Miami's independent source of local news and culture

October 2020 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Laine Doss | November 2, 2020 | 9:00am
After two years, the Doral Yard has finally opened.
After two years, the Doral Yard has finally opened.
Photo by Megan McCluer
October saw a flurry of activity on the restaurant-opening front.

Notable openings include Public Square from the Grove Bay Group and the stunning 1 Beach Club at the 1 Hotel in Miami Beach.

Many Miami favorites expanded operations with new locations, including Society BBQ, Night Owl Cookies, Bunnie Cakes, Pizza Bar, and Bachour Restaurant and Bar. The Doral Yard opened, two years after it announced its intentions.

And finally, Knaus Berry Farm opened for its 64th season.

Yatai Street Food in Upper Buena VistaEXPAND
Yatai Street Food in Upper Buena Vista
Photo courtesy of Yatai Street Food

Openings

Thanks for the scantily clad good times, Mai-Kai
Thanks for the scantily clad good times, Mai-Kai
Photo courtesy of Mai-Kai

Closings

  • Balloo (brick-and-mortar closed, but open for online ordering at balloorestaurant.com)
  • Little Hoolies Sports Bar and Grill
  • Mai-Kai (temporarily closed, no reopening date set)
Giorgio Rapicavoli is opening Luca Osteria.EXPAND
Giorgio Rapicavoli is opening Luca Osteria.
Photo courtesy of Glass & Vine

Coming Attractions

  • Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
  • Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
  • Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
  • Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
  • Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
  • Cote - Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse to open in Miami
  • Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space
  • Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen - Opening in Brickell
  • Gramps 2 - Opening 2020
  • Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
  • Hachidori Ramen Bar - Opening in Little River
  • Icebox Cafe - Opening in Aventura ParkSquare and the Falls
  • Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
  • Joia Beach - Upscale alfresco dining and beach club on Watson Island
  • La Esquina de Tony - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
  • Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack - Halo halo coming to Miami
  • Little Hen - Breakfast and high tea opening in Midtown Miami
  • Los Chinos - Opening in Brickell City Centre
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Luca Osteria - Giorgio Rapicavoli opening an Italian concept.
  • Mr. & Mrs. Bun - Opening soon
  • The Market Milkshake Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
  • Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)
  • Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden
  • Nathan's Famous - Opening first Miami brick and mortar location.
  • Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
  • Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
  • Planta - Opening in West Palm Beach and Cocowalk.
  • Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
  • Red Rooster - Marcus Samuelsson opening outpost of his Harlem hit
  • Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
  • Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
  • Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
  • South Beach Brewing Company - Opening fall 2020
  • Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Sweet Melody - Opening second location with baked goods
  • Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations
  • Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
  • True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls in fall 2020
  • Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
  • Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process

Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

