New Restaurants to Try This Week: The Collins Room, Mickey Burkes, and Pez Loco

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Mickey Burkes1265 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-748-2025
mickeyburkes.com
Named after Miami Beach local hospitality icon Mickey Burke, this Washington Avenue newcomer combines craft beers, mixology, and American fare in a casual, sports-centric atmosphere. Highlights include a "Kick-Ass" fish & chips made from a whole fillet of wild haddock; braised short-rib poutine; and cocktails like the "Baby Got Back" — a blend of Irish whiskey, pickle juice, fresh lemon juice, and apricot marmalade. Open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 a.m., and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m.
Pez Loco50 NW 24th St., Miami
305-222-7768
pezlocomiami.com
From the team behind No. 3 Social comes Pez Loco. Located at the Wynwood Jungle (formerly Arcade), Pez Loco (crazy fish) is a nod to the establishment's focus on coastal Mexican cuisine. Chef Ari Taymor's menu draws inspiration from cities along Mexico's coastline, from tostadas and shellfish from Baja to tropical ceviches from Guerrero and Michoacán to Sinaloan-style mariscos from Mazatlán. Pez Loco’s bar program features a wide range of tequilas and mezcals, available individually or in filghts. Open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m.
The Collins Room5937 Collins Ave., Miami Beach (in the Bath Club)
786-453-6198
thebathclub.com
The Collins Room aims to evoke the spirit of Miami Beach’s jet set in the 1950s and '60s, when a night out embraced a proper cocktail, elevated cuisine, and a glamorous setting. While memberships for the Bath Club sold out in the first year following owners Don and Katrina Peebles' reopening and multimillion-dollar revamp, the Collins Room offers dining for non-members on an invite-only basis (call the club for more information). Open Wednesday through Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m.