Get Your Tacolandia 2019 Fiesta Four-Packs Now

The third-annual Tacolandia will happen Saturday, November 16.

Unlimited taco samples from Miami's favorite eateries — including Lona Cocina, Taco Chico, Tacomiendo, and Rocco's Tacos — will fill Magic City Studios.

Tacolandia is the perfect chance to discover some of the best tacos in Miami — a city that's becoming increasing taco-obsessed. So whether you're into a traditional al pastor, a Baja fish variety, or a unique creation, you're bound to find your taco soulmate from one of these participating restaurants:



Cabo Flats



Cantina Catrina



Ceviche Arts Catering



La Pacha Peruvian Food



La Placita Taco Grill



Lona Cocina



Jrs Gourmet Burgers



Mr. Taco Movil



Planet 57



Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar



Rocco's Tacos



San Bernardo Ice Cream



Silverspot Cinema



Taco Chido



Tacomiendo



Taco Genius Xochimex

The afternoon will include musical entertainment by Brendan O'Hara, cash bars in general admission, and plenty of surprises.

For a limited time, take advantage of the special Fiesta Four-Pack. Score four general-admission tickets for $80 (normally $30 per ticket). General admission includes entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to a cash bar. Tickets will cost $40 at the door if they're still available.

A VIP Fiesta Four-Pack costs $120 (normally $60 per ticket) and includes early entry for four people at 2 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the VIP section, offering an open bar (with spirits by Riboli Wine Estates, Zignum Mezcal, and Tito's Vodka) and food from exclusive restaurants not available in the general-admission area. Tickets will cost $70 at the door if they're still available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit newtimestacolandia.com.

Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $70 via newtimestacolandia.com.