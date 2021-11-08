New Restaurants to Try This Week: Terras, No Man's Land, Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse

click to enlarge Circle House Coffee offers house-made pastries in addition to a wide array of coffees. Photo courtesy of Circle House Coffee

Circle House Coffee 119 W, Oakland Park Blvd., Oakland Park

954-870-6456

circlehousecoffee.com

click to enlarge Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse founder and pit boss Sruli "Izzy" Eidelman brings his kosher concept to Miami. Photo courtesy of Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse

Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse 3585 NE 207th St., Aventura

305-690-7103

izzyssmokehouse.com

click to enlarge No Man's Land is the newest cocktail bar and eatery to open in Fort Lauderdale. Photo by Shelby Cooper No Man's Land 666 Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale

954-368-2616

nomanslandftl.com

click to enlarge Terras is now open at Life House Miami. Photo courtesy of Terras

Terras 528 SW Ninth Ave., Miami (in the Life House Hotel)

786-574-3775

lifehousehotels.com

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes NYC transplant Izzy’s Brooklyn Smokehouse, a new cocktail bar and eatery in Fort Lauderdale dubbed No Man’s Land, and the reopening of Life House’s Terra’s rooftop restaurant in South Beach.Former NFL player Stephen Tulloch has opened his second Circle House Coffee location in Fort Lauderdale. The drive-thru coffee shop often partners with other businesses in the community to raise and donate money to local and global charities. Circle House is known for its CBD-infused drinks, hot and iced teas, house-made horchata, vegan-friendly beverage options, and "drinkable selfies," where an in-house foam-printing machine allows for customizable latte art. Pair your drink with sweet treats — cakes, pies, or Mojo Donuts — or for something more substantial, house-made sandwiches, wraps, and empanadas.Finding good barbecue in Miami just got even easier thanks to Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse chef/owner Sruli "Izzy" Eidelman. The Brooklyn-born pit boss recently opened his third location — and the first in Florida — in Aventura. The newly renovated space serves top-quality meats smoked on the premises in an all-wood smoker and finished on a live-fire wood-oven pit. Described as Texas-style with a Brooklyn-Jewish twist, the menu is 100 percent kosher and features brisket, beef ribs, turkey, chicken, and more.Fort Lauderdale’s newest cocktail bar and eatery has opened.star Memphis Garrett, founder of Garrett Hospitality Group, has opened No Man’s Land, an intimate venue that replaces his former Poke House concept. While the bar program headed by mixologist Chevy Farrell takes center stage here, don't miss executive chef Austin Blake's edible takes on famous cocktails, like the "Foie Gras Old Fashioned" (bourbon-cured terrine with a Luxardo gastrique, Angostura mascarpone, and Demerara brioche) and the "Miami Vice" (Plantation rum-macerated strawberries with whipped coconut cream).The Life House, a historic 1920s landmark located just minutes from Little Havana's Calle Ocho, has reopened — and with it the hotel's rooftop cocktail bar and restaurant, Terras. Terras offers a menu of elevated urban street fare with dishes inspired from Latin America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Designed to evoke the feeling of being at an urban rooftop garden, the all-day menu features shareable plates such as Alcapurrias, pork or vegetarian moles, tacos, and ceviche served tapas-style to highlight the space's communal atmosphere served alongside cocktails that highlight fresh juices and hand-picked garnishes.