Openings

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Craft, Gutenburg, and Shuck Boys Oyster Bar

April 10, 2023 9:00AM

Argentinian-born Craft has opened two new locations in Miami in addition to its flagship US restaurant in Coral Gables.
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes some food hall newcomers with the addition of Gutenburg to Time Out Market, Shuck Boys and Sndwch at Shoma Bazaar in Doral, and two new Craft locations in Miami.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Fast-casual restaurant Craft has opened two locations in Miami.
Craft photo

Craft

1401 Brickell Ave., Miami
and 445 Española Way, Miami Beach
craftbar.us
Craft, an Argentinian-based, fast-casual restaurant with its flagship U.S. location in Coral Gables, recently opened two locations in Miami. The new South Beach and Brickell locations offer diners a choice of breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. Offered daily until 4 p.m., brunch features a range of options. Don't miss Craft's "Post-Apocalyptic Brunch Plate," a platter of scrambled or poached eggs, bacon, mini chocolate croissant, mini granola, mini Nutella waffle, mini avocado toast, and a prosciutto and melon bite. For lunch and dinner, options range from sandwiches and burgers to Neapolitan-style pizza cooked in ovens that reach upwards of 900 degrees. Only the new Brickell outpost offers a full liquor bar alongside the menu's assortment of organic smoothies and cold-pressed juices, but draft beer and wine are available at all locations. Sunday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
click to enlarge
Gutenburg brings a taste of Germany to Time Out Market Miami.
Gutenburg photo

Gutenburg at Time Out Market

1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
786-753-5388
timeoutmarket.com
Gutenburg, a German-American burger concept, has opened inside Time Out Market. Chef Jorge Kauam, inspired by Germany's history, sought to highlight the hamburger's proclaimed roots in his menu of decadent smashburgers prepared with smoked blends and cuts of meat with brioche and potato buns. The signature "Gutenburg" features a double patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, diced onion, housemade pickles, and special sauce. Don't miss the "Guten Belly," a slab of slow-cooked, caramelized pork belly topped with slaw, pickles, and bourbon-fig barbecue sauce. The menu also offers a vegan plant-based burger, hot dogs, and milkshakes for dessert. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
click to enlarge
Smdwch has opened at Shoma Bazaar.
Sndwch photo

Shuck Boys Oyster Bar and Sndwch at Shoma Bazaar

9420 NW 41st St., Doral
shomabazaar.com
Shoma Bazaar has added two restaurants to its lineup with the opening of a new vendor location for Shuck Boys Oyster Bar and the addition of Sndwch. Shuck Boys, with locations in Fort Lauderdale's Sistrunk Marketplace and the Hollywood Yellow Green Farmers Market, offers a seafood-driven menu of lobster rolls, crab cakes, and fresh oysters. Sndwch is home to signature sandwiches prepared with bread delivered from Sullivan Street Bakery, including bestsellers like the prosciutto crostini prepared with whipped goat cheese, thin-sliced prosciutto, arugula, and hot honey. The food hall is currently home to more than 15 vendors. Sunday through Tuesday 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m, Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday 9:30 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.
