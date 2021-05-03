New Restaurants to Try This Week: The Oasis, Yes Juice, and the Chocolate Chip Bakery

- Local
Head to the newly opened Chocolate Chip Bakery and snag a mini vegan breakfast sausage sandwich and an iced "Purple Rain" lavender latte.
Plenty of other new restaurants have come on the scene to tempt your daily degustations. Whether it's a health-conscious smoothie from Yes Juice in Miami Beach or a stop at Miami's newest outdoor concert venue, the Oasis, there's plenty of snacks to sample this week.
Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email cafe@miaminewtimes.com.
The Chocolate Chip Bakery166 NE 29th St., Miami
chocolatechipbakery.com
The husband-and-wife team behind the Chocolate Chip Bakery believes everyone should be able to enjoy baked goods regardless of their dietary restrictions. That's the driving force behind their 100 percent soy-free, gluten-free, refined sugar-free, organic, vegan menu. Chocolate Chip offers breads, cookies, sandwiches, and toasts, with prices ranging from $3.50 (sweet-potato buns) to $8.95 (avocado toast). A colorful assortment of specialty iced coffees, lattes, teas, milkshakes, or smoothies ($3.50 to $9.50) pair nicely with a bite-size mini vegan breakfast sausage sandwich ($4.85) served on the aforementioned sweet-potato buns. Open Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Love Life Café545 NW 26th St., Miami
305-456-4148
lovelifecafe.com
Love Life Café, which currently operates venues at Time Out Market in Miami Beach and Orlando, relocated its Wynwood store to the brand-new storefront on the ground level of 545wyn on NW 26th Street. The new, 4,000-square-foot space offers plant-based, socially conscious breakfast, lunch, and dinner items from husband-and-wife team Diego Tosoni and Veronica Menin. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Oasis2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami
oasiswynwood.com
Is it a concert venue? Outdoor event space? Food hall? Or all three? Tucked just off North Miami Avenue in Wynwood, this new venue combines six restaurants, an outdoor bar, live music, and cultural events with a focus on art — all in a sprawling, 35,000-square-foot space surrounded by greenery. In addition to retail establishments and pop-ups, you'll find NYC-inspired sandwich shop Alidoro, Buya Dumplings + Buns; fried chicken sandwiches at Chikin, and tacos made with hand-pressed tortillas at Los Buenos — to name four. Food vendors open Sunday to Wednesday from noon to midnight; Thursday to Saturday from noon to 2 a.m. Bar open 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.
Yellow Green Farmers Market1940 N. 30th Rd., Hollywood
954-513-3990
ygfarmersmarket.com
Hollywood's massive farmers' market, which offers farm-fresh produce and artisanal fare, has officially reopened to the public. Masks are required for entry to the open-air, 100,000-square-foot market, which took a hit in numbers owing to its yearlong hiatus; vendors are down from 300 pre-pandemic to just over 150. But there's plenty worth drooling over, including the Tampa Cuban Sandwich Company and Wicked Bread Co. Open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yes Juice530 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
yesjuice.co
Miami-based lifestyle guru Julieanna Goddard believes there are three forms of currency: health, community, and entertainment. Fittingly, those tenets are imbued in her latest venture, Yes Juice. Known as YesJulz on social media, Goddard hired a team of local experts to support her vision of creating a healthy platform for nourishing more than just your body. To that end, Yes Juice encourages people to tap into their own inner “juice” through connection, networking, and influence. Made locally in Miami, Yes Juice’s signature drinks come in four mixable blends sold in biodegradable bottles ($10 each). in terms of "solid" food, Yes Juice offers light, health-conscious snacks, including a jackfruit samosa ($4.50), avocado toast ($15) and the "No Cap" wrap ($16), loaded with veggies. Open Monday through Thursday from noon to 7 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
