New Restaurants to Try This Week: Arepitas Bar, Avo Miami, and Lure Fishbar

This week, more than a half-dozen new spots opened, from healthy eateries Avo Miami and Carrot Express and the reopening of Lure Fishbar to an omakase experience from NYC-based Sushi by Bou and a an avocado-centric eatery.
Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email cafe@miaminewtimes.com.
Arepitas BarTime Out Market
1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
timeout.com/miami
Time Out Market recently welcomed its newest vendor, Arepitas Bar, brought to us by the team behind Phuc Yea and Pho Mo. Here, chefs Aniece Meinhold and Cesar Zapata highlight Zapata's Colombian roots with a Miami-style twist. In other words, these are arepas like you've never seen before — options like the "Buffalo," with buttermilk-marinated fried chicken, slaw, buffalo sauce, dill pickles, and blue cheese crumbles atop a thick, doughy arepa. Prices range from $7 to $12. Open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday from 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Avo Miami834 Bay Rd., Miami Beach
avo-miami.com
There's a new healthy eatery in South Beach, and the menu's favorite fruit — in case the name didn't give it away — is the avocado. Breakfast presents a series of ubiquitous avocado toasts served from 8 a.m. to noon, including the avo salmon toast, a combination of avocado, ricotta cheese, dill, and smoked salmon drizzled with lemon-infused olive oil and served on thick-cut, country-style bread ($14). All-day lunch includes sandwiches, bowls, salads, and pasta like fettuccini in an avocado basil sauce topped with crushed walnuts and tomatoes ($14). Dinner, served from 5 p.m. to close, offers an avocado tuna tartare, served here with a cilantro oil and lavash bread ($16). Open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Carrot Express8300 NW 36th St., Doral
786-206-1081
eatcarrotexpress.com
Miami-born Carrot Express has expanded with the opening of its tenth outpost in CityPlace Doral. The health-centric fast-casual spot is best known for offering something for every manner of dietary restriction, with an expansive menu that includes a wide range of salads, smoothies, bowls, wraps, fresh-pressed juices, and smoothies. Open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lure Fishbar1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-695-4550
lurefishbar.com
After a yearlong closure owing to the pandemic, Lure Fishbar docks once again at Loews Miami Beach Hotel. In celebration of Lure’s return, guests are invited to try the restaurant's "Cheers to the Sea" shellfish tower ($199), available through June 30. The special pairs Lure's signature "Plateau Royale" shellfish tower — which includes Alaskan king crab, seafood salad, tuna tartare, a half-pound of lobster meat, eight oysters, six shrimp, six clams, and six crab claws — with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne. Also available: a wide array of raw bar, crudo, and sushi offerings prepared by executive sushi chef Khaleel Ali, as well as Miami-inspired appetizers, entrées, surf-and-turf, and more from executive chef James Kelly. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Sushi by Bou Beach Club1350 Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach
954-937-7366
sushibybou.com
NYC's Sushi by Bou is expanding — both literally and figuratively — with the new Sushi by Bou Beach Club at the Marriott Residence Inn Pompano Beach. Just steps from the ocean, the new restaurant offers the concept’s omakase experience alongside an all-new izakaya-style beach club menu. Here, over the course of the allotted omakase hour, guests will enjoy an array of nigiri sushi including bluefin tuna, marinated ikura (salmon roe), uni, and fatty tuna. There's a selection of signature handmade cocktails, imported sakes, and Japanese whiskies as well as frozen cocktails and large-format drink packages to enjoy by the waterfront. Omakase reservations, which open up a month in advance, will be limited to ten seats per hour and are priced at $150 per person. An additional 40 indoor and 40 outdoor seats are available for izakaya dining. Open Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. (lunch) and 5 p.m. to midnight (dinner), and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
