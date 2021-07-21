New Times Out to Brunch Presale Tickets Available Now

Support Us

July 21, 2021 8:00AM

Out to Brunch celebrates your favorite meal of the week.
Out to Brunch celebrates your favorite meal of the week. Miami New Times photo
Out to Brunch celebrates your favorite meal of the week.
Out to Brunch celebrates your favorite meal of the week.
Miami New Times photo
Breakfast might be the most important meal of the day — but brunch is the most fun meal of the week.

Brunch is the time to get together with friends and enjoy avocado toast, pancakes, and adult beverages while the sun shines.

If you love brunch, you simply cannot miss New Times' Out to Brunch.

On October 9, River Landing Miami will host Out to Brunch, a  brunch-centric event that includes unlimited bites from some of Miami's favorite eateries paired with drinks, music, and fun.

Participating restaurants, so far, include Boss Burger and Brew, King of Racks BBQ, Stache Burger, 32 Degrees by MG, Man Miami, Rodilla, the Dirty Rabble, Rusty Pelican, and Esotico Miami. More restaurants are signing on weekly.

You'll also enjoy drinks from Korbel, Veza Sur, Stella Artois, Bud Light organic seltzer, Riboli Family wine, Tito's vodka, and Señorio mezcal.

Presale tickets go on sale today, July 21, at 10 a.m. on etix.com (use the presale code WAFFLES) and are available until 11:59 p.m. July 25.

Presale general admission is $40 and includes entry into the event at 1 p.m., unlimited brunch samples from participating restaurants, music, entertainment. and complimentary beer and brunch cocktails.

Presale VIP admission is $60 and includes early entry into the event at noon, unlimited drinks and bites, and access to an exclusive VIP lounge area with live entertainment, a build-your-own bloody mary bar, and food from VIP-only restaurants. VIP ticket holders will also receive a commemorative gift.

New Times' Out to Brunch. Saturday, October 9, from noon to 4 p.m. at River Landing Miami, 1400 N. River Dr., Miami. Tickets cost $40-$60 via etix.com.
