New Restaurants to Try This Week: Jattö, Tacos El Porky, Pesto's Italian Cuisine

click to enlarge Miami chef Henry Hané recently opened Jattö in the former Alter space. Photo courtesy of Jattö

Jattö 223 NW 23rd St., Miami

305-982-8960

jattomiami.com

click to enlarge Mitch's Downtown offers house-made bagels in Fort Lauderdale. Photo courtesy of Mitch's Downtown

Mitch's Downtown 540 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale

754-779-7599

mitchsdowntown.com

click to enlarge The owners of Pez and Primo Red Tacos have opened Tacos El Porky, a taqueria specializing in tacos al pastor. Photo courtesy of Baja Restaurant Group

Tacos El Porky 16 W. Flagler St., Miami

305-359-7997

toasttab.com/tacoselporky

click to enlarge Pesto Italian Cuisine serves up nostalgic Italian favorites at the Lincoln Eatery in Miami Beach. Photo courtesy of Pesto Italian Cuisine

Pesto Italian Cuisine 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach

305-695-8700

instagram.com/pesto.usa

click to enlarge Yu Me Japanese Kitchen is now open at Time Out Market. Photo courtesy of Yu Me Japanese Kitchen

Yu Me Japanese Kitchen 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach

timeoutmarket.com/miami

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes new vendors inside Time Out Market and the Lincoln Eatery, a NYC deli and bagel shop in Fort Lauderdale, and the grand opening of Jattö from Miami chef Henry Hané.Chef Henry Hané of Miami's B Bistro + Bakery has opened his newest concept, Jattö, in the former Alter space. A play on the Peruvian wordmeaning "home" — the menu draws global inspiration marrying the flavors of Peru, Colombia, and Spain. For a Miami touch, Hané gives a nod to local artisans, collaborating with a number of South Florida farms, purveyors, and spirit makers. Menu highlights include Zak the Baker bread topped with colada butter; a stone crab causa with acevichado sauce, avocado, egg yolk fudge, and choclo chalacita; and "Mr. Benedict", a soft-boiled egg topped with hollandaise, crisp bacon, panela, and tamarind gel.Father-and-son duo Mitch and Adam Shidlofsky have opened their first restaurant together, featuring their spin on a contemporary NYC deli. Mitch, who owns and operates Mitch's Westside Bagels in Weston, honors his longtime tradition of offering classic deli dishes alongside a number of innovative offerings. New breakfast sandwiches, avocado toasts, eggs Benedict, and stuffed French toasts join house-made bagels and deli items including pastrami, corned beef, and knishes.The owners of Pez and El Primo Red Tacos have opened their latest restaurant, Tacos El Porky, a taqueria specializing in tacos al pastor. Located within walking distance from its sister restaurants, El Porky serves up pork cooked on a traditional trompo, the spinning grill with a vertical broiler. The meat, seasoned with chiles and spices, is sliced into thin strips and served in a warm corn tortilla topped with onion, cilantro, and pineapple before it's topped off with a house-made salsa and hot sauce.Co-owners Rawar Abou Ammar and Tarek Aboudehen opened Pesto Italian Cuisine at the Lincoln Eatery, offering their take on a European dining experience. The menu, made up of nostalgic recipes each grew up enjoying with family and friends, includes dishes like seafood rigatoni with salmon and shrimp in a creamy seafood sauce, chicken escalope paillard (breaded fried chicken topped with linguini and the house pesto or pomodoro sauce), and a mushroom mac 'n' cheese.New to Time Out Market, Yu Me is the latest comfort food restaurant from Yakko-san chef Hiroshimi Shigetomi. The menu offers a variety of yakitori-style items, including grilled chicken and beef skewers and beef yakiniku. Guests can also find a unique assortment of Japanese teas and other imported soft drinks.