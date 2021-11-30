November 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Notable openings included the buzzworthy HaSalon, the reopening of Dune by Laurent Tourondel, and Off Site — a collaboration between Taquiza's Steve Santana and Boxelder's Adam Darnell.
In December, anticipate the months-awaited reopening of Michael's Genuine Food & Drink and the opening of the Katherine by Timon and Marissa Balloo.
- Ai Tallarin. 723 Lincoln Lane N., Miami Beach; 305- 695-8700; aitallarin.getsauce.com.
- Bonci. 232 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-522-2135; bonciusa.com.
- Carrot Express.1111 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-762-2607; eatcarrotexpress.com.
- Ceiba. 4233 SW 75th Ave., Miami; 305-982-7672; ceibasfl.com.
- Circle House Coffee.119 W, Oakland Park Blvd., Oakland Park; 954-870-6456; circlehousecoffee.com.
- Citizens MiamiCentral Market. 600 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-395-7883; miamicentral.com.
- Doya. 347 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-501-2848; doyarestaurant.com.
- Dune by Laurent Tourondel. 2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 754-900-4059; dunefl.com.
- HaSalon. 404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; hasalonmiami.com.
- Holy Crab.1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach (in Time Out Market); 786-753-5388; holycrabdelivery.com.
- Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse,3585 NE 207th St., Aventura; 305-690-7103; izzyssmokehouse.com.
- Jattö. 223 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-982-8960; jattomiami.com.
- La Otra. 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-908-9368; laotramiami.com.
- Mitch's Downtown. 540 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 754-779-7599; mitchsdowntown.com.
- Night Owl Cookies. 17 N. Hiatus Rd., Pembroke Pines; 954-505-4143; nightowlcookieco.com.
- No Man's Land. 666 Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-368-2616; nomanslandftl.com.
- Off Site. 8250 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-360-4237; offsite.miami.
- Pesto Italian Cuisine. 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; instagram.com/pesto.usa.
- Piola.4000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; piolausa.com.
- Plants & Bowls.1601 Drexel Ave. (in Time Out Market), Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeout.com.
- Sushi Maki. 200 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-277-8744; sushimaki.com.
- Tacos El Porky. 16 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-359-7997; toasttab.com/tacoselporky.
- Terras. 528 SW Ninth Ave., Miami (in the Life House Hotel); 786-574-3775; lifehousehotels.com.
- Wells Coffee. 737 NE Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-982-2886; wellscoffee.com.
- Yu Me Japanese Kitchen.1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach (in Time Out Market); timeoutmarket.com.
No Notable Closings
- Aba - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
- All Day - Reopening in Miami
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - Automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood.
- Delilah - Upscale eatery and lounge opening in Brickell
- Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite.
- El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
- Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Ford's Garage. Automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida
- The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Frank Pepe Pizzeria. Connecticut apizza coming to South Florida.
- Gramps 2 - Opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
- Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
- John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
- Julia & Henry's - Food hall opening in Downtown Miami
- The Katherine. Timon and Marissa Balloo open a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale
- La Bottega - Opening in 2021
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai - Beloved restaurant reopening in the future.
- Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
- Michael's Genuine Food & Drink - Reopening with a fresh look
- Old Greg's Pizza - Returning to Miami
- Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
- Pubbelly Sushi - Expanding with several new locations
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
- Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
- Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
- Sprouts Farmers Market - Coming to Miami
- Stalk & Spade - Plant-based fast casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Sunny's Someday Steakhouse - Returning to Lot 6
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Edgewater
- Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
- Tropical Distillers - Distillery opening in Allapattah
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations