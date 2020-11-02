October 2020 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

October saw a flurry of activity on the restaurant-opening front.

Notable openings include Public Square from the Grove Bay Group and the stunning 1 Beach Club at the 1 Hotel in Miami Beach.

Many Miami favorites expanded operations with new locations, including Society BBQ, Night Owl Cookies, Bunnie Cakes, Pizza Bar, and Bachour Restaurant and Bar. The Doral Yard opened, two years after it announced its intentions.

And finally, Knaus Berry Farm opened for its 64th season.

EXPAND Yatai Street Food in Upper Buena Vista Photo courtesy of Yatai Street Food

Openings



1 Beach Club. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 833-625-3111; 1hotels.com.

Bachour Restaurant and Bar. 8405 NW 53rd St., Doral; 786-577-3232; antoniobachour.com.

BigDough Cookie. Online only; bigdoughcookies.com.

Bunnie Cakes. 8450 NW 53rd St., Doral; 305-364-5082; bunniecakes.com.

Da Lida Pop-Up at Fooq's. 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-536-2749; fooqsmiami.com.

The Doral Yard. Northeast corner of Main Street and Paseo Boulevard in Downtown Doral; thedoralyard.com.

G.L.O.W. 97 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-200-3294; glowforgood.com

Hiyakawa. 2700 N. Miami Ave. #5, Miami; 305-890-7228; wabisabibyshuji.com/hiyakawa.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. 18719 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; loveandsandwiches.com.

Knaus Berry Farm. 15980 SW 248th St., Homestead; 305-247-0668; knausberryfarm.com.

Miami's Vice Canteen at the Lincoln Eatery. 723 Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; thelincolneatery.com.

Naan Indian Eats Pop-Up at Taquiza South Beach. 1351 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-353-5313; thefluffygoodness.com.

Night Owl North Miami Beach, 13505 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach; nightowlcookieco.com.

Pizza Bar. 1222 16th St., Miami Beach; pizzabar.com.

Public Square. 6915 Red Rd., Coral Gables; 305-665-9661; publicsquarerestaurant.com.

Society BBQ. 3401 N. Miami Ave., Miami; societybbqmiami.com.

Tik Tea. 10846 SW 104th St., Miami; 786-360-2114; tikteausa.com.

Yatai Street Food. 5026 NE Second Ave. Ste. 308, Miami; 786-353-2978; instagram.com/yatai.us

Thanks for the scantily clad good times, Mai-Kai Photo courtesy of Mai-Kai

Closings



Balloo (brick-and-mortar closed, but open for online ordering at balloorestaurant.com)

Little Hoolies Sports Bar and Grill

Mai-Kai (temporarily closed, no reopening date set)

EXPAND Giorgio Rapicavoli is opening Luca Osteria. Photo courtesy of Glass & Vine

Coming Attractions



Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery

Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare

The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills



Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami

Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood

Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk

Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami

Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami



Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people

Cote - Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse to open in Miami

Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space

Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more

Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen - Opening in Brickell

Gramps 2 - Opening 2020



Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021

Hachidori Ramen Bar - Opening in Little River

Icebox Cafe - Opening in Aventura ParkSquare and the Falls



Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami

Joia Beach - Upscale alfresco dining and beach club on Watson Island

La Esquina de Tony - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery

Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack - Halo halo coming to Miami

Little Hen - Breakfast and high tea opening in Midtown Miami

Los Chinos - Opening in Brickell City Centre

The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami

Luca Osteria - Giorgio Rapicavoli opening an Italian concept.

Mr. & Mrs. Bun - Opening soon

The Market Milkshake Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery

Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)

Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden

Nathan's Famous - Opening first Miami brick and mortar location.

Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti

Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar

Planta - Opening in West Palm Beach and Cocowalk.



Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach

Red Rooster - Marcus Samuelsson opening outpost of his Harlem hit

Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell

Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral

Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery

South Beach Brewing Company - Opening fall 2020



Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk

Sweet Melody - Opening second location with baked goods

Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations

Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach

True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls in fall 2020

Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami

Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations

Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process