New Restaurants to Try This Week: Crab du Jour, Klaw, and Komma

July 11, 2022 8:00AM

Crab du Jour is now open in Miami.
Crab du Jour is now open in Miami. Photo courtesy of Crab du Jour
South Florida's latest round of openings includes a trio of seafood-centric establishments: the newest South Florida location of Crab du Jour, London-based Misha Zelman's first Miami venture, and the grand opening of Komma Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar in South Beach.

Crab du Jour has opened its first Miami outpost, with more to come.
Crab du Jour

12075 SW 152nd St., Miami
786-732-4468
crabdujour.com
The fast-growing Cajun-inspired seafood restaurant chain known for its seafood boils has opened its 85th location at the Deerwood Town Center in Miami. Here, customers select their seafood, choose from an array of house-blended sauces like Cajun, garlic butter, Old Bay, lemon pepper, or ‘du jour’ which incorporates all of the options, customize their desired spice level, and add side items like corn, potatoes, and sausage. Each boil is served in a bag, which is shaken and presented tableside in front of guests. In addition to the boils, the menu also includes Cajun specialties and non-seafood dishes, as well as a full-service bar. 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:30 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Klaw has opened in Miami.
Klaw

1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami
305-239-2523
klawrestaurant.com
Entrepreneur Sasha Krilov and restaurateur Misha Zelman have launched a joint culinary venture: Klaw, which recently opened in Edgewater. Here, the duo has breathed new life into the 96-year-old Miami Women’s Club, a five-story structure on the waterfront that was one of the first buildings in Florida to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's now home to the only rooftop bar in Edgewater, boasting unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay. Klaw's concept is high-end surf and turf, including king crab shipped from the Arctic seas of Norway and kept in the restaurant's bespoke tanks before cooked and cracked tableside. 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Sunday for dinner, and from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the sixth-floor rooftop.
Komma Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar is now open in South Beach.
Komma Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar

560 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
786-216-7230
kommarestaurant.com
Miami-based restaurateur George Sezgin recently opened Komma. Located in the heart of South Beach, the restaurant spans three unique spaces: an intimate cocktail lounge, a dining room, and a covered outdoor garden. Chef Sebastian Forero focuses on fresh, regional ingredients and a creative culinary approach — from freshly baked, fire-roasted Greek dips and signature chicken kebabs to a house-made seafood youvetsi. Noon to midnight daily.
Pura Vida has opened its third location this year off Coral Gables' Miracle Mile.
Pura Vida

244 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
puravidamiami.com
With its third location to open his year, health-and-wellness-focused Pura Vida has expanded to Coral Gables, delivering a wide range of healthy, balanced meals and beverages. The all-day café offers a variety of bowls and wraps, salads, raw organic acai bowls, and an assortment of fresh-baked gluten-free and vegan sweet treats. Other health-focused highlights include cold-pressed juices, superfood smoothies, kombucha, and artisanal coffees. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
