October 2020 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

October saw a flurry of activity on the restaurant-opening front.
Notable openings include Public Square from the Grove Bay Group and the stunning 1 Beach Club at the 1 Hotel in Miami Beach.
Many Miami favorites expanded operations with new locations, including Society BBQ, Night Owl Cookies, Bunnie Cakes, Pizza Bar, and Bachour Restaurant and Bar. The Doral Yard opened, two years after it announced its intentions.
And finally, Knaus Berry Farm opened for its 64th season.
Openings
- 1 Beach Club. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 833-625-3111; 1hotels.com.
- Bachour Restaurant and Bar. 8405 NW 53rd St., Doral; 786-577-3232; antoniobachour.com.
- BigDough Cookie. Online only; bigdoughcookies.com.
- Bunnie Cakes. 8450 NW 53rd St., Doral; 305-364-5082; bunniecakes.com.
- Da Lida Pop-Up at Fooq's. 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-536-2749; fooqsmiami.com.
- The Doral Yard. Northeast corner of Main Street and Paseo Boulevard in Downtown Doral; thedoralyard.com.
- G.L.O.W. 97 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-200-3294; glowforgood.com
- Hiyakawa. 2700 N. Miami Ave. #5, Miami; 305-890-7228; wabisabibyshuji.com/hiyakawa.
- Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. 18719 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; loveandsandwiches.com.
- Knaus Berry Farm. 15980 SW 248th St., Homestead; 305-247-0668; knausberryfarm.com.
- Miami's Vice Canteen at the Lincoln Eatery. 723 Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; thelincolneatery.com.
- Naan Indian Eats Pop-Up at Taquiza South Beach. 1351 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-353-5313; thefluffygoodness.com.
- Night Owl North Miami Beach, 13505 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach; nightowlcookieco.com.
- Pizza Bar. 1222 16th St., Miami Beach; pizzabar.com.
- Public Square. 6915 Red Rd., Coral Gables; 305-665-9661; publicsquarerestaurant.com.
- Society BBQ. 3401 N. Miami Ave., Miami; societybbqmiami.com.
- Tik Tea. 10846 SW 104th St., Miami; 786-360-2114; tikteausa.com.
- Yatai Street Food. 5026 NE Second Ave. Ste. 308, Miami; 786-353-2978; instagram.com/yatai.us
Closings
- Balloo (brick-and-mortar closed, but open for online ordering at balloorestaurant.com)
- Little Hoolies Sports Bar and Grill
- Mai-Kai (temporarily closed, no reopening date set)
Coming Attractions
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
- Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Cote - Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse to open in Miami
- Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen - Opening in Brickell
- Gramps 2 - Opening 2020
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Hachidori Ramen Bar - Opening in Little River
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in Aventura ParkSquare and the Falls
- Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
- Joia Beach - Upscale alfresco dining and beach club on Watson Island
- La Esquina de Tony - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack - Halo halo coming to Miami
- Little Hen - Breakfast and high tea opening in Midtown Miami
- Los Chinos - Opening in Brickell City Centre
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Luca Osteria - Giorgio Rapicavoli opening an Italian concept.
- Mr. & Mrs. Bun - Opening soon
- The Market Milkshake Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)
- Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden
- Nathan's Famous - Opening first Miami brick and mortar location.
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
- Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
- Planta - Opening in West Palm Beach and Cocowalk.
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Red Rooster - Marcus Samuelsson opening outpost of his Harlem hit
- Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
- Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
- Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- South Beach Brewing Company - Opening fall 2020
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Sweet Melody - Opening second location with baked goods
- Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations
- Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls in fall 2020
- Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process
