Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Casa Bufala, the Crown, and Level 6

January 23, 2023 9:00AM

Casa Bufala has opened in Miami Beach.
Casa Bufala has opened in Miami Beach. Photo by Gyorgy Papp
Miami's latest round of openings includes a restaurant from the owner of longtime Miami Beach restaurant Fratelli La Bufala, a rooftop lounge serving Spanish cuisine in Coconut Grove, and a Coral Gables establishment with homemade pasta and decadent risotto.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Casa Bufala lobster gnocchi
Photo by Gyorgy Papp

Casa Bufala

1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach
305-397-8264
casa-bufala.com
Restaurateur Luca D'Angelo, one of the founders of Miami Beach's first Neapolitan pizzerias, Fratelli La Bufala, has opened a new restaurant in the city's Sunset Harbor neighborhood. The new space, Casa Bufala, delivers D'Angelo's take on a modern trattoria and pizzeria that showcases Italian comfort fare like lightly fried, stuffed zucchini flowers with creamy lemon ricotta, and homemade ricotta cheese gnocchi served with lobster. The menu also features wood-fired pizzas, freshly prepared in-house with buffalo mozzarella. For imbibers, an expansive list of cocktails highlights Italian liqueurs, from the "Amalfi Breeze" made with Bombay Sapphire gin, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, tonic water, lemon juice, and fresh rosemary to the "Hugo Spritz," a dark spritz made with elderberry syrup, prosecco, soda water, cucumber, and mint. Monday through Sunday noon to 11 p.m.
click to enlarge
Risotto alla zucca e lampone from the Crown
The Crown photo

The Crown Pasta and Risotto

271 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
305-614-1378
thecrownrest.com
A new restaurant led by chefs Jhonny Delgado and Adolfo Pucci has opened in Coral Gables. Known as the Crown, the restaurant's menu presents the regional fare of the Mediterranean, married with classic European dishes prepared using local ingredients. A meal begins with creative starters like a stracciatella casserole before moving on to housemade pasta, gnocchi, and risotto. Desserts are a pastry lover's dream, from the homemade baklava Napoleon — crispy pistachios and walnut phyllo with orange blossom pastry cream and rose syrup — to a three-layer chocolate cake flavored with Diplomatico rum and passionfruit caramel. Tuesday and Wednesday 4 to 10 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday 4 to 11 p.m.
click to enlarge
Level 6 has opened in Coconut Grove.
Photo by Brandon Barré

Level 6

3480 Main Hwy., Miami
786-800-2080
level6miami.com
Ink Entertainment Group, whose brands include Akira Back, Amal, and Byblos, has opened its newest restaurant and lounge rooftop concept, Level 6. Located in the heart of Coconut Grove, the venue offers views of Miami and Biscayne Bay from an inviting rooftop escape perched on the sixth floor above Amal. The 4,000-square-foot space functions as a lounge and restaurant, with a menu that offers elevated Spanish cuisine, curated music and entertainment programming, and handcrafted cocktails. Featured menu highlights include Spanish charcuterie with sourdough bread, ibérico chorizo, ibérico salchichón, pickles, crème fraîche, tuna tartare with avocado, lavosh crackers, truffle and crème fraiche, and paella de mariscos made with Argentinian shrimp, langoustine, clams, and lemon. Signature cocktails are infused with flavors from local herbs and fruits, and there's a robust selection of rosé and sparkling wine options. Sunday through Wednesday 5 p.m. to midnight, and Thursday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Captured Choreo

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation