New Restaurants to Try This Week: The Collins Room, Mickey Burkes, and Pez Loco

[email protected]

click to enlarge Mickey Burkes is the latest venue from hospitality veterans Mike Palma, Danilo Bozovic, and Greg Sullivan. Photo by Kevin Cohen

Mickey Burkes 1265 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-748-2025

mickeyburkes.com

click to enlarge Pez Loco offers coastal Mexican cuisine in Miami. Photo courtesy of Pez Loco

Pez Loco 50 NW 24th St., Miami

305-222-7768

pezlocomiami.com

click to enlarge The Bath Club, one of Miami's private membership venues, has opened the Collins Room in Miami Beach. Photo courtesy of the Bath Club

The Collins Room 5937 Collins Ave., Miami Beach (in the Bath Club)

786-453-6198

thebathclub.com

South Florida's latest round of openings and introductions includes Pez Loco, Mickey Burkes, and the Collins Room at the Bath Club.Named after Miami Beach local hospitality icon Mickey Burke, this Washington Avenue newcomer combines craft beers, mixology, and American fare in a casual, sports-centric atmosphere. Highlights include a "Kick-Ass" fish & chips made from a whole fillet of wild haddock; braised short-rib poutine; and cocktails like the "Baby Got Back" — a blend of Irish whiskey, pickle juice, fresh lemon juice, and apricot marmalade.From the team behind No. 3 Social comes Pez Loco. Located at the Wynwood Jungle (formerly Arcade), Pez Loco (crazy fish) is a nod to the establishment's focus on coastal Mexican cuisine. Chef Ari Taymor's menu draws inspiration from cities along Mexico's coastline, from tostadas and shellfish from Baja to tropical ceviches from Guerrero and Michoacán to Sinaloan-style mariscos from Mazatlán. Pez Loco’s bar program features a wide range of tequilas and mezcals, available individually or in filghts.The Collins Room aims to evoke the spirit of Miami Beach’s jet set in the 1950s and '60s, when a night out embraced a proper cocktail, elevated cuisine, and a glamorous setting. While memberships for the Bath Club sold out in the first year following owners Don and Katrina Peebles' reopening and multimillion-dollar revamp, the Collins Room offers dining for non-members on an invite-only basis (call the club for more information).