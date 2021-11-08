Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Terras, No Man's Land, Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse

November 8, 2021 9:00AM

Circle House Coffee has opened a second location with a drive-thru window in Fort Lauderdale.
Circle House Coffee has opened a second location with a drive-thru window in Fort Lauderdale. Photo courtesy of Circle House Coffee
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes NYC transplant Izzy’s Brooklyn Smokehouse, a new cocktail bar and eatery in Fort Lauderdale dubbed No Man’s Land, and the reopening of Life House’s Terra’s rooftop restaurant in South Beach.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]
click to enlarge Circle House Coffee offers house-made pastries in addition to a wide array of coffees. - PHOTO COURTESY OF CIRCLE HOUSE COFFEE
Circle House Coffee offers house-made pastries in addition to a wide array of coffees.
Photo courtesy of Circle House Coffee

Circle House Coffee

119 W, Oakland Park Blvd., Oakland Park
954-870-6456
circlehousecoffee.com

Former NFL player Stephen Tulloch has opened his second Circle House Coffee location in Fort Lauderdale. The drive-thru coffee shop often partners with other businesses in the community to raise and donate money to local and global charities. Circle House is known for its CBD-infused drinks, hot and iced teas, house-made horchata, vegan-friendly beverage options, and "drinkable selfies," where an in-house foam-printing machine allows for customizable latte art. Pair your drink with sweet treats — cakes, pies, or Mojo Donuts — or for something more substantial, house-made sandwiches, wraps, and empanadas. Open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
click to enlarge Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse founder and pit boss Sruli "Izzy" Eidelman brings his kosher concept to Miami. - PHOTO COURTESY OF IZZY'S BROOKLYN SMOKEHOUSE
Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse founder and pit boss Sruli "Izzy" Eidelman brings his kosher concept to Miami.
Photo courtesy of Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse

Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse

3585 NE 207th St., Aventura
305-690-7103
izzyssmokehouse.com

Finding good barbecue in Miami just got even easier thanks to Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse chef/owner Sruli "Izzy" Eidelman. The Brooklyn-born pit boss recently opened his third location — and the first in Florida — in Aventura. The newly renovated space serves top-quality meats smoked on the premises in an all-wood smoker and finished on a live-fire wood-oven pit. Described as Texas-style with a Brooklyn-Jewish twist, the menu is 100 percent kosher and features brisket, beef ribs, turkey, chicken, and more. Open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
click to enlarge No Man's Land is the newest cocktail bar and eatery to open in Fort Lauderdale. - PHOTO BY SHELBY COOPER
No Man's Land is the newest cocktail bar and eatery to open in Fort Lauderdale.
Photo by Shelby Cooper

No Man's Land

666 Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
954-368-2616
nomanslandftl.com

Fort Lauderdale’s newest cocktail bar and eatery has opened. Big Brother star Memphis Garrett, founder of Garrett Hospitality Group, has opened No Man’s Land, an intimate venue that replaces his former Poke House concept. While the bar program headed by mixologist Chevy Farrell takes center stage here, don't miss executive chef Austin Blake's edible takes on famous cocktails, like the "Foie Gras Old Fashioned" (bourbon-cured terrine with a Luxardo gastrique, Angostura mascarpone, and Demerara brioche) and the "Miami Vice" (Plantation rum-macerated strawberries with whipped coconut cream). Open Sunday through Wednesday from 5 p.m. to midnight, and Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
click to enlarge Terras is now open at Life House Miami. - PHOTO COURTESY OF TERRAS
Terras is now open at Life House Miami.
Photo courtesy of Terras

Terras

528 SW Ninth Ave., Miami (in the Life House Hotel)
786-574-3775
lifehousehotels.com

The Life House, a historic 1920s landmark located just minutes from Little Havana's Calle Ocho, has reopened — and with it the hotel's rooftop cocktail bar and restaurant, Terras. Terras offers a menu of elevated urban street fare with dishes inspired from Latin America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Designed to evoke the feeling of being at an urban rooftop garden, the all-day menu features shareable plates such as Alcapurrias, pork or vegetarian moles, tacos, and ceviche served tapas-style to highlight the space's communal atmosphere served alongside cocktails that highlight fresh juices and hand-picked garnishes. Open Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday from 8 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., and 8 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Sharking Lot

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation