Closings

November 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

December 1, 2022 8:00AM

Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You has opened Aba in Miami.
Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You has opened Aba in Miami.
Miami's restaurant scene was brightened in November by the much-anticipated return of chef Brad Kilgore to Wynwood. Kilgore opened MaryGold's at the Arlo Wynwood hotel, along with Bar Lab's Gabe Orta and Eli Zvi.

Other notable openings include Aba, the first Miami-area restaurant by Chicago's Lettuce Entertain You; and a Fort Lauderdale outpost for Fireman Derek's.

Sadly, Miami also said goodbye to Dogfish Head Brewery and Vicky's House. The upside: Vicky's House will be replaced with Victoria's Vinos & Vermouths, a chic little wine bar in Coconut Grove.

In December, look out for chef Michael Beltran's Brasserie Laurel, opening at Miami WorldCenter and Noma Beach at Redfish by Donatella Arpaia.
Sashimi at MaryGold's
Photo by Ruben Cabrera

Openings

Aba
9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour
305-677-2840
abarestaurants.com
Avra Miami at the Estates at Acqualina
17945 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
786-807-7555
theavragroup.com
Café Grumpy
5829 SW 73rd St., Miami
cafegrumpy.com
Ernie's Açai
4141 Laguna St., Coral Gables
786-254-7274
erniesacai.com
Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop
250 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
firemandereks.com

FlyFuel
154 NE 29th St., Miami
305-894- 6936
eatflyfuel.com
The Habit Burger
18100 NW 57th Ave., Miami Gardens
786-798-7588
habitburger.com

John Martin's
253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
305-209-0609
johnmartinsmiami.com

Kylo Food Hall
50 W Flagler St, Miami
kylofoodhall.com

La Terrazza at Fiola
1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables
305-912-2639
fiolamiami.com

MaryGold's
2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami
786-522-6600
arlohotels.com

Moonlight Restaurant
445 Española Way, Miami Beach
305-397-8743
instagram.com/ml.miami
Paperfish Sushi
432 Española Way, Miami Beach
305-686-0579
paperfishsushi.com

Raising Cane's
2301 NE Eighth St., Homestead
305-702-6422
raisingcanes.com
Rio's Tequila Bar
620 S. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
754-779-7199
instagram.com/riostequilabar
Sofia
140 NE 39th St., Miami
786-220-0225
sofiamiamidd.com

Sushi Lab
1350 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach
954-937-7366
sushilab.com

Sweet Melody Ice Cream Co.
3814 SW Eighth St., Coral Gables
305-381-0597
sweetmelodyicecream.com

Tropical Distillers
2141 NW 10th Ave, Miami
786-294-0328
tropicaldistillers.com

Willie T's Seafood Shack
1824 Cordova Rd., Fort Lauderdale
703-731-3885
willietsseafoodshack.com
Yalla Motek
19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
305-900-7628
aventuramall.com
Yellow Yolk
2864 N. University Dr., Coral Springs
954-688-9862
yellowyolk.com
Vicky's House
Kush Hospitality Group photo

Closings

  • Dogfish Head Brewery
  • Vicky's House

Donatella Arpaia at NOMA Beach at Redfish
Photo by Charity Reed
Coming Attractions

  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura Parksquare
  • Anthony's Runway 84 - Reopening soon
  • Apocalypse BBQ - pop-up opening a brick-and-mortar
  • Balagan - opening soon
  • Beauty and the Butcher - Jeremy Ford and Grove Bay Hospitality Group opening a restaurant
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a location in downtown Miami
  • Black Tap - New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Bodega Taqueria - locations in Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, and more coming soon
  • Bouchon Bistro - Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables
  • Brasamasa - opening in downtown Miami
  • Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
  • Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
  • Café Habana - New York restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Dream State Brewing - Opening at Sistrunk Marketplace
  • Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite
  • Eataly - coming to Miami
  • El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
  • Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter
  • Esplanade at Aventura - new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Dairy Goods - opening first Miami location
  • Felice - opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Ford's Garage - automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida
  • The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
  • Frank Pepe Pizzeria - Connecticut pizza coming to South Florida
  • Gramps 2 - opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea - opening soon
  • Hell's Kitchen - Gordon Ramsay brings his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
  • The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
  • Icebox Cafe - opening in the Falls
  • Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
  • Julia & Henry's - food hall opening in downtown Miami
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
  • Mai-Kai - beloved restaurant reopening in the future
  • Marina Village - Opening in Fort Lauderdale
  • Ma/re - Opening in Miami
  • Max'd Out Donuts - Max Santiago opening a doughnut shop
  • Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
  • Michy's Kitchen Shack - Michelle Bernstein opening a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant
  • News Cafe - iconic South Beach restaurant to reopen
  • Noma Beach at Redfish - Donatella Arpaia breathes new life into a Miami gem
  • Oro + Elixir - opening in Miami
  • Pastis - iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
  • Plum Market - Opening in Aventura
  • Pubbelly Sushi - expanding with several new locations
  • Pura Vida - opening in West Palm Beach
  • Rao's - classic NYC red sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
  • Sant Ambroeus - opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • The Salty - opening in Coconut Grove
  • Sports & Social - sports bar and entertainment complex opening in Miami
  • Sprouts Farmers Market - opening in Miami
  • Sra. Martinez - Michelle Bernstein bringing back the beloved restaurant
  • Stalk & Spade - plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
  • Sugar Factory - Opening at Firestone Garage
  • Tablé - Antonio Bachour opening a Design District restaurant
  • Trader Joe's - Opening in Edgewater
  • Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth - Opening in Coconut Grove
  • Whole Foods Market - opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Wicked Lick - Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami
