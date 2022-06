Best of Miami® 2022: Five Restaurant Winners to Whet Your Appetite

click to enlarge The "Sadelle's Tower" Photo courtesy of Sadelle's

Best Restaurant (Coconut Grove) Sadelle’s

3321 Mary St., Miami

305-990-8707

sadelles.com

click to enlarge A beverage at All Day Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Best Restaurant (Downtown) All Day

1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami

305-699-3447

alldaymia.com

click to enlarge Chef and restaurateur Michael Schwartz at his namesake restaurant, Michael's Genuine Food & Drink Photo courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group

Best Restaurant (Design District/Midtown) Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

130 NE 40th St., Miami

305-573-5550

michaelsgenuine.com

click to enlarge Kosushi Miami's dining room Photo by Fillippo Bamberghi

Best Restaurant (Miami Beach) Kosushi Miami

801 South Pointe Dr., Unit 105, Miami Beach

786-647-7272

kosushimiami.com

click to enlarge The beef short ribs at Kyu can be ordered for pickup or delivery. Photo courtesy of Kyu Miami

Best Restaurant (Wynwood) Kyu

251 NW 25th St., Miami

786-577-0150

kyurestaurants.com

' Best of Miami® 2022 is here.The issue, themed "Best in Show," offers the city's most decadent restaurants, trendiest clubs, most interesting things to do, and the finest places to shop, in more than 250 categories. To whet your appetite, we're sharing five restaurants that won top honors in their neighborhood.Click this link to see the Best of Miami® 2022 in its entirety.Sadelle’s started in New York City as Major Food Group’s (the folks behind Carbone) version ofa brunch palace. Here in Miami, it quickly became the buzziest place in town to get a bagel.This Coconut Grove stunner is a fever dream of breakfast and lunch classics that take you backto your gluttonous childhood, from pigs-in-a-blanket to tuna melts (try one on a salt-and-pepperbagel), triple-decker sandwiches, and salads so huge you'll wonder whether you've started alettuce shortage by ordering one. For pure nostalgia, the restaurant offers New York breakfastfavorites like smoked salmon, whitefish, sable, or salmon salad platters served with tomatoes,capers, and a bagel of your choice. Going with friends? Splurge on the “Sadelle’s Tower,” anassortment of bagels, fish spreads, and veggies on an Instagrammable tower.When All Day closed amid the pandemic, Miami lost one of its great coffee shops andrestaurants. Then, as if by magic, partners Chris MacLeod and Camilla Ramos reopened thedowntown Miami jewel this past March. From 8 a.m. till 3 p.m. each and every day, therestaurant serves eggs, pastries, drinks, mimosas, and more. At least as important, though, isthe fact that All Day, like all great coffee shops, serves as a gathering place (and in some casesan office) for remote workers looking to escape their bedrooms. The little café also pledges togive workers fair wages, to source its food responsibly, and to give back to the neighborhoodwhere it resides through donations and events — and providing a safe, welcoming space tolinger with a fine cup of coffee.Fifteen years ago, when Michael Schwartz opened a bistro in the Design District, theneighborhood was still a leap of faith for the chef. There were no Dior and Gucci stores, nopublic art on the streets, no pop-up installations. Schwartz earned a reputation for creatingdishes with well-sourced ingredients. He termed his food “genuine” for the way he treated it:without any tricks — only respect. That philosophy earned the chef a James Beard Award forBest Chef: South in 2010. Now, more than a decade later, Michael’s has a fresh, new look tomatch its uber-chic neighbors. And while the neighborhood surrounding the restaurant hasturned decidedly exclusive, Michael’s continues to welcome everyone. So, whether you’redripping in a diamond Rolex or sporting a Fitbit, stop in for a genuinely superb meal.Sure, we know. Miami is home to a zillion sushi restaurants. What makes this Brazilian-basedone any better than the rest? And better than all of the other restaurants in Miami Beach? It’snot merely executive chef Edwin Delgado’s Asian fusion dishes and the craft of his sushi chefs— although there is that. It’s not merely the intriguing cocktail list constructed by Brazilianmixologist Márcio Silva. (Though there’s that, too.) It’s not merely the stunning interior design, aspiraling wood effect created by Brazilian architect Arthur Casas, although there is that, too. It’snot even the impressive Michelin star awarded to its original location in São Paulo, Brazil. It’s allof those things together that make this place, whose name translates to “number one,” ourchoice.Hip and modern, Kyu offers a diverse menu of shareable plates, wines, and cocktails that areperfect for a night out or celebratory dinner. The Asian-fusion presentations are simple yetelegant and delicious, and the generous portions check the always crucial value box. A numberof dishes on the menu are creations you likely won’t see anywhere else, like hamachi crispyrice, charred summer corn, and a wood-fired Thai fried rice stone pot. Speaking of wood-fired,for every tree burned to fuel Kyu’s grill, they replant five.