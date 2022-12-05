New Miami Restaurants to Try: Kaia, Mila Omakase, and Six Pack Burger

[email protected]

click to enlarge An In & Out-inspired burger concept that offers kosher fare is now open in Miami. Six Pack Burger photo

Six Pack Burger 18106 W. Dixie Hwy., Miami

954-850-2280

6PKBurger.com

click to enlarge Kaia has opened in Coral Gables. Photo by Cristian Gonzalez

Kaia 232 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

786-362-6997

A new Greek restaurant serving traditional Aegean and Mediterranean cuisine has opened on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. The establishment is the latest concept from the creators of Copper 29 Bar, Calle 23 Miami, and the locally based Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar chain. The menu offers everything from starters like beef kefta to sharable spreads like skordalia, a garlic dip with almonds, and extra virgin olive oil. Main plates include a whole branzino and homemade kebabs prepared with a mixture of ground beef and lamb. 5:30 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

click to enlarge Mila has opened a private omakase bar, lounge, and members-only club in Miami Beach. Riviera Dining Group photo

Mila Omakase 1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach

786-706-0744

milarestaurant.com/milaomakase

Miami's latest round of openings includes In & Out-inspired Six Pack Burger; the latest restaurant from the creators of Calle 29 and Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar; and the rooftop omakase and lounge from Mila in Miami Beach.Six Pack Burger is one of three kosher restaurants operated by chef/owner Assaf Hadad. Haddad also helms the pizza concept Foozo and the Israeli cafe Hadekel. Six Pack Burger was inspired by Hadad's childhood in Los Angeles, where cult-like In & Out was among the most popular fast food restaurants — but not kosher. Hadad wanted to create a similar experience for cheeseburger lovers, and the kosher world, to enjoy. The simple menu offers burgers (including a vegan-friendly option), non-dairy shakes, and fries. Burgers are smashed to order and made with meat ground in-house, topped with vegan-friendly cheeses (or no cheese) and its very own homemade secret sauce. Burgers range from $13-$16, except the "Double Double" packed with two 2.5-ounce burger patties, two slices of vegan cheese, and Six Pack sauce (priced at $22). Fries are crinkled and served golden brown; order the "Six Pack" fries topped with caramelized onions and secret sauce. Shakes are made with oat milk ice cream and are certified kosher in flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and a specialty tahini flavor topped with halva.Mila — a Miami destination for dining, nightlife, and entertainment by Riviera Dining Group — is now taking reservations for its second-floor venues Mila Omakase and Mila Lounge. The new venues include the opening of the members-only MM Club, which made its debut during Miami Art Week with a variety of events and programming. Diners can make reservations at the ten-seat omakase dining experience where the menu is curated by the chef and changes based on seasonality and ingredients that embrace the establishment's “MediterAsian” flavors. Guests also can make reservations at the Mila Lounge, a private nightlife experience inside the venue with curated performances that include jazz, percussionists, singers, and top DJs. MM Club is an intimate experience offered to an exclusive few that take part in the Riviera Dining Group’s program. Members will be introduced to the intimate space, a glamorous twist to the conventional speakeasy that provides privacy to celebrities and guests alike.