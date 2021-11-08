New Restaurants to Try This Week: Terras, No Man's Land, Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]
Circle House Coffee119 W, Oakland Park Blvd., Oakland Park
954-870-6456
circlehousecoffee.com
Former NFL player Stephen Tulloch has opened his second Circle House Coffee location in Fort Lauderdale. The drive-thru coffee shop often partners with other businesses in the community to raise and donate money to local and global charities. Circle House is known for its CBD-infused drinks, hot and iced teas, house-made horchata, vegan-friendly beverage options, and "drinkable selfies," where an in-house foam-printing machine allows for customizable latte art. Pair your drink with sweet treats — cakes, pies, or Mojo Donuts — or for something more substantial, house-made sandwiches, wraps, and empanadas. Open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse3585 NE 207th St., Aventura
305-690-7103
izzyssmokehouse.com
Finding good barbecue in Miami just got even easier thanks to Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse chef/owner Sruli "Izzy" Eidelman. The Brooklyn-born pit boss recently opened his third location — and the first in Florida — in Aventura. The newly renovated space serves top-quality meats smoked on the premises in an all-wood smoker and finished on a live-fire wood-oven pit. Described as Texas-style with a Brooklyn-Jewish twist, the menu is 100 percent kosher and features brisket, beef ribs, turkey, chicken, and more. Open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
No Man's Land666 Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
954-368-2616
nomanslandftl.com
Fort Lauderdale’s newest cocktail bar and eatery has opened. Big Brother star Memphis Garrett, founder of Garrett Hospitality Group, has opened No Man’s Land, an intimate venue that replaces his former Poke House concept. While the bar program headed by mixologist Chevy Farrell takes center stage here, don't miss executive chef Austin Blake's edible takes on famous cocktails, like the "Foie Gras Old Fashioned" (bourbon-cured terrine with a Luxardo gastrique, Angostura mascarpone, and Demerara brioche) and the "Miami Vice" (Plantation rum-macerated strawberries with whipped coconut cream). Open Sunday through Wednesday from 5 p.m. to midnight, and Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Terras528 SW Ninth Ave., Miami (in the Life House Hotel)
786-574-3775
lifehousehotels.com
The Life House, a historic 1920s landmark located just minutes from Little Havana's Calle Ocho, has reopened — and with it the hotel's rooftop cocktail bar and restaurant, Terras. Terras offers a menu of elevated urban street fare with dishes inspired from Latin America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Designed to evoke the feeling of being at an urban rooftop garden, the all-day menu features shareable plates such as Alcapurrias, pork or vegetarian moles, tacos, and ceviche served tapas-style to highlight the space's communal atmosphere served alongside cocktails that highlight fresh juices and hand-picked garnishes. Open Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday from 8 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., and 8 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.