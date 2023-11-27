New Restaurants to Try This Week: L'Artisteria Pizzeria, Edan Bistro, and Skinny Louie

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Edan Bistro
650 NE 125th St., Miami
305-753-1619
edanbistro.com
Edan Bistro, from chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze, has opened in Miami. The chef is best known in the Miami community for Lur (formerly at Time Out Market Miami) and for his take on Basque cuisine. Edan Bistro is the chef's first brick-and-mortar restaurant, promising a variety of toasts, egg dishes, croissants, sandwiches, and pastries. The restaurant offers versatile all-day offerings, from casual breakfast and a European-style brunch to a curated tasting menu for dinner. Highlights include an Iberico ham and grated tomato sandwich, a leek and bacon quiche, and a salmon and truffle spinach croissant. For dinner, an eight-course tasting menu priced at $100 per person will rotate on a monthly basis, available each night until 9 p.m. The restaurant has curated a wine list featuring exciting and special wines at reasonable prices. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
L'Artisteria Pizzeria
766 SW First Ct., Miami
786-353-2588
lartisteria.us
L'Artisteria Pizzeria is open at the A/C Hotel in Brickell. Founder Colin Seke's culinary journey began at age 16 when he would create and sell homemade pizza with his mother at their home in Germany. Over seven months, the pizzeria thrived via its takeout service, swiftly becoming the town's preferred choice. Today, Seke's unwavering passion for artisanal pizza has transformed into a new tangible reality: a bona fide restaurant situated in Miami's Brickell neighborhood. The inspiration behind the restaurant's name stems from the belief that food is art, and the culinary team at L'Artisteria Pizzeria creates masterpieces with every dish. The dough undergoes a 48-hour fermentation process, is baked at a scorching 900 degrees in just 90 seconds, and uses quality ingredients, including Caputo flour, top-quality mozzarella, and tomato sauce sourced from California. Guests can elevate their pizza experience by pairing it with beer and wine. Noon to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Skinny Louie
322 NW 24st St., Miami
786-362-5222
skinnylouieburgers.com
A smash-burger restaurant known as Skinny Louie has opened in Wynwood. The short, concise menu is pretty straightforward, offering up a handful of burgers and the option to pair them with fries or a milkshake. Items include the classic burger topped with American cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, ketchup, and mustard, a double cheeseburger, and the applewood bacon burger. 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday.