Ono Poke Opening Location at Aventura ParkSquare

Ono Poke, a popular Wynwood eatery specializing in the trendy Hawaiian dish, is coming to the City of Excellence. The shop will open inside Aventura ParkSquare, a mixed-use development with a health and wellness spin in north Aventura. This spot will mark Ono's second location.

Owned by entrepreneur Nuriel Mawardi, Ono adds a Japanese touch to its poke, which blends diced raw fish, vegetables, sauces, and seasonings in a medium bowl.

"I've lived in Aventura, so I'm really excited for this," Mawardi says. "We will be bringing pretty much the same stuff as we offer in Wynwood. We finally got the green light to start construction, so we're hoping to open in a few months."