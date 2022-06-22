Best of Miami® 2022: Five Restaurant Winners to Whet Your Appetite

The issue, themed "Best in Show," offers the city's most decadent restaurants, trendiest clubs, most interesting things to do, and the finest places to shop, in more than 250 categories. To whet your appetite, we're sharing five restaurants that won top honors in their neighborhood.
Best Restaurant (Coconut Grove)Sadelle’s
3321 Mary St., Miami
305-990-8707
sadelles.comSadelle’s started in New York City as Major Food Group’s (the folks behind Carbone) version of
a brunch palace. Here in Miami, it quickly became the buzziest place in town to get a bagel.
This Coconut Grove stunner is a fever dream of breakfast and lunch classics that take you back
to your gluttonous childhood, from pigs-in-a-blanket to tuna melts (try one on a salt-and-pepper
bagel), triple-decker sandwiches, and salads so huge you'll wonder whether you've started a
lettuce shortage by ordering one. For pure nostalgia, the restaurant offers New York breakfast
favorites like smoked salmon, whitefish, sable, or salmon salad platters served with tomatoes,
capers, and a bagel of your choice. Going with friends? Splurge on the “Sadelle’s Tower,” an
assortment of bagels, fish spreads, and veggies on an Instagrammable tower.
Best Restaurant (Downtown)All Day
1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-699-3447
alldaymia.comWhen All Day closed amid the pandemic, Miami lost one of its great coffee shops and
restaurants. Then, as if by magic, partners Chris MacLeod and Camilla Ramos reopened the
downtown Miami jewel this past March. From 8 a.m. till 3 p.m. each and every day, the
restaurant serves eggs, pastries, drinks, mimosas, and more. At least as important, though, is
the fact that All Day, like all great coffee shops, serves as a gathering place (and in some cases
an office) for remote workers looking to escape their bedrooms. The little café also pledges to
give workers fair wages, to source its food responsibly, and to give back to the neighborhood
where it resides through donations and events — and providing a safe, welcoming space to
linger with a fine cup of coffee.
Best Restaurant (Design District/Midtown)Michael's Genuine Food & Drink
130 NE 40th St., Miami
305-573-5550
michaelsgenuine.comFifteen years ago, when Michael Schwartz opened a bistro in the Design District, the
neighborhood was still a leap of faith for the chef. There were no Dior and Gucci stores, no
public art on the streets, no pop-up installations. Schwartz earned a reputation for creating
dishes with well-sourced ingredients. He termed his food “genuine” for the way he treated it:
without any tricks — only respect. That philosophy earned the chef a James Beard Award for
Best Chef: South in 2010. Now, more than a decade later, Michael’s has a fresh, new look to
match its uber-chic neighbors. And while the neighborhood surrounding the restaurant has
turned decidedly exclusive, Michael’s continues to welcome everyone. So, whether you’re
dripping in a diamond Rolex or sporting a Fitbit, stop in for a genuinely superb meal.
Best Restaurant (Miami Beach)Kosushi Miami
801 South Pointe Dr., Unit 105, Miami Beach
786-647-7272
kosushimiami.comSure, we know. Miami is home to a zillion sushi restaurants. What makes this Brazilian-based
one any better than the rest? And better than all of the other restaurants in Miami Beach? It’s
not merely executive chef Edwin Delgado’s Asian fusion dishes and the craft of his sushi chefs
— although there is that. It’s not merely the intriguing cocktail list constructed by Brazilian
mixologist Márcio Silva. (Though there’s that, too.) It’s not merely the stunning interior design, a
spiraling wood effect created by Brazilian architect Arthur Casas, although there is that, too. It’s
not even the impressive Michelin star awarded to its original location in São Paulo, Brazil. It’s all
of those things together that make this place, whose name translates to “number one,” our
choice.
Best Restaurant (Wynwood)Kyu
251 NW 25th St., Miami
786-577-0150
kyurestaurants.comHip and modern, Kyu offers a diverse menu of shareable plates, wines, and cocktails that are
perfect for a night out or celebratory dinner. The Asian-fusion presentations are simple yet
elegant and delicious, and the generous portions check the always crucial value box. A number
of dishes on the menu are creations you likely won’t see anywhere else, like hamachi crispy
rice, charred summer corn, and a wood-fired Thai fried rice stone pot. Speaking of wood-fired,
for every tree burned to fuel Kyu’s grill, they replant five.