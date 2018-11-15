New Times' Tacolandia Turns Wynwood Into a Taco Paradise

This Saturday, November 17, find Miami's best tacos in one place when New Times' Tacolandia takes over Soho Studios.
While the day focuses on feeding your inner taco lover with unlimited food from a host of restaurants, there's so much more including music, mariachis, jugglers, and plenty of hot sauce.
Be sure to visit Banyan Reserve Vodka's "beach" and take an Instagram-worthy photo at the prop-filled photo booth. While you're there, snag one of the giveaways.
Drink margaritas and
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Here are the restaurants you'll be enjoying:
- 222 Taco - Tacos al Pastor; traditional pork & vegan version with cauliflower
- Amour de Miami - Shrimp tacos, Pasta tacos, & fruit crepes tacos
- Blue Taco - TBA
- Boss Burger N Brew - El Benny Tacos
- Cabo Flats - Carnitas al Cabo
- C3vich3 Town - Fish Tacos, Chicken Tacos
- Goya - Sous Vide Pork Belly Soft Taco topped with Latin slaw and rocoto crema
- Hua Hua's Taqueria - Slow roasted pork shoulder, fresh pico
andjalapeno taco
- K.Ramen. Burger. Beer - Plum BBQ Pork
Tacos ,Pickled Cucumber, avocado crema, crispy shallot
- Lona Cocina Tequileria - Braised Lamb Taco with Salsa Verde
- Madlove by Latin House - El Campenchano Madlove- Carnitas Michoacan with crumbled
chicaon, hassavocado tomatillasauce, pickled onions, cilantro
- Naked Taco (VIP) - Tuna Nachos- dressed tuna, crispy wontons, wasabi jalapeno soy glaze & wakame
- Pasilla Tacos - Chipotle Chicken taco, cauliflower Shawarma Taco
- Peppers Authentic Mexican - Beef Chicken Tacos
- Pilo's Street Tacos - La Frida y La Sangrona
- Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar - Pork Belly Taco: featuring Crispy Pork Belly, Spicy Pineapple, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado Mash, Lime, and Cilantro on a Warm Flour Tortilla
- Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar - Brisket taco- smokey
negra modelabraised beef brisket, topped with roasted corn, shishito salsa, mexicancrema, and micro cilantro served on corntortilla
- Rubio's Coastal Grill - Salsa Verde Shrimp Tacos
- Taula Fresh Mediterranean Food - Spicy Hibiscus Cocktail Mediterranean Taco
- Senor Frogs - Taco Cochinita, Polla al Pastor, Guacamole
- Silverspot Cinema - Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos
- Xochimex Cantina Grill - Taco Al Pastor and Guacamole with Chips
General-admission tickets cost $45 and include entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the cash bar. Tickets at the door cost $50. VIP admission costs $60 and offers early entry plus all the bonuses noted above, including an open bar and exclusive restaurants. VIP tickets at the door cost $70.
New Times' Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785; newtimestacolandia.com. Tickets cost $45 to $60 via ticketfly.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!