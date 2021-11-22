Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Jattö, Tacos El Porky, Pesto's Italian Cuisine

November 22, 2021 9:00AM

Bagels and all the fixings at Mitch's Downtown.
Bagels and all the fixings at Mitch's Downtown. Photo courtesy of Mitch's Downtown
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes new vendors inside Time Out Market and the Lincoln Eatery, a NYC deli and bagel shop in Fort Lauderdale, and the grand opening of Jattö from Miami chef Henry Hané.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]
click to enlarge Miami chef Henry Hané recently opened Jattö in the former Alter space. - PHOTO COURTESY OF JATTÖ
Miami chef Henry Hané recently opened Jattö in the former Alter space.
Photo courtesy of Jattö

Jattö

223 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-982-8960
jattomiami.com
Chef Henry Hané of Miami's B Bistro + Bakery has opened his newest concept, Jattö, in the former Alter space. A play on the Peruvian word jato — meaning "home" — the menu draws global inspiration marrying the flavors of Peru, Colombia, and Spain. For a Miami touch, Hané gives a nod to local artisans, collaborating with a number of South Florida farms, purveyors, and spirit makers. Menu highlights include Zak the Baker bread topped with colada butter; a stone crab causa with acevichado sauce, avocado, egg yolk fudge, and choclo chalacita; and "Mr. Benedict", a soft-boiled egg topped with hollandaise, crisp bacon, panela, and tamarind gel. Open Tuesday to Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight.
click to enlarge Mitch's Downtown offers house-made bagels in Fort Lauderdale. - PHOTO COURTESY OF MITCH'S DOWNTOWN
Mitch's Downtown offers house-made bagels in Fort Lauderdale.
Photo courtesy of Mitch's Downtown

Mitch's Downtown

540 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale
754-779-7599
mitchsdowntown.com

Father-and-son duo Mitch and Adam Shidlofsky have opened their first restaurant together, featuring their spin on a contemporary NYC deli. Mitch, who owns and operates Mitch's Westside Bagels in Weston, honors his longtime tradition of offering classic deli dishes alongside a number of innovative offerings. New breakfast sandwiches, avocado toasts, eggs Benedict, and stuffed French toasts join house-made bagels and deli items including pastrami, corned beef, and knishes. Open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
click to enlarge The owners of Pez and Primo Red Tacos have opened Tacos El Porky, a taqueria specializing in tacos al pastor. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BAJA RESTAURANT GROUP
The owners of Pez and Primo Red Tacos have opened Tacos El Porky, a taqueria specializing in tacos al pastor.
Photo courtesy of Baja Restaurant Group

Tacos El Porky

16 W. Flagler St., Miami
305-359-7997
toasttab.com/tacoselporky

The owners of Pez and El Primo Red Tacos have opened their latest restaurant, Tacos El Porky, a taqueria specializing in tacos al pastor. Located within walking distance from its sister restaurants, El Porky serves up pork cooked on a traditional trompo, the spinning grill with a vertical broiler. The meat, seasoned with chiles and spices, is sliced into thin strips and served in a warm corn tortilla topped with onion, cilantro, and pineapple before it's topped off with a house-made salsa and hot sauce. Open Tuesday, and Friday through Sunday, from 5 p.m. to midnight (closed Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday).
click to enlarge Pesto Italian Cuisine serves up nostalgic Italian favorites at the Lincoln Eatery in Miami Beach. - PHOTO COURTESY OF PESTO ITALIAN CUISINE
Pesto Italian Cuisine serves up nostalgic Italian favorites at the Lincoln Eatery in Miami Beach.
Photo courtesy of Pesto Italian Cuisine

Pesto Italian Cuisine

723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach
305-695-8700
instagram.com/pesto.usa

Co-owners Rawar Abou Ammar and Tarek Aboudehen opened Pesto Italian Cuisine at the Lincoln Eatery, offering their take on a European dining experience. The menu, made up of nostalgic recipes each grew up enjoying with family and friends, includes dishes like seafood rigatoni with salmon and shrimp in a creamy seafood sauce, chicken escalope paillard (breaded fried chicken topped with linguini and the house pesto or pomodoro sauce), and a mushroom mac 'n' cheese. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
click to enlarge Yu Me Japanese Kitchen is now open at Time Out Market. - PHOTO COURTESY OF YU ME JAPANESE KITCHEN
Yu Me Japanese Kitchen is now open at Time Out Market.
Photo courtesy of Yu Me Japanese Kitchen

Yu Me Japanese Kitchen

1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
timeoutmarket.com/miami

New to Time Out Market, Yu Me is the latest comfort food restaurant from Yakko-san chef Hiroshimi Shigetomi. The menu offers a variety of yakitori-style items, including grilled chicken and beef skewers and beef yakiniku. Guests can also find a unique assortment of Japanese teas and other imported soft drinks. Open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday from 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Honor Delayed

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation