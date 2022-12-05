New Miami Restaurants to Try: Kaia, Mila Omakase, and Six Pack Burger

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Six Pack Burger18106 W. Dixie Hwy., Miami
954-850-2280
6PKBurger.comSix Pack Burger is one of three kosher restaurants operated by chef/owner Assaf Hadad. Haddad also helms the pizza concept Foozo and the Israeli cafe Hadekel. Six Pack Burger was inspired by Hadad's childhood in Los Angeles, where cult-like In & Out was among the most popular fast food restaurants — but not kosher. Hadad wanted to create a similar experience for cheeseburger lovers, and the kosher world, to enjoy. The simple menu offers burgers (including a vegan-friendly option), non-dairy shakes, and fries. Burgers are smashed to order and made with meat ground in-house, topped with vegan-friendly cheeses (or no cheese) and its very own homemade secret sauce. Burgers range from $13-$16, except the "Double Double" packed with two 2.5-ounce burger patties, two slices of vegan cheese, and Six Pack sauce (priced at $22). Fries are crinkled and served golden brown; order the "Six Pack" fries topped with caramelized onions and secret sauce. Shakes are made with oat milk ice cream and are certified kosher in flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and a specialty tahini flavor topped with halva. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Friday. Closed Saturday.
Kaia232 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
786-362-6997
kaiagreek.com A new Greek restaurant serving traditional Aegean and Mediterranean cuisine has opened on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. The establishment is the latest concept from the creators of Copper 29 Bar, Calle 23 Miami, and the locally based Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar chain. The menu offers everything from starters like beef kefta to sharable spreads like skordalia, a garlic dip with almonds, and extra virgin olive oil. Main plates include a whole branzino and homemade kebabs prepared with a mixture of ground beef and lamb. 5:30 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Mila Omakase1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach
786-706-0744
milarestaurant.com/milaomakase