November 2020 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

November saw the openings of additional locations of popular restaurants. Planta Queen, the Asian-centric sister of South Beach's Planta, opened in Coconut Grove; TacoCraft opened an additional restaurant in Fort Lauderdale; and Pura Vida introduced a store in Miami Beach.
Sadly, Miami lost two of its most innovative restaurants. Ember and Kaido were casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic, with chef/partner Brad Kilgore officially deciding to not reopen either Design District spot.
In December, look for Marcus Samuelsson to finally open Red Rooster and for Bunnie Cakes to arise in Downtown Doral.
Openings
- Hachidori Ramen Bar. 8222 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-409-5963; hachidoriramen.com.
- Kosushi Miami. 801 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; 786-647-7272; kosushi.com.
- Little Hen. 3451 NE First Ave., Suite 100, Miami; 305-677-0584; little-hen.com.
- Planta Queen. 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; plantarestaurants.com.
- Pura Vida. 959 West Ave., #10, Miami Beach; puravidamiami.com.
- Shady Distillery. 616 NW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-869-4170; shadydistillery.com.
- Taco Taco Express. 808 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; tacotacoexpress.smartonlineorder.com.
- TacoCraft 510 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 754-779-7437; tacocraft.com.
- Tayrona Restaurant + Patio. 2927 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; instagram.com/tayronamiami.
Closings
- Ember
- Kaido
Coming Attractions
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Bunnie Cakes - Opening in Downtown Doral
- Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
- Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Cote - Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse to open in Miami
- Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space
- Esmé Miami Beach - opening March 2021.
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen - Opening in Brickell
- Gramps 2 - Opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
- Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
- Joia Beach - Upscale alfresco dining and beach club on Watson Island
- Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack - Halo halo coming to Miami
- Los Chinos - Opening in Brickell City Centre
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Luca Osteria - Giorgio Rapicavoli opening an Italian concept.
- The Market Milkshake Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)
- Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
- Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
- Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
- Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- South Beach Brewing Company - Opening 2020
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Sweet Melody - Opening second location with baked goods
- Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations
- Tobacco Road - Pop-up opening in Brickell
- Trader Joe's - Sources say a location is opening in Coral Gables
- Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
- Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process
- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.