New Restaurants to Try This Week: La Terrazza at Fiola, Raising Cane's, and Sofia

November 14, 2022 8:00AM

Raising Cane's is now open in Homestead.
Raising Cane's is now open in Homestead.
Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida location for fast-casual chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane's, the grand opening of Sofia in the Miami Design District, and La Terrazza, a rooftop restaurant and bar from the creators of Fiola Miami.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Fiola Miami has opened a rooftop lounge and restaurant dubbed La Terrazza.
La Terrazza at Fiola

1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables
305-912-2639
fiolamiami.com

Coral Gables restaurant Fiola opened a rooftop restaurant and lounge on the penthouse level of its 1515 Sunset Building location. Known as La Terrazza, the open-air space is accessible through a private entrance and has its own valet. The venue boasts expansive panoramic views of both Coral Gables and South Miami and a state-of-the-art retractable roof. Like its sister restaurant below, La Terrazza’s menu features an Amalfi Coast-inspired raw bar, crudos, salads, caviar service, fresh-caught seafood, as well as an array of Italian antipasti, prime meats, and desserts. Previously a membership-only experience, La Terrazza is now open to guests on a limited basis with advance reservations required. Make one for any of the season's specialty programming, including Thursday cigar nights from 6 to 11 p.m.; Friday sunset happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring $10 cocktails and live music; and Sunday family night, where children’s movies and Sunday night football games can be enjoyed along with a menu highlighting family-friendly comfort food options like lasagna and meatballs beginning at 5 p.m. 5 to 11 p.m. on Sunday, 6 to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, and 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday.
Raising Cane's has opened its first Florida location in Homestead.
Raising Cane's

2301 NE Eighth St., Homestead
305-702-6422
raisingcanes.com

Raising Cane's — one of the nation’s fastest-growing chicken finger fast-casual dining concepts — recently made its Miami debut with its first Florida location in Homestead. The restaurant is best known for its white meat chicken tenderloins that are marinated, hand-battered, and cooked to order. The menu is also renowned for its secret-recipe "Cane’s" sauce, served up alongside the brand's crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and fresh-brewed sweet tea or fresh-squeezed lemonade. The Homestead restaurant will serve customers via online ordering, takeout, dine in, and patio seating. 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Sofia offers a unique combination of contemporary art and upscale Italian fare.
Sofia

140 NE 39th St., Miami
786-220-0225
sofiamiamidd.com

This month, from the Canadian-born hospitality group behind Miami restaurants Byblos, Amal, and Level Six Rooftop, another Toronto hotspot has opened in Miami's Design District. Sofia offers guests a marriage of contemporary art and cuisine via nostalgic Italian dishes and an upscale, European glam design with an indoor dining room that opens to a lush outdoor courtyard onto Palm Court. The venue was envisioned as an art dealer’s entertainment den with curated pieces by Marco Grassi and Mr. Brainwash along with a rotating art collection that will allow guests the opportunity to purchase everything on display. Sofia's seasonal offerings lead with a selection of antipasti, crudo, fresh handmade pasta like cacio e pepe al tartufo or ravioli di ricotta e noci, and mains like bistecca alla Fiorentina. 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Willie T's Seafood Shack has opened in Fort Lauderdale.
Willie T's Seafood Shack

1824 Cordova Rd., Fort Lauderdale
703-731-3885
willietsseafoodshack.com

A new seafood restaurant has opened in Fort Lauderdale from the creators of Big Buns Damn Good Burgers and Matchbox. Dubbed Willie T’s Seafood Shack, the establishment focuses on comfort-oriented seafood dishes complete with all the fixings. Diners can expect seasoned, fried, and grilled menu items varying from breaded catfish and shrimp baskets to house-battered cod. Menu items include lobster jumbo lump crab rolls, each served with a four- or six-ounce option. Want to try a little bit of everything? Order the Willie T’s mixed platter that includes five jumbo shrimp, a choice of breaded catfish or battered cod, and a side of Old Bay-seasoned fries. Additional sides include hushpuppies, fried onion petals, and mac and cheese. 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

