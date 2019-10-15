Get Your Tacolandia 2019 Fiesta Four-Packs Now

The third-annual Tacolandia will happen Saturday, November 16.
Unlimited taco samples from Miami's favorite eateries — including Lona Cocina, Taco Chico, Tacomiendo, and Rocco's Tacos — will fill Magic City Studios.
Tacolandia is the perfect chance to discover some of the best tacos in Miami — a city that's becoming increasing taco-obsessed. So whether you're into a traditional al pastor, a Baja fish variety, or a unique creation, you're bound to find your taco soulmate from one of these participating restaurants:
- Cabo Flats
- Cantina Catrina
- Ceviche Arts Catering
- La Pacha Peruvian Food
- La Placita Taco Grill
- Lona Cocina
- Jrs Gourmet Burgers
- Mr. Taco Movil
- Planet 57
- Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar
- Rocco's Tacos
- San Bernardo Ice Cream
- Silverspot Cinema
- Taco Chido
- Tacomiendo
- Taco Genius Xochimex
The afternoon will include musical entertainment by Brendan O'Hara, cash bars in general admission, and plenty of surprises.
For a limited time, take advantage of the special Fiesta Four-Pack. Score four general-admission tickets for $80 (normally $30 per ticket). General admission includes entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to a cash bar. Tickets will cost $40 at the door if they're still available.
A VIP Fiesta Four-Pack costs $120 (normally $60 per ticket) and includes early entry for four people at 2 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the VIP section, offering an open bar (with spirits by Riboli Wine Estates, Zignum Mezcal, and Tito's Vodka) and food from exclusive restaurants not available in the general-admission area. Tickets will cost $70 at the door if they're still available.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit newtimestacolandia.com.
Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $70 via newtimestacolandia.com.
