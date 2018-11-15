 


New Times' Tacolandia Turns Wynwood Into a Taco ParadiseEXPAND
Miami New Times/Tacolandia

New Times' Tacolandia Turns Wynwood Into a Taco Paradise

Laine Doss | November 15, 2018 | 11:48am
This Saturday, November 17, find Miami's best tacos in one place when New Times' Tacolandia takes over Soho Studios.

While the day focuses on feeding your inner taco lover with unlimited food from a host of restaurants, there's so much more including music, mariachis, jugglers, and plenty of hot sauce.

Be sure to visit Banyan Reserve Vodka's "beach" and take an Instagram-worthy photo at the prop-filled photo booth. While you're there, snag one of the giveaways.

Drink margaritas and sangaritas at the 360 Mi Campo bar or grab a beer or other cocktails while you enjoy your tacos. General admission has plenty of cash bars, and VIP features an open bar and exclusive restaurants. 

Here are the restaurants you'll be enjoying:

  • 222 Taco - Tacos al Pastor; traditional pork & vegan version with cauliflower
  • Amour de Miami -  Shrimp tacos, Pasta tacos, & fruit crepes tacos
  • Blue Taco - TBA
  • Boss Burger N Brew -  El Benny Tacos
  • Cabo Flats  - Carnitas al Cabo
  • C3vich3 Town  - Fish Tacos, Chicken Tacos
  • Goya  - Sous Vide Pork Belly Soft Taco topped with Latin slaw and rocoto crema
  • Hua Hua's Taqueria  - Slow roasted pork shoulder, fresh pico and jalapeno taco
  • K.Ramen. Burger. Beer  - Plum BBQ Pork Tacos , Pickled Cucumber, avocado crema, crispy shallot
  • Lona Cocina Tequileria - Braised Lamb Taco with Salsa Verde
  • Madlove by Latin House - El Campenchano Madlove- Carnitas Michoacan with crumbled chicaon, hass avocado tomatilla sauce, pickled onions, cilantro
  • Naked Taco (VIP) - Tuna Nachos- dressed tuna, crispy wontons, wasabi jalapeno soy glaze & wakame
  • Pasilla Tacos - Chipotle Chicken taco, cauliflower Shawarma Taco
  • Peppers Authentic Mexican - Beef Chicken Tacos
  • Pilo's Street Tacos - La Frida y La Sangrona
  • Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar - Pork Belly Taco: featuring Crispy Pork Belly, Spicy Pineapple, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado Mash, Lime, and Cilantro on a Warm Flour Tortilla
  • Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar - Brisket taco- smokey negramodela braised beef brisket, topped with roasted corn, shishito salsa, mexican crema, and micro cilantro served on corn tortilla
  • Rubio's Coastal Grill - Salsa Verde Shrimp Tacos
  • Taula Fresh Mediterranean Food - Spicy Hibiscus Cocktail Mediterranean Taco
  • Senor Frogs - Taco Cochinita, Polla al Pastor, Guacamole
  • Silverspot Cinema - Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos
  • Xochimex Cantina Grill - Taco Al Pastor and Guacamole with Chips

General-admission tickets cost $45 and include entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the cash bar. Tickets at the door cost $50. VIP admission costs $60 and offers early entry plus all the bonuses noted above, including an open bar and exclusive restaurants. VIP tickets at the door cost $70.

New Times' Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785; newtimestacolandia.com. Tickets cost $45 to $60 via ticketfly.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

