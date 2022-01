New Restaurants to Try This Week: Amalia, King Patty's, and Moréa

[email protected]

South Florida's latest round of openings and introductions includes Amalia at the Lennox Hotel, King Patty's at Time Out Market, and Moréa, an oceanfront Mediterranean restaurant in Fort Lauderdale.Amalia is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant located inside the Lennox Hotel, a boutique venue in the heart of Miami Beach’s Art Deco district. Helmed by executive chef Hernan Griccini — who worked in some of the world’s most acclaimed kitchens including Michelin-starred restaurant Nerua Guggenheim Bilbao in Spain, Oviedo Restaurante in Argentina, and Restaurante Mandolina in Mexico City — the rotating menu offers shareable eats that range from appetizers to handmade pastas and desserts prepared in-house.From croquetas and cubanos to arepas and tacos, Miami is well equipped with easy on-the-go food options from Latin American cultures. But there's no denying the appeal of the Jamaican patty. At Time Out Market, newly opened King Patty’s takes the iconic street food to new heights with a range of fillings. Beyond the signature spicy beef, there’s jerk chicken, curry shrimp, and curry chicken. King Patty’s serves its creations with an optional coco bread side — which doubles as a pillowy bun for a tasty patty sandwich.Located at the Paramount Condominiums in Fort Lauderdale, Moréa is the latest addition to Fort Lauderdale Beach's restaurant row. The Mediterranean oceanfront establishment offers a menu of simply prepared small plates, mezze, and wood-grilled meats and seafood. The spacious, 275-seat dining destination also offers a spacious dining room designed by Doug Frates, who created a breathtaking two-story glass wall installation overlooking the waterfront patio and bar.