New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: First Watch, Just Salads, Tacombi, and Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth

First Watch3737 NW 87th Ave., Doral
firstwatch.com First Watch, the chef-driven restaurant with brunch favorites and revolving seasonal specialties, has opened a new South Florida location in the Doral Square shopping mall. First Watch’s curated dishes take an elevated approach to traditional breakfast, brunch, and lunch offerings with favorites like avocado toast, smoked-salmon eggs Benedict, and lemon-ricotta pancakes. The concept also offers a revolving seasonal menu featuring items like the pumpkin pancake breakfast or elote Mexican street corn hash. All year long, First Watch also serves an array of fresh juices alongside its Project Sunrise coffee, which supports independent groups of female farmers in Colombia. If you're in the mood to imbibe, First Watch’s beverage program goes one step beyond bottomless mimosas to include cocktails featuring fresh juices in drinks like the "Vodka Kale Tonic," a gluten-free vodka mixed with freshly juiced kale, Fuji apple, English cucumber, and lemon or the "Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk," that combines coconut rum, cold brew coffee, coconut milk, and agave nectar. 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. daily.
Just Salads2346 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
866-673-3757
justsalad.com Just Salad, the fast-casual restaurant specializing in salads, wraps, avocado toast, soups, and bowls, has opened its tenth South Florida location in Coral Gables. As its name suggests, the menu offers more than 15 chef-designed salads and menu items, as well as the brand’s “earth-friendly” menu board offering salads with low carbon footprints. The chain also offers its signature reusable bowl program as part of the company’s effort to reduce waste and greenhouse gas emissions. By purchasing a bowl for $1, customers receive a free salad topping with every reuse. 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Tacombi1688 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach
305-209-3718
tacombi.com Tacombi has opened its second South Florida location in an iconic Miami Beach building. Now with 15 locations across New York City, Washington, D.C., and Miami, Tacombi is known for its authentic tacos served alongside cocktails and beer, delivering distinct flavors and recipes from across Mexico’s 32 states. Popular menu items include the corn esquites, Baja crispy fish tacos, its "gringa" quesadillas prepared with Mexico City-style al pastor roasted pork, and the "vegana" burritos. Pair them with the taqueria's margaritas like the "Spiked Hibiscus," a smoky mezcal with fresh hibiscus flower, or non-alcoholic beverages like housemade aguas frescas and Lupita brand sodas. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth3190 Commodore Plz., Miami
304-442-3377
kushhospitality.com Restaurateur Matthew "Kush" Kuscher has opened Victoria's Vinos y Vermuteria in the former Vicky's House space, offering his take on an intimate and romantic Spanish-inspired vermouth and natural wine bar located in the heart of Coconut Grove and connected to his flagship restaurant LoKal. As one of the first vermouth bars in South Florida, Victoria's also takes the spotlight as both a "waiting room" for LoKal guests and a destination all its own. The menu offers tapas-style small plates, charcuterie boards, caviar, and signature sandwiches. Vermouths will come in an array of styles and flavor profiles, with familiar and exotic selections, including two housemade vermouths. Also available is a handpicked list of natural wines and Spanish ciders. 5 p.m. to close Wednesday through Sunday.