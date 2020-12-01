November 2020 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

November saw the openings of additional locations of popular restaurants. Planta Queen, the Asian-centric sister of South Beach's Planta, opened in Coconut Grove; TacoCraft opened an additional restaurant in Fort Lauderdale; and Pura Vida introduced a store in Miami Beach.

Sadly, Miami lost two of its most innovative restaurants. Ember and Kaido were casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic, with chef/partner Brad Kilgore officially deciding to not reopen either Design District spot.

In December, look for Marcus Samuelsson to finally open Red Rooster and for Bunnie Cakes to arise in Downtown Doral.

Hachidori Ramen Bar. 8222 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-409-5963; hachidoriramen.com.

Kosushi Miami. 801 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; 786-647-7272; kosushi.com.

Little Hen. 3451 NE First Ave., Suite 100, Miami; 305-677-0584; little-hen.com.

Planta Queen. 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; plantarestaurants.com.

Pura Vida. 959 West Ave., #10, Miami Beach; puravidamiami.com.

Shady Distillery. 616 NW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-869-4170; shadydistillery.com.

Taco Taco Express. 808 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; tacotacoexpress.smartonlineorder.com.

TacoCraft 510 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 754-779-7437; tacocraft.com.

Tayrona Restaurant + Patio. 2927 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; instagram.com/tayronamiami.

Ember

Kaido

Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant

Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare

The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills

Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard

Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami

Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood

Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk

Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami

Bunnie Cakes - Opening in Downtown Doral

Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami

Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people

Cote - Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse to open in Miami

Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space

Esmé Miami Beach - opening March 2021.

Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more

Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen - Opening in Brickell

Gramps 2 - Opening soon

Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021

Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls

Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami

Joia Beach - Upscale alfresco dining and beach club on Watson Island

Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack - Halo halo coming to Miami

Los Chinos - Opening in Brickell City Centre

The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami

Luca Osteria - Giorgio Rapicavoli opening an Italian concept.

The Market Milkshake Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery

Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)

Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden

Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti

Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar

Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach

Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell

Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral

Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery

South Beach Brewing Company - Opening 2020

Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk

Sweet Melody - Opening second location with baked goods

Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations

Tobacco Road - Pop-up opening in Brickell

Trader Joe's - Sources say a location is opening in Coral Gables

Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach

True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls

Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami

Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations

Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process

