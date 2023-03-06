New Restaurants to Try This Week: Branja, Tablé by Bachour, and Zeru

[email protected]

Branja
5010 NE Second Ave., Miami

Tablé by Bachour
180 NE 40th St., Miami

Zeru
1395 Brickell Ave., Miami

South Florida's latest round of restaurant openings includes Branja from Tel Aviv chef Tom Aviv; Miami chef Antonio Bachour's Design District restaurant and café, Tablé by Bachour; and Mexican transplant, Zeru.Chef and restaurateur Tom Aviv is known by many as an Israeli culinary sensation. Born and raised in Tel Aviv, he broke into the country's food scene after a win on— surprisingly, with no formal training. Aviv has gone on to open several successful concepts in Tel Aviv and Casablanca. American foodies can now taste the chef's dishes with his first U.S. location, Branja, in Upper Buena Vista. The restaurant is designed to spirit guests into a Telavivian market circa the 1970s, a "social house" meant to showcase a menu that marries regional Israeli flavors with eclectic global tastes inspired by Aviv's travels around the world.A new restaurant and café concept from Miami chef and pastry king Antonio Bachour has opened in Miami's Design District. At Tablé, guests can find an inspired menu rooted in French cuisine, matched with an ambiance meant to evoke the spirit of a Parisian brasserie. In addition to a comfortably chic interior dining space, bar, and outdoor patio, the restaurant will feature a café where diners can find grab-and-go fare ranging from Bachour's baked goods to jamón serrano sliced to order and packaged alongside the necessary accouterments. Look for the in-house, glassed-in bakery where you can watch the baking action go down.Mexican transplant, Zeru, has made its Miami debut. As part of an international expansion, the Miami restaurant will mark the third location for the restaurant group, which has outposts in the upscale San Ángel and Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhoods of Mexico City. The restaurant, which means "heaven" in Basque, first opened in 2009 and is known today as a favorite Spanish restaurant in Mexico City. At Zeru Miami, found on the ground floor of the AKA Hotel in Brickell, a signature menu offers dishes inspired by the cuisine of San Sebastian, a coastal city in the north of the Basque country. Highlights include seasonal fish, such as the signature King crab cooked over charcoal and served with saffron mayo and grilled lemon. 6