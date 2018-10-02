New Times Iron Fork 2018: Facebook Live With Jorge Ramos

New Times' Iron Fork is set to take over the Hyatt Regency Miami Thursday, October 4, with an evening of food from favorite local restaurants and two culinary showdowns.

Ben Goldman of Planta South Beach will take on Jorge Ramos of Barley: an American Brasserie in a head-to-head battle. The competition, hosted by celebrity chef Ralph Pagano (Naked Taco), will include a two-round cooking competition for the Iron Fork Skillet of Excellence and bragging rights.

Today, New Times food editor Laine Doss will chat with chef Jorge Ramos about his strategies at 3:30 p.m. today, October 2 on Miami New Times' Facebook page.

Iron Fork will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. for general-admission ticketholders and include unlimited bites, tasty libations, and live entertainment.

VIP ticketholders gain entry to the event one hour early, at 6 p.m., and access to a private VIP bar and lounge with complimentary Estrella Damm beer, Voga Italia wine, and Banyan Reserve vodka.

Tickets cost $40 for general admission and $80 for VIP in advance and $50 and $90, respectively, at the door.

To purchase tickets, visit newtimesironfork.com.

