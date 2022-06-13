Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Burdo, Meat N' Bone Kitchen, and Rosie's

June 13, 2022 9:00AM

South Florida's latest round of openings includes the opening of Burdo and Criminal Taqueria in Wynwood, the launch of Meat N' Bone Kitchen at Tripping Animals Brewing Co. in Doral, and a new temporary home for Rosie's in Little River.

Burdo

2509 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-838-4822
burdomiami.com
Colombia-based hospitality group SinMente Group and Buenavista Investment Group have partnered with Gavanna Miami and La Victoria Social Club to open Miami newcomer Burdo, a new restaurant and entertainment venue in the heart of Wynwood. Executive chef Damian Magallanes' menu delivers the chef's take on modern American fare with a selection of bowls, salads, sushi rolls, burgers, and pizza. Unique menu items include the green apple and cheese mix pizza ($20) topped with blue cheese, mozzarella, bocconcini cheese, and green apple slices in maple syrup, almonds, basil, and spinach. However, part of what makes this culinary journey come full circle is Criminal Taqueria, located on Burdo’s outdoor patio. The kitchen operates independently and serves an array of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and elote bowls priced from $4 to $13. Burdo is open from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday; Criminal Taqueria is open from noon to 3 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Meat N' Bone Kitchen

2685 NW 105th Ave., Miami
mnbkitchen.com
Miami-based meat purveyor Meat N' Bone has opened its first Meat N' Bone Kitchen at Tripping Animals Brewing Co. The company sells more than 350 premium quality items, individually packed from purveyors in the US, Australia, Japan, and Spain. The company was founded to allow consumers to access premium meats previously available only to chefs from high-end purveyors. Meat N' Bone will offer brewery guests high-end meats like Wagyu, used to create carpaccio, a smash burger, or a roast beef sandwich. Larger dishes feature filet mignon, ribeye, and tuna tataki that can be crafted as bowls with rice, quinoa, or mixed green salad. Don't miss the Wagyu Picanha Nigiri, picanha sliced atop and served atop of bed of rice before its torched table-side upon serving. Open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 4 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, noon to 1 a.m. on Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Rosie's

7127 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-631-2496
rosiesmia.com
Some pop-ups fizzle and pop, and some just keep on going. That's the case for Rosie’s, the Little River brunch pop-up from husband-and-wife team Akino and Jamila West, who have relaunched their Rosie's. The new location will serve as a temporary home for the restaurant as the couple continues to restore its future space, a historic house in Little River. For now, an all-day brunch menu offers the duo's take on Southern American cuisine with hints of Italian paired with cocktails. Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
