Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe Comes to Hallandale Beach

This news is everything. Beloved by both the most stringent of New York deli lovers and the colorful bagel-loving Instagram foodies alike, Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe is bringing its fan-favorite deli and bagels to Hallandale Beach.
With its flagship location in Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village, Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe's second location will open in Hallandale Beach's Atlantic Village along North Federal Highway in April. New Times voted Mitch's as the best bagel in Broward in 2023.
The story of Mitch's dates back more than 30 years, when founder Mitch Shidlofsky moved to Florida from Long Island, where he embarked on buying and selling existing delis in the Sunshine State. He then established his brand in 2002 and grew the brand to six South Florida locations. The last remaining location is Mitch's Westside Bagels in Weston, which has been serving the community since 2010.
"My dad ran this business for 30 years, with an old-school vibe and all of the New York deli classics done so well," Adam Shidlofsky, son of Mitch Shidlofsky and cofounder of Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe, tells New Times. "I've come in and added the decor, music, technology, and vibe and spiced the menu up a bit. We have all the traditional deli classics with a twist and aim to be super hospitable. We know people want to have an experience."
In 2020, Adam Shidlofsky joined the family business to work alongside his father, and in 2021, he led the opening of its Flagler Village flagship location, Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe. The deli has a modern, fresh, and bright atmosphere, which has become an instant favorite for city dwellers. The interior decor is filled with pops of greenery, a big neon sign cheekily stating, "Bagels Don't Count as Carbs" (an Instagram favorite), and a flat-screen TV with Seinfeld usually being played.
vibrantly colored rainbow variety is quite popular) and sandwiches like the "BECTA" bagel sandwich, which is a bagel stuffed with thick-cut bacon, two scrambled eggs, white truffle oil, cheddar, and avocado. Beyond a slate of deli classics spanning salad sandwiches (e.g., a whitefish salad), a killer matzo ball soup, and potato knishes, its rotating menu and specials often reflect the times. Recent examples include a chopped bagel that's loaded with diced nova, scallion cream cheese, and veggies.
Adam Shidofsky says business has been up 20% year-over-year at its Fort Lauderdale location, and, on that note, its new Hallandale Beach location will mimic much of the same vibe and menu. The space will span more than 1,600 square feet and boast seating for 46.
"Hallandale Beach has become a bit of a haven thanks to its central location, being close to Hollywood, Aventura, and so much more," says Adam Shidlofsky. "Whereas in Fort Lauderdale, we've been driving a lot of our own traffic with that location, the tenant mix in Atlantic Village in Hallandale Beach is excellent for our business."
Mitch's fans should keep an eye on its social media pages for updates on an exact opening date.
Beyond its Hallandale Beach arrival, Adam Shidlofsky says the company also just signed a lease for a new location at the Cornerstone complex in Coral Springs, situated on the southwest corner of Sample Road and North University Drive. As of press time, that opening has no established timeframe but will mark a full circle moment for the Shidlofsky family — Coral Springs was the site of the very first Mitch's back in the day.
Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe. 601 N. Federal Hwy., Ste. 112, Hallandale Beach; mitchsdowntown.com. Opening in April 2024.