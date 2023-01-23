New Restaurants to Try This Week: Casa Bufala, the Crown, and Level 6

[email protected]

click to enlarge Casa Bufala lobster gnocchi Photo by Gyorgy Papp

Casa Bufala 1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach

305-397-8264

casa-bufala.com

click to enlarge Risotto alla zucca e lampone from the Crown The Crown photo

The Crown Pasta and Risotto 271 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

305-614-1378

thecrownrest.com

click to enlarge Level 6 has opened in Coconut Grove. Photo by Brandon Barré

Level 6 3480 Main Hwy., Miami

786-800-2080

level6miami.com

Miami's latest round of openings includes a restaurant from the owner of longtime Miami Beach restaurant Fratelli La Bufala, a rooftop lounge serving Spanish cuisine in Coconut Grove, and a Coral Gables establishment with homemade pasta and decadent risotto.Restaurateur Luca D'Angelo, one of the founders of Miami Beach's first Neapolitan pizzerias, Fratelli La Bufala, has opened a new restaurant in the city's Sunset Harbor neighborhood. The new space, Casa Bufala, delivers D'Angelo's take on a modern trattoria and pizzeria that showcases Italian comfort fare like lightly fried, stuffed zucchini flowers with creamy lemon ricotta, and homemade ricotta cheese gnocchi served with lobster. The menu also features wood-fired pizzas, freshly prepared in-house with buffalo mozzarella. For imbibers, an expansive list of cocktails highlights Italian liqueurs, from the "Amalfi Breeze" made with Bombay Sapphire gin, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, tonic water, lemon juice, and fresh rosemary to the "Hugo Spritz," a dark spritz made with elderberry syrup, prosecco, soda water, cucumber, and mint.A new restaurant led by chefs Jhonny Delgado and Adolfo Pucci has opened in Coral Gables. Known as the Crown, the restaurant's menu presents the regional fare of the Mediterranean, married with classic European dishes prepared using local ingredients. A meal begins with creative starters like a stracciatella casserole before moving on to housemade pasta, gnocchi, and risotto. Desserts are a pastry lover's dream, from the homemade baklava Napoleon — crispy pistachios and walnut phyllo with orange blossom pastry cream and rose syrup — to a three-layer chocolate cake flavored with Diplomatico rum and passionfruit caramel.Ink Entertainment Group, whose brands include Akira Back, Amal, and Byblos, has opened its newest restaurant and lounge rooftop concept, Level 6. Located in the heart of Coconut Grove, the venue offers views of Miami and Biscayne Bay from an inviting rooftop escape perched on the sixth floor above Amal. The 4,000-square-foot space functions as a lounge and restaurant, with a menu that offers elevated Spanish cuisine, curated music and entertainment programming, and handcrafted cocktails. Featured menu highlights include Spanish charcuterie with sourdough bread, ibérico chorizo, ibérico salchichón, pickles, crème fraîche, tuna tartare with avocado, lavosh crackers, truffle and crème fraiche, and paella de mariscos made with Argentinian shrimp, langoustine, clams, and lemon. Signature cocktails are infused with flavors from local herbs and fruits, and there's a robust selection of rosé and sparkling wine options.