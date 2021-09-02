Where to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Miami and Beyond

The annual celebration of German traditions is alive and well in South Florida, with events featuring authentic German beer, food, entertainment, contests, and live music across the region.
Much like the original festivity in 1810 that honored the union of Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen, the area's Oktoberfest-themed events are always guaranteed to be a fun-filled tribute to Bavarian culture.
Below are the best Oktoberfest celebrations worth a prost! or two.
Oktoberfest at Biscayne Bay Brewing100 NE First Ave., Miami
305-418-0179
biscaynebrewing.comBiscayne Bay Brewing celebrates Oktoberfest by launching a limited-edition beer called "Navigator Doppel," a German-style doppelbock lager. The event takes place in downtown Miami, where attendees can be among the first to taste the brew that pays tribute to German brewing traditions featuring rich bock lager flavors, chocolate, and fig notes. To fully embrace the Oktoberfest spirit, guests are encouraged to dress in German-style attire. Classic German bites, including sausages and pretzels, will be available for a more authentic experience. This year, event attendees also have a chance to win an exclusive swag bag worth $100 filled with beer and merchandise. "Navigator Doppel" is available throughout the fall season or while supplies last at the brewery and taproom. 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.
Oktoberfest at American German Club of the Palm Beaches5111 Lantana Rd., Lake Worth
561-967-6464
americangermanclub.orgFor the 49th year in a row, the American German Club of the Palm Beaches offers guests a chance to celebrate Oktoberfest with two fun weekends (and one of the nation's largest Oktoberfest celebrations). This year, attendees can expect Florida's oldest Oktoberfest festival to feature much of what the event offered before the COVID-impacted years, including delicious food, traditional and authentic Oktoberfest German brews, and lively music. The Heldensteiner Band from Munich will entertain with performances inside the Clubhouse, ensuring you can polka the day and night away. October 13-15 and October 20-22; tickets are $10 if purchased in advance and $15 on the event day.
Wynwood Octoberfest
2250 NW Second Ave., Miami
wynwoodoctoberfest.comThe 13th annual Wynwood Octoberfest, presented by Samuel Adams, kicks off later this month when it returns to Wynwood Marketplace. Highlights planned during the three-day beer extravaganza include live music, DJ performances, authentic Bavarian food, an artisan market, Stein competitions, and beer hall games like cornhole and giant Jenga. Entry to the event is free, but festive "party pack" tickets are available for $14 per person and include one beer ticket, a commemorative Stein mug, and a Samuel Adams branded Octoberfest hat. Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1.
Oktoberfest at German-American Society of Hollywood6401 Washington St., Hollywood
germanamericanclubhollywood.comThe German American Society of Greater Hollywood hosts an Oktoberfest event featuring a delightful blend of entertainment, traditional food, and beer. The festivities take place from 6 to 11 p.m. on September 23, October 7, and October 21. Admission to the celebrations is $5 for members and $12 for non-members. Attendees can indulge in various delicious German dishes and beverages available for purchase. Select Saturdays in September and October.
Wharftoberfest20 W Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-372-7606
wharfftl.comExperience Oktoberfest in Wharf-style with the venue's annual Wharftoberfest celebration. The Wharf Fort Lauderdale pays tribute to German traditions with live music, entertainment, and Oktoberfest drink specials (buy a shot of Jägermeister, get a free German beer). Noon to 3 a.m. on Saturday, September 23; free to attend.
Dania After Dark Oktoberfest100 W. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach
daniaafterdark.comNext month, Dania After Dark hosts its take on Oktoberfest with an event showcasing German food and beer. Entry to the event is free, with opportunities to receive discounts on beer sampling tickets and access to the event beer garden featuring more than 20 local and out-of-state craft breweries. Tickets to access the beer garden are priced at $45 per person. The event will feature live music, food, a pumpkin patch, and a kid zone. 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 14.
Oktoberfest by Funky Buddha Brewery4000 Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park
954-440-0046
funkybuddha.comFunky Buddha hosts its annual Oktoberfest celebration at Jaco Pastorius Park this year. Next month, the event offers one of Broward's favorite breweries take on German-inspired beers and authentic cuisine mixed with their signature funky flair. Exciting activities and entertainment are planned, including amusement rides, traditional Bavarian folk dancing, classic barrel and stein races, and Central Bark Fort Lauderdale's 17th annual "Dachshund Dash" event. 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, October 6; 1 to 10 p.m. on Friday, October 7; and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 8.
Oktoberfest Block Party at Unbranded Brewing1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah
786-332-3097
unbrandedbrewing.comUnbranded Brewing hosts its Oktoberfest block party at the brewery in the Leah Arts District this weekend. The Oktoberfest-themed block party features a variety of food vendors, a stein-holding competition, pretzel- and bratwurst-eating contests, and a yodeling challenge. Head to the brewery's Eventbrite page to RSVP to the event; reduced-price $3 beer tickets are available to the first 200 people who sign up. The event itself is free to attend. 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.