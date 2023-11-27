 New Miami Restaurants: Edan Bistro, L'Artisteria Pizzeria, Skinny Louie | Miami New Times
Openings & Closings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: L'Artisteria Pizzeria, Edan Bistro, and Skinny Louie

New openings include an all-day restaurant, a pizzeria, and smash burgers.
November 27, 2023
Skinny Louie brings its smash burgesr to Wynwood.
Skinny Louie brings its smash burgesr to Wynwood. Skinny Louie photo
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes an all-day restaurant, the opening of L'Artisteria Pizzeria at the A/C Hotel in Brickell, and a new smash burger restaurant in Wynwood.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
All-day restaurant Edan Bistro from chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze is open in Miami.
Edan Bistro photo

Edan Bistro

650 NE 125th St., Miami
305-753-1619
edanbistro.com
Edan Bistro, from chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze, has opened in Miami. The chef is best known in the Miami community for Lur (formerly at Time Out Market Miami) and for his take on Basque cuisine. Edan Bistro is the chef's first brick-and-mortar restaurant, promising a variety of toasts, egg dishes, croissants, sandwiches, and pastries. The restaurant offers versatile all-day offerings, from casual breakfast and a European-style brunch to a curated tasting menu for dinner. Highlights include an Iberico ham and grated tomato sandwich, a leek and bacon quiche, and a salmon and truffle spinach croissant. For dinner, an eight-course tasting menu priced at $100 per person will rotate on a monthly basis, available each night until 9 p.m. The restaurant has curated a wine list featuring exciting and special wines at reasonable prices. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
click to enlarge
L'Artisteria Pizzeria is open at the A/C Hotel in Brickell.
L'Artisteria Pizzeria photo

L'Artisteria Pizzeria

766 SW First Ct., Miami
786-353-2588
lartisteria.us
L'Artisteria Pizzeria is open at the A/C Hotel in Brickell. Founder Colin Seke's culinary journey began at age 16 when he would create and sell homemade pizza with his mother at their home in Germany. Over seven months, the pizzeria thrived via its takeout service, swiftly becoming the town's preferred choice. Today, Seke's unwavering passion for artisanal pizza has transformed into a new tangible reality: a bona fide restaurant situated in Miami's Brickell neighborhood. The inspiration behind the restaurant's name stems from the belief that food is art, and the culinary team at L'Artisteria Pizzeria creates masterpieces with every dish. The dough undergoes a 48-hour fermentation process, is baked at a scorching 900 degrees in just 90 seconds, and uses quality ingredients, including Caputo flour, top-quality mozzarella, and tomato sauce sourced from California. Guests can elevate their pizza experience by pairing it with beer and wine. Noon to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.
click to enlarge
Skinny Louie is now open in Wynwood.
Skinny Louie photo

Skinny Louie

322 NW 24st St., Miami
786-362-5222
skinnylouieburgers.com
A smash-burger restaurant known as Skinny Louie has opened in Wynwood. The short, concise menu is pretty straightforward, offering up a handful of burgers and the option to pair them with fries or a milkshake. Items include the classic burger topped with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, ketchup, and mustard, a double cheeseburger, and the applewood bacon burger. 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based contributor who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She began covering food and beverage news as the entertainment editor and reporter for the Colorado Daily. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the New York Post, New York Moves, and her hometown newspaper, Darien Times, among others.
Contact: Nicole Danna

