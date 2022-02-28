Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: The Collins Room, Mickey Burkes, and Pez Loco

February 28, 2022 8:00AM

Mickey Burkes
Mickey Burkes Photo by Kevin Cohen
South Florida's latest round of openings and introductions includes Pez Loco, Mickey Burkes, and the Collins Room at the Bath Club.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge Mickey Burkes is the latest venue from hospitality veterans Mike Palma, Danilo Bozovic, and Greg Sullivan. - PHOTO BY KEVIN COHEN
Mickey Burkes is the latest venue from hospitality veterans Mike Palma, Danilo Bozovic, and Greg Sullivan.
Photo by Kevin Cohen

Mickey Burkes

1265 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-748-2025
mickeyburkes.com

Named after Miami Beach local hospitality icon Mickey Burke, this Washington Avenue newcomer combines craft beers, mixology, and American fare in a casual, sports-centric atmosphere. Highlights include a "Kick-Ass" fish & chips made from a whole fillet of wild haddock; braised short-rib poutine; and cocktails like the "Baby Got Back" — a blend of Irish whiskey, pickle juice, fresh lemon juice, and apricot marmalade. Open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 a.m., and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m.
click to enlarge Pez Loco offers coastal Mexican cuisine in Miami. - PHOTO COURTESY OF PEZ LOCO
Pez Loco offers coastal Mexican cuisine in Miami.
Photo courtesy of Pez Loco

Pez Loco

50 NW 24th St., Miami
305-222-7768
pezlocomiami.com

From the team behind No. 3 Social comes Pez Loco. Located at the Wynwood Jungle (formerly Arcade), Pez Loco (crazy fish) is a nod to the establishment's focus on coastal Mexican cuisine. Chef Ari Taymor's menu draws inspiration from cities along Mexico's coastline, from tostadas and shellfish from Baja to tropical ceviches from Guerrero and Michoacán to Sinaloan-style mariscos from Mazatlán. Pez Loco’s bar program features a wide range of tequilas and mezcals, available individually or in filghts. Open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m.
click to enlarge The Bath Club, one of Miami's private membership venues, has opened the Collins Room in Miami Beach. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BATH CLUB
The Bath Club, one of Miami's private membership venues, has opened the Collins Room in Miami Beach.
Photo courtesy of the Bath Club

The Collins Room

5937 Collins Ave., Miami Beach (in the Bath Club)
786-453-6198
thebathclub.com

The Collins Room aims to evoke the spirit of Miami Beach’s jet set in the 1950s and '60s, when a night out embraced a proper cocktail, elevated cuisine, and a glamorous setting. While memberships for the Bath Club sold out in the first year following owners Don and Katrina Peebles' reopening and multimillion-dollar revamp, the Collins Room offers dining for non-members on an invite-only basis (call the club for more information). Open Wednesday through Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

