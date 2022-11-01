Support Us

Closings

October 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

November 1, 2022 9:00AM

Contessa has opened in Miami.
It's fall in the Magic City, and Miami's dining scene is heating up as the temperatures cool down.

Notable restaurant openings include Contessa, a Northern Italian trattoria from Major Food Group, and Puttshack, a high-tech mini golf emporium with food and drinks.

And, Miamians will rejoice in the annual reopenings of two beloved establishments: Joe's Stone Crab and Knaus Berry Farm.
click to enlarge
A platter of Joe's stone crabs
Photo courtesy of Joe's Stone Crab

Openings

Bandidos Taqueria

7800 NW 25th St., Doral
305-530-8899
bandidostaqueria.com

Bocadoro

140 NE 39th St., Miami
305-456-3070
miamarket.com/bocadoro

BoyChoy

300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-636-1859
boychoy.com

Carrot Express

2440 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura
305-760-2049
carrotexpress.com

Contessa

111 NE 40th St., Miami
contessatrattoria.com

Frank Pepe Pizzeria

341 N. University Dr., Plantation
954-906-7373
order.pepespizzeria.com

Happea's

1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami
954-367-2548
happeas.com

Imperial Moto Café

19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
305-264-5083
imperialmoto.com

Italica

3201 NE First Ave., Miami
786-688-8688
italicaus.com

Joe's Stone Crab

11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
305-673-0365
joesstonecrab.com

Knaus Berry Farm

15980 SW 248th St., Homestead
305-247-0668
knausberryfarm.com

Low Key

7127 NW Second Ave., Miami
instagram.com/lowkeymiami

Naked Farmer

137 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
eatnakedfarmer.com

Puttshack

701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
puttshack.com

Rolled

10534 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-360-5011
instagram.com/rollednation

Sipsip Calypso Rum Bar

3000 Florida Ave., Coconut Grove
305-441-000
mayfairhousemiami.com

Sushi Bar

1435 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
305-423-5888
sushibarhospitality.com

Sweet Melody

3814 SW Eighth St, Coral Gables
305-381-0597
sweetmelodyicecream.com

Talkin' Tacos

172 NW 24th St., Miami
talkintacos.net

Wet Miami

1110 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-359-6510
wetmiami.com

Wildfire by Meat N' Bone

3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami
786-544-2624
mmltour.com

The Wrapper

Smorgasburg Miami
2600 NW Second Ave., Miami
instagram.com/thewrappermiami

Closings

No notable closings
click to enlarge
Brad Kilgore (left), Elad Zvi, and Gabe Orta will head up the food and beverage at Arlo Wynwood.
Photo by Roberto Genao

Coming Attractions

  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura Parksquare
  • Arlo Wynwood - hotel with multiple eating and drinking establishments by Bar Lab and Brad Kilgore
  • Apocalypse BBQ - pop-up opening a brick-and-mortar
  • Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - opening soon
  • Balagan - opening soon
  • Beauty and the Butcher - Jeremy Ford and Grove Bay Hospitality Group opening a restaurant
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a location in downtown Miami
  • Black Tap - New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Bodega Taqueria - locations in Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, and more coming soon
  • Bouchon Bistro - Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables
  • Brasamasa - opening in downtown Miami
  • Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
  • Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
  • Café Habana - New York restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Dream State Brewing - Opening at Sistrunk Marketplace
  • Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite
  • Eataly -  coming to Miami
  • El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
  • Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter
  • Esplanade at Aventura - new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Dairy Goods - opening first Miami location
  • Felice - opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Ford's Garage - automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida
  • The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
  • Frank Pepe Pizzeria - Connecticut pizza coming to South Florida
  • Gramps 2 - opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea - opening soon
  • Hell's Kitchen - Gordon Ramsay brings his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
  • The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
  • Icebox Cafe - opening in the Falls
  • Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
  • John Martin’s Irish Pub - returning to Coral Gables
  • Julia & Henry's - food hall opening in downtown Miami
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
  • Mai-Kai - beloved restaurant reopening in the future
  • Max'd Out Donuts - Max Santiago opening a doughnut shop
  • Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
  • MaryGold's - Brad Kilgore and Bar Lab's signature restaurant at the Arlo Wynwood
  • Michy's Kitchen Shack - Michelle Bernstein opening a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant
  • News Cafe - iconic South Beach restaurant to reopen
  • Noma Beach by Redfish - Donatella Arpaia breathes new life into a Miami gem
  • Oro + Elixir - opening in Miami
  • Pastis - iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
  • Plum Market - Opening in Aventura
  • Pubbelly Sushi - expanding with several new locations
  • Pura Vida - opening in West Palm Beach
  • Rao's - classic NYC red sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
  • Sant Ambroeus - opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • The Salty  - opening in Coconut Grove
  • Sports & Social - sports bar and entertainment complex opening in Miami
  • Sprouts Farmers Market - opening in Miami
  • Sra. Martinez - Michelle Bernstein bringing back the beloved restaurant
  • Stalk & Spade - plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
  • Tablé - Antonio Bachour opening a Design District restaurant
  • Trader Joe's - Opening in Edgewater
  • Tropical Distillers - distillery opening in Allapattah
  • Whole Foods Market - opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Wicked Lick - Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

