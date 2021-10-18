Support Us

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Orno, Crumbl Cookies, Bar La Real

October 18, 2021 8:00AM

Niven Patel and Mohamed "Mo" Alkassar in the library room at Orno at the Thesis Hotel.
Niven Patel and Mohamed "Mo" Alkassar in the library room at Orno at the Thesis Hotel. Photo courtesy of Alpareno Restaurant Group
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes the newest offering from Miami chef Niven Patel, a second outpost for Crumbl Cookies, and a new rooftop bar that wants to provide Miami with a "Tropiglam" experience.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]
click to enlarge A rendering of Bar La Real, now open in downtown Miami. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BAR LA REAL
A rendering of Bar La Real, now open in downtown Miami.
Photo courtesy of Bar La Real

Bar La Real

100 NE First Ave., Miami
786-793-6533
barlareal.com

There's a new bar in town, and it's billing itself as the creator of "Tropiglam." Situated on the top floor of the historic post office building on NE First Avenue in downtown Miami, Bar La Real is a new venture from White Feather Management (the team behind Wynwood’s El Patio and Mayami). It's the first in a series of seven entertainment concepts, each of which will offer a unique experience. The rooftop bar aims to bring South Beach vibes to Little Havana, featuring everything from caviar-topped cocktails and hookash to live Latin-themed music. Open Thursday through Saturday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
click to enlarge Crumbl Cookies has opened in Kendall. - PHOTO COURTESY OF CRUMBL COOKIES
Crumbl Cookies has opened in Kendall.
Photo courtesy of Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl Cookies

13520 SW 120th Ave., Miami
786-633-0337
crumblcookies.com

No more treks to Broward for a taste of TikTok sensation Crumbl Cookies. A new store has opened in Kendall. The concept — founded by two cousins in Utah in 2017 — is known for posting videos featuring cookie-eating tips, giant cookie hauls, and reposting fan content. Each week the menu debuts four new specialty flavors, ensuring that repeat customers can always try something new. Open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight.
click to enlarge The Oku omakase experience is open at Takato in Fort Lauderdale. - PHOTO COURTESY OF TAKATO
The Oku omakase experience is open at Takato in Fort Lauderdale.
Photo courtesy of Takato

Oku by Takato

551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-414-5160
takatorestaurant.com

An exclusive ten-seat omakase lounge has opened adjacent to Japanese/Korean eatery Takato. Oku by Takato — which translates to 'on the side' — offers a private restaurant experience that will take guests on a multicourse journey led by executive chef Take Lee. Dishes include scallop with shaved truffle, oysters with ponzu granita, and uni toast with caviar. The sleek, blue-hued lounge houses a sushi bar that offers delicacies flown in from Japan and Korea, along with fine sake and wine brands. Open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.
click to enlarge Orno has opened in Coral Gables. - PHOTO BY CHRISTIAN SANTIAGO PHOTOGRAPHY
Orno has opened in Coral Gables.
Photo by Christian Santiago Photography

Orno

1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
305-667-5611
thesishotelmiami.com

Orno, Niven Patel's latest venture, has opened at Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables. Designed by the Saladino Group, the dining room is filled with greenery and accented by pale pinks and gold tones. A large, green-tiled wood-burning oven serves as the focal point of the open kitchen and is the primary vehicle for preparations of vegetables and meats alike. For Patel, Orno marks a return to fine dining. The New American menu will showcase local produce grown on Patel's farm and others in the area, paired with quality meats and sustainably caught seafood. Open Tuesday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
