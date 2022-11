New Restaurants to Try This Week: La Terrazza at Fiola, Raising Cane's, and Sofia

[email protected]

Fiola Miami has opened a rooftop lounge and restaurant dubbed La Terrazza.

La Terrazza at Fiola, Coral Gables

Raising Cane's has opened its first Florida location in Homestead.

Raising Cane's, Homestead

Sofia offers a unique combination of contemporary art and upscale Italian fare.

Sofia, Miami

Willie T's Seafood Shack has opened in Fort Lauderdale.

Willie T's Seafood Shack, Fort Lauderdale

Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida location for fast-casual chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane's, the grand opening of Sofia in the Miami Design District, and La Terrazza, a rooftop restaurant and bar from the creators of Fiola Miami.

Coral Gables restaurant Fiola opened a rooftop restaurant and lounge on the penthouse level of its 1515 Sunset Building location. Known as La Terrazza, the open-air space is accessible through a private entrance and has its own valet. The venue boasts expansive panoramic views of both Coral Gables and South Miami and a state-of-the-art retractable roof. Like its sister restaurant below, La Terrazza’s menu features an Amalfi Coast-inspired raw bar, crudos, salads, caviar service, fresh-caught seafood, as well as an array of Italian antipasti, prime meats, and desserts. Previously a membership-only experience, La Terrazza is now open to guests on a limited basis with advance reservations required. Make one for any of the season's specialty programming, including Thursday cigar nights from 6 to 11 p.m.; Friday sunset happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring $10 cocktails and live music; and Sunday family night, where children’s movies and Sunday night football games can be enjoyed along with a menu highlighting family-friendly comfort food options like lasagna and meatballs beginning at 5 p.m.Raising Cane's — one of the nation’s fastest-growing chicken finger fast-casual dining concepts — recently made its Miami debut with its first Florida location in Homestead. The restaurant is best known for its white meat chicken tenderloins that are marinated, hand-battered, and cooked to order. The menu is also renowned for its secret-recipe "Cane’s" sauce, served up alongside the brand's crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and fresh-brewed sweet tea or fresh-squeezed lemonade. The Homestead restaurant will serve customers via online ordering, takeout, dine in, and patio seating.This month, from the Canadian-born hospitality group behind Miami restaurants Byblos, Amal, and Level Six Rooftop, another Toronto hotspot has opened in Miami's Design District. Sofia offers guests a marriage of contemporary art and cuisine via nostalgic Italian dishes and an upscale, European glam design with an indoor dining room that opens to a lush outdoor courtyard onto Palm Court. The venue was envisioned as an art dealer’s entertainment den with curated pieces by Marco Grassi and Mr. Brainwash along with a rotating art collection that will allow guests the opportunity to purchase everything on display. Sofia's seasonal offerings lead with a selection of antipasti, crudo, fresh handmade pasta like cacio e pepe al tartufo or ravioli di ricotta e noci, and mains like bistecca alla Fiorentina.A new seafood restaurant has opened in Fort Lauderdale from the creators of Big Buns Damn Good Burgers and Matchbox. Dubbed Willie T’s Seafood Shack, the establishment focuses on comfort-oriented seafood dishes complete with all the fixings. Diners can expect seasoned, fried, and grilled menu items varying from breaded catfish and shrimp baskets to house-battered cod. Menu items include lobster jumbo lump crab rolls, each served with a four- or six-ounce option. Want to try a little bit of everything? Order the Willie T’s mixed platter that includes five jumbo shrimp, a choice of breaded catfish or battered cod, and a side of Old Bay-seasoned fries. Additional sides include hushpuppies, fried onion petals, and mac and cheese.