New Restaurants to Try This Week: Jattö, Tacos El Porky, Pesto's Italian Cuisine

Jattö223 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-982-8960
jattomiami.comChef Henry Hané of Miami's B Bistro + Bakery has opened his newest concept, Jattö, in the former Alter space. A play on the Peruvian word jato — meaning "home" — the menu draws global inspiration marrying the flavors of Peru, Colombia, and Spain. For a Miami touch, Hané gives a nod to local artisans, collaborating with a number of South Florida farms, purveyors, and spirit makers. Menu highlights include Zak the Baker bread topped with colada butter; a stone crab causa with acevichado sauce, avocado, egg yolk fudge, and choclo chalacita; and "Mr. Benedict", a soft-boiled egg topped with hollandaise, crisp bacon, panela, and tamarind gel. Open Tuesday to Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Mitch's Downtown540 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale
754-779-7599
mitchsdowntown.com
Father-and-son duo Mitch and Adam Shidlofsky have opened their first restaurant together, featuring their spin on a contemporary NYC deli. Mitch, who owns and operates Mitch's Westside Bagels in Weston, honors his longtime tradition of offering classic deli dishes alongside a number of innovative offerings. New breakfast sandwiches, avocado toasts, eggs Benedict, and stuffed French toasts join house-made bagels and deli items including pastrami, corned beef, and knishes. Open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tacos El Porky16 W. Flagler St., Miami
305-359-7997
toasttab.com/tacoselporky
The owners of Pez and El Primo Red Tacos have opened their latest restaurant, Tacos El Porky, a taqueria specializing in tacos al pastor. Located within walking distance from its sister restaurants, El Porky serves up pork cooked on a traditional trompo, the spinning grill with a vertical broiler. The meat, seasoned with chiles and spices, is sliced into thin strips and served in a warm corn tortilla topped with onion, cilantro, and pineapple before it's topped off with a house-made salsa and hot sauce. Open Tuesday, and Friday through Sunday, from 5 p.m. to midnight (closed Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday).
Pesto Italian Cuisine723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach
305-695-8700
instagram.com/pesto.usa
Co-owners Rawar Abou Ammar and Tarek Aboudehen opened Pesto Italian Cuisine at the Lincoln Eatery, offering their take on a European dining experience. The menu, made up of nostalgic recipes each grew up enjoying with family and friends, includes dishes like seafood rigatoni with salmon and shrimp in a creamy seafood sauce, chicken escalope paillard (breaded fried chicken topped with linguini and the house pesto or pomodoro sauce), and a mushroom mac 'n' cheese. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Yu Me Japanese Kitchen1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
timeoutmarket.com/miami
New to Time Out Market, Yu Me is the latest comfort food restaurant from Yakko-san chef Hiroshimi Shigetomi. The menu offers a variety of yakitori-style items, including grilled chicken and beef skewers and beef yakiniku. Guests can also find a unique assortment of Japanese teas and other imported soft drinks. Open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday from 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.