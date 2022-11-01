October 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Notable restaurant openings include Contessa, a Northern Italian trattoria from Major Food Group, and Puttshack, a high-tech mini golf emporium with food and drinks.
And, Miamians will rejoice in the annual reopenings of two beloved establishments: Joe's Stone Crab and Knaus Berry Farm.
Openings
Bandidos Taqueria7800 NW 25th St., Doral
305-530-8899
bandidostaqueria.com
Bocadoro140 NE 39th St., Miami
305-456-3070
miamarket.com/bocadoro
BoyChoy300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-636-1859
boychoy.com
Carrot Express2440 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura
305-760-2049
carrotexpress.com
Contessa111 NE 40th St., Miami
contessatrattoria.com
Frank Pepe Pizzeria341 N. University Dr., Plantation
954-906-7373
order.pepespizzeria.com
Happea's1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami
954-367-2548
happeas.com
Imperial Moto Café19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
305-264-5083
imperialmoto.com
Italica3201 NE First Ave., Miami
786-688-8688
italicaus.com
Joe's Stone Crab11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
305-673-0365
joesstonecrab.com
Knaus Berry Farm15980 SW 248th St., Homestead
305-247-0668
knausberryfarm.com
Low Key7127 NW Second Ave., Miami
instagram.com/lowkeymiami
Naked Farmer137 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
eatnakedfarmer.com
Puttshack701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
puttshack.com
Rolled10534 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-360-5011
instagram.com/rollednation
Sipsip Calypso Rum Bar3000 Florida Ave., Coconut Grove
305-441-000
mayfairhousemiami.com
Sushi Bar1435 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
305-423-5888
sushibarhospitality.com
Sweet Melody3814 SW Eighth St, Coral Gables
305-381-0597
sweetmelodyicecream.com
Talkin' Tacos172 NW 24th St., Miami
talkintacos.net
Wet Miami1110 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-359-6510
wetmiami.com
Wildfire by Meat N' Bone3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami
786-544-2624
mmltour.com
The WrapperSmorgasburg Miami
2600 NW Second Ave., Miami
instagram.com/thewrappermiami
ClosingsNo notable closings
Coming Attractions
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura Parksquare
- Arlo Wynwood - hotel with multiple eating and drinking establishments by Bar Lab and Brad Kilgore
- Apocalypse BBQ - pop-up opening a brick-and-mortar
- Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - opening soon
- Balagan - opening soon
- Beauty and the Butcher - Jeremy Ford and Grove Bay Hospitality Group opening a restaurant
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a location in downtown Miami
- Black Tap - New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
- Bodega Taqueria - locations in Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, and more coming soon
- Bouchon Bistro - Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables
- Brasamasa - opening in downtown Miami
- Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
- Café Habana - New York restaurant opening in Brickell
- Dream State Brewing - Opening at Sistrunk Marketplace
- Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite
- Eataly - coming to Miami
- El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
- Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter
- Esplanade at Aventura - new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Dairy Goods - opening first Miami location
- Felice - opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Ford's Garage - automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida
- The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Frank Pepe Pizzeria - Connecticut pizza coming to South Florida
- Gramps 2 - opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - opening soon
- Hell's Kitchen - Gordon Ramsay brings his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
- The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
- Icebox Cafe - opening in the Falls
- Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
- John Martin’s Irish Pub - returning to Coral Gables
- Julia & Henry's - food hall opening in downtown Miami
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai - beloved restaurant reopening in the future
- Max'd Out Donuts - Max Santiago opening a doughnut shop
- Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
- MaryGold's - Brad Kilgore and Bar Lab's signature restaurant at the Arlo Wynwood
- Michy's Kitchen Shack - Michelle Bernstein opening a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant
- News Cafe - iconic South Beach restaurant to reopen
- Noma Beach by Redfish - Donatella Arpaia breathes new life into a Miami gem
- Oro + Elixir - opening in Miami
- Pastis - iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
- Plum Market - Opening in Aventura
- Pubbelly Sushi - expanding with several new locations
- Pura Vida - opening in West Palm Beach
- Rao's - classic NYC red sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
- Sant Ambroeus - opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- The Salty - opening in Coconut Grove
- Sports & Social - sports bar and entertainment complex opening in Miami
- Sprouts Farmers Market - opening in Miami
- Sra. Martinez - Michelle Bernstein bringing back the beloved restaurant
- Stalk & Spade - plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Tablé - Antonio Bachour opening a Design District restaurant
- Trader Joe's - Opening in Edgewater
- Tropical Distillers - distillery opening in Allapattah
- Whole Foods Market - opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Wicked Lick - Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami