSquare

Ono Poke, a popular Wynwood eatery specializing in the trendy Hawaiian dish, is coming to the City of Excellence. The shop will open inside Aventura ParkSquare, a mixed-use development with a health and wellness spin in north Aventura. This spot will mark Ono's second location.
Owned by entrepreneur Nuriel Mawardi, Ono adds a Japanese touch to its poke, which blends diced raw fish, vegetables, sauces, and seasonings in a medium bowl.
"I've lived in Aventura, so I'm really excited for this," Mawardi says. "We will be bringing pretty much the same stuff as we offer in Wynwood. We finally got the green light to start construction, so we're hoping to open in a few months."
Concentrating on small, high-quality batches of fish, similar to those at sushi bars, Ono's offerings are simple and straightforward. Compared to other poke shops, there aren't many toppings, and you'll never see quinoa or sushi burritos on the menu.
The restaurant will offer a lineup of signature bowls ($9 to $10), including the Ono tuna, topped with sliced white onion, chopped scallion, and pickled cucumber; and the Ono king salmon bowl, sprinkled with jalapeño and wasabi aioli. A build-your-own poke bowl offers choices such as rice or greens; ahi tuna, spicy tuna, or king salmon; and a handful of toppings and sauces such as spicy mayo, house soy, jalapeño, and cucumber.
The shop will also serve a selection of desserts, such as mochi ice cream, as well as to-go snacks.
Located at 2950 NE 207th St., just north of Aventura Mall, Aventura ParkSquare is slated to open within the next year. The development is expected to include myriad other concepts, such as Starbucks, Doc B's Fresh Kitchen, Graziano's Market, Casa D'Angelo, Delicious Raw, and Icebox Cafe, plus residential condos, a hotel, and corporate offices.
Ono Poke Shop. Aventura ParkSquare, 2950 NE 207th St., Aventura; onopokeshop.com.
