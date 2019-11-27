Miami's Ten Best Mall Restaurants

You've beaten your way through the crowds and secured your elusive holiday shopping payload. Your mission was a success, and now you're famished. But — gasp — you're at a mall! There's nothing to eat except the usual chains. There has to be something better. And there is.

Miami-area malls and shopping centers have a surplus of good restaurants. From the megamalls out west to the upscale districts near the beach, here's a list of the best places to eat while you do your holiday shopping.

American Girl Bistro

American Girl Bistro at the Falls 8888 SW 136th St., Suite 395A, Miami

OK, this place ain’t exactly gourmet, but it’s the kind of delightfully bonkers dining experience that demands consideration. This place is made for the girliest of little girls. Everything, from the walls to the menus, is pink. The food is fun-sized, with mini hot dogs and cupcakes served on lace doilies. Strangest of all, you are encouraged to dine with American Girl dolls, either ones you purchased in the adjacent boutique or temporary companions you can choose upon being seated, each receiving their own tiny teacup and saucer for you to take home. They stare at you with a loving, steady gaze while you nibble your miniature hamburger. The experience is basically one big tea party — what’s not to love?

Earls Kitchen + Bar

Earls Kitchen + Bar at Dadeland Mall 7535 N. Kendall Dr., Unit 2510, Miami

Earls serves a wide range of items, from American classics such as burgers and steaks to trendy items like poke. But take a look at its website, and you'll see this place is huge in Canada. Specifically, the chain has taken over the western provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, with dozens of locations in major cities such as Vancouver and Calgary. There’s even one all the way in the Yukon. Clearly, Earls is doing something right.

Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil at Dolphin Mall 11401 NW 12th St., Doral

Texans rival few in terms of their love for steak. Few, that is, if we leave out the entire population of Brazil. Instead of taking this rivalry to a duel, the two camps can coexist seamlessly at this Texas-Brazilian steakhouse. Carvers greet you at the table with grilled offerings of beef, lamb, pork, chicken, and Brazilian sausages before escorting you toward the accompaniment area, where you'll find more than 50 items of appetizers, soups, and salads that represent both locations. Top off the experience with a signature Brazilian cocktail, the caipirinha.

Le Zoo at the Bal Harbour Shops.

Le Zoo at Bal Harbour Shops 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour

Restaurateur Stephen Starr has brought a bit of Paris to Bal Harbour with Le Zoo. This French brasserie serves authentic bistro cuisine such as veal Milanese and escargots with Chartreuse-spiked hazelnut butter. Maybe you can't afford to buy that Chanel handbag, but you can splurge on a second glass of rosé.

Makoto

Makoto at Bal Harbour Shops 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour

Stephen Starr doubles down on real estate at the tony Bal Harbour Shops with Makoto where you'll find yourself seated before a glacial-looking block of Himalayan pink sea salt. A verdant leaf is laid on top, and soon a chef presents your wasabi and pickled ginger. Request omakase for an extraordinary dining experience — in a mall, no less.

Sakaya Kitchen

Sakaya Kitchen in Midtown Miami 3401 N. Miami Ave., Miami

Before yout Target run, stop into Richard Hales' Sakaya Kitchen for a fast casual meal of Asian/Southeast Asian fare such as Filipino egg rolls, Japanese miso soup, Vietnamese bao (steamed buns), and a predominance of Korean street foods such as kimchees, bulgogi wraps, and spicy chicken wings. All menu items are made from scratch, including the curing of meats, pickling of vegetables, and preparation of ssams, ssamjangs, and such. There's a cool selection of sakes, indoor/outdoor seating, and a friendly vibe.

Swan

Swan in the Design District 90 NE 39th St., Miami

Technically not a mall, the Design District still qualifies as a place where the well-heeled shop for designer goods. All that Gucci and Dior can get a person hungry, and there's nothing like a midday brunch for some much-needed fuel. But where can you get eggs and mimosas on a Tuesday? David Grutman and Pharrell Williams' swanky restaurant in the Design District has made its weekend brunch a daily affair. With dishes ranging from $11 to $42, the menu offers breakfast items such as baked eggs with stracciatella, tomato, pickled peppers, chilies, and grilled filone (traditional Italian bread); a ham and truffle omelet with crisp potatoes; and coconut pancakes with banana ice cream and maple syrup. The menu of mains includes caviar pasta, chicken paillard, and the Swan burger, with comté, aioli, and frites. Special brunch libations are also available. Brunch is served Monday through Friday from noon to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tacology

Tacology at Brickell City Centre 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami

Next time you go for tacos, it should be a place that uses fresh ingredients that taste great. Tacology is exactly that kind of place, combining the activity and authenticity of a Mexican market with the convenience of a lively stateside restaurant. Here you’ll find not only tuna and mushroom tacos on tortillas made from non-GMO corn but also grab-and-go breakfast in the morning and alcoholic beverages such as tequila and margaritas for after work.

Chicken Guy

Treats Food Hall at Aventura Mall 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 069, Aventura

The multistory Aventura Mall has a host of restaurants that fare better than the usual mall scene. Treats Food Hall, located on the top tier, offers a range of options from Luke's Lobster to Shake Shack to Chicken Guy from Guy Fieri. Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

Zinburger

Zinburger at Sawgrass Mills Next to Bloomingdale's, 1800 Sawgrass Mills Cir., Sunrise

Navigating the labyrinth of shops and stalls can be taxing on both the body and the mind. Once you’ve had enough shopping, venture outside to Zinburger for a truly deluxe beef and cheese sandwich. Choose from one of the chain’s many mouthwatering options, from the fire-roasted-jalapeño-and-pepper-jack-cheese El Diablo to a delectable take on the classic French dip, or customize your own. For an extra $5, you can also change your patty meat to Kobe beef or an Angus-beef-and-prime-rib blend.

