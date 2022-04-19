Wynwood's NoMad Residences to House NoMad Bar, Casa Tua Cucina, and More

A new hospitality-driven condominium development is headed for Wynwood, a venture that will feature a rooftop take on Manhattan's popular NoMad Bar and a second location for Miami's Casa Tua Cocina.
Known as the NoMad Residences Wynwood, the building is a venture between Manhattan-based Tricap and Florida-based Related Group, the developer behind Icon Brickell, SLS Lux, Brickell Heights, Hyde Beach, and the Baccarat Residences.
The project, located at 2700 NE Second Ave., was recently approved by the Wynwood Design Review Committee. It stands as the first hospitality-infused residential development for Sydell Group's NoMad Hotels, which has properties in London, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles alongside its Freehand brand hotels in Miami Beach, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.
Construction on the nearly 1.25-acre property has not yet begun, but groundbreaking is slated for sometime in the fourth quarter of this year, with an estimated completion date in 2024, Related Group president Jon Paul Pérez tells New Times.
According to Sydell Group CEO Andrew Zobler, a recent move to Miami opened his eyes to the potential to bring a project like NoMad Residences to life.
"All NoMad properties are designed to feel like a great home, so building residences was a natural next step for us," Zobler says. "I personally made the choice to move to Miami last year and quickly saw this was a perfect location for a NoMad. There is such cultural richness, including incredible gastronomy, art, and more, that it really gave us a lot to work from. We certainly believe there is a lot of potential in these types of projects. In fact, we are actively working on hotel/residential projects in New York and London."
When complete, the nine-story, 329-unit Wynwood building will offer fully furnished units that range from 464 to 931 square feet, with prices starting in the $500,000 range. Buyers will also have the option to rent their units to guests without restrictions and have access to an in-house property management team that will spearhead check-in and checkout.
For foodies, several restaurant concepts are on deck, including a 5,000-square-foot space on the ground floor that has not yet been filled.
Part of the 20,000 square feet of first-floor commercial space will accommodate a new location for Miky and Leticia Grendene's Casa Tua Cucina. Casa Tua Cucina, an open-kitchen take on the couple's fine-dining Casa Tua restaurants and private clubs in Miami, Aspen, and Paris, opened in 2017 in Brickell City Centre. The Cucina will offer a casual, energetic setting where diners can find nearly a dozen dining stations offering Italian and Mediterranean fare.
The property's hospitality highlight will be the signature rooftop restaurant and mixology bar concept, the NoMad Bar and Restaurant. Leo Robitschek, Sydell Group's vice president of food and beverage and former bar director for New York City’s Eleven Madison Park, will come on board as executive chef.
In addition to the restaurant and bar, the ninth-floor rooftop will feature the NoMad Library and Lounge, a common area for residents that will offer NoMad-curated experiences and events and shared workspaces; a pool and sun deck with private cabanas; and a state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor fitness lounge. Additional on-site highlights include an outdoor theater with a seating lawn and grilling area, and museum-quality art handpicked from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection.
