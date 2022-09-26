Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: QP Tapas, Mandrake Miami, Pura Vida, and Sproutz

September 26, 2022 9:00AM

Mandrake Miami has reopened. Photo courtesy of Mandrake Miami
Miami's latest round of openings includes the reopening of Mandrake Miami, a new dinner-only project from chef Josh Elliott at MKT Kitchen in Coral Gables, and the twelfth location of all-day eatery Pura Vida in South Miami.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Mandrake Miami's nightclub/restaurant venue returns to Miami Beach.
Mandrake Miami

210 23rd St., Miami Beach
305-397-8036
mandrakemiami.com

Mandrake, the Nikkei restaurant and nightclub, recently reopened in Miami Beach. The menu offers a wide range of traditional sashimi, nigiri, and maki rolls prepared with fish flown in daily. Additional options include izakaya-style small plates that range from crispy rice topped with uni to toro duck dumplings and abalone fried rice. Wagyu and tomahawk steaks round out the large format options. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Pura Vida has opened its 12th location in South Miami, with more on the way.
Pura Vida

6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami
puravidamiami.com

Pura Vida's expansion continues with the unveiling of the brand’s latest café in South Miami. The outpost, situated close to Sunset Place and the University of Miami, marks the brand’s twelfth location to date. Expect to find a full lineup of Pura Vida’s health-focused menu items, from all-day breakfast offerings, smoothies, and açai bowls to wraps and sandwiches. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
QP Tapas is the dinner-only pop-up inside MKT Kitchen in Coral Gables.
QP Tapas

1831 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
305-882-2600
qptapas.com

QP Tapas has opened in Coral Gables. Each week on Friday and Saturday evenings, MKT Kitchen will transform from a daytime café and market into a pop-up restaurant by chef Josh Elliott, best remembered for his time with Jose Mendin at the French brasserie-inspired L’echon in Miami Beach. The restaurant specializes in a creative fusion of izakaya-style Spanish tapas, offering dishes rooted in the techniques of Spain’s Basque region with ingredients and techniques inspired by the streets of Tokyo. The menu will feature hot and cold small plates such as fresh crudos and yakitori, as well as large format dishes like paella. A boutique selection of sake, wine, and beer plus a well-rounded non-alcoholic cocktail list are meant to complement the flavors of the cuisine. 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The fast-casual chain has opened inside the Aventura Mall.
Sproutz at the Aventura Mall

19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
305-974-2004
eatsproutz.com

The Treats Food Hall at the Aventura Mall has expanded its selection of quick-service restaurants to include Sproutz, a health-focused, fast-casual chain that offers build-your-own meals catering to various nutrition and dietary needs. Dishes range from cauliflower pasta and pumpkin soup to seared tuna poke bowls and avocado toast, much of it customizable to accommodate various nutrition or dietary restrictions. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
