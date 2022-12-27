New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: First Watch, Just Salads, Tacombi, and Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth

[email protected]

click to enlarge Brunch at First Watch First Watch photo

First Watch 3737 NW 87th Ave., Doral

firstwatch.com

click to enlarge When you need a salad fix Just Salads photo

Just Salads 2346 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

866-673-3757

justsalad.com

click to enlarge Tacombi opens in Miami Beach. Tacombi photo

Tacombi 1688 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach

305-209-3718

tacombi.com

click to enlarge The bar at Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth Kush Hospitality photo

Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth 3190 Commodore Plz., Miami

304-442-3377

kushhospitality.com

Miami's latest round of openings includes the newest Kush Hospitality addition, Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth; a new First Watch in Doral; and the second location of NYC's beloved taqueria, Tacombi, in Miami Beach.First Watch, the chef-driven restaurant with brunch favorites and revolving seasonal specialties, has opened a new South Florida location in the Doral Square shopping mall. First Watch’s curated dishes take an elevated approach to traditional breakfast, brunch, and lunch offerings with favorites like avocado toast, smoked-salmon eggs Benedict, and lemon-ricotta pancakes. The concept also offers a revolving seasonal menu featuring items like the pumpkin pancake breakfast or elote Mexican street corn hash. All year long, First Watch also serves an array of fresh juices alongside its Project Sunrise coffee, which supports independent groups of female farmers in Colombia. If you're in the mood to imbibe, First Watch’s beverage program goes one step beyond bottomless mimosas to include cocktails featuring fresh juices in drinks like the "Vodka Kale Tonic," a gluten-free vodka mixed with freshly juiced kale, Fuji apple, English cucumber, and lemon or the "Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk," that combines coconut rum, cold brew coffee, coconut milk, and agave nectar.Just Salad, the fast-casual restaurant specializing in salads, wraps, avocado toast, soups, and bowls, has opened its tenth South Florida location in Coral Gables. As its name suggests, the menu offers more than 15 chef-designed salads and menu items, as well as the brand’s “earth-friendly” menu board offering salads with low carbon footprints. The chain also offers its signature reusable bowl program as part of the company’s effort to reduce waste and greenhouse gas emissions. By purchasing a bowl for $1, customers receive a free salad topping with every reuse.Tacombi has opened its second South Florida location in an iconic Miami Beach building. Now with 15 locations across New York City, Washington, D.C., and Miami, Tacombi is known for its authentic tacos served alongside cocktails and beer, delivering distinct flavors and recipes from across Mexico’s 32 states. Popular menu items include the corn esquites, Baja crispy fish tacos, its "gringa" quesadillas prepared with Mexico City-style al pastor roasted pork, and the "vegana" burritos. Pair them with the taqueria's margaritas like the "Spiked Hibiscus," a smoky mezcal with fresh hibiscus flower, or non-alcoholic beverages like housemade aguas frescas and Lupita brand sodas.Restaurateur Matthew "Kush" Kuscher has opened Victoria's Vinos y Vermuteria in the former Vicky's House space, offering his take on an intimate and romantic Spanish-inspired vermouth and natural wine bar located in the heart of Coconut Grove and connected to his flagship restaurant LoKal. As one of the first vermouth bars in South Florida, Victoria's also takes the spotlight as both a "waiting room" for LoKal guests and a destination all its own. The menu offers tapas-style small plates, charcuterie boards, caviar, and signature sandwiches. Vermouths will come in an array of styles and flavor profiles, with familiar and exotic selections, including two housemade vermouths. Also available is a handpicked list of natural wines and Spanish ciders.