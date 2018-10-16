 


Lollipop Brew
Courtesy of Sugar Factory

Miami's Seven Best Halloween Cocktails

Elena Vivas | October 16, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

Halloween is only weeks away, and there's no better way to celebrate the spookiest holiday of the year than with a few boo-zy cocktails. From stunning pumpkin libations to movie-inspired drinks, Miami purveyors are pulling out all the tricks and treats. Go ahead and pick your poison, because it's going to be one hell of a night.

Bloody Mojito
Courtesy of Havana 1957

1. Bloody Mojito at Havana 1957.  This blood-red mojito will no doubt get you in the Halloween mood. The Bloody Mojito ($13.95) consists of vibrant red rum muddled with fresh mint, sugar, and lime, topped with a syringe of fruity goodness. If rum is not your thing, opt for the Vampisol ($8.50), made with chilled beer, fresh lime juice, and Clamato juice. 405 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-503-3828; havana1957.com.

Diablo Margarita
Courtesy of The Dana Agency

2. Diablo Margarita at La Cerveceria de Barrio. This nefarious margarita is a mélange of both spicy and sweet flavors. Melting beneath two chili horns, the creamy strawberry purée melds with jalepeño-infused tequila and triple sec, rimmed with taijin. ($14). 836 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-604-9060; lacerveceriadebarrio.com.

Lollipop Brew
Courtesy of Sugar Factory

3. Lollipop Brew at Sugar Factory. Nothing says Halloween like a smoking witches' brew brimming with candy. Indulge your inner child with this outrageous goblet filled with citrus vodka, coconut, melon syrup, pineapple juice, sour mix, gummy snakes, and gummy brains ($29; serves two). 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-604-0323; sugarfactory.com.

Smashing Pumpkins
Courtesy of Seaspice

4. Smashing Pumpkins at Seaspice. If you're a fan of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, you'll adore Seaspice's Smashing Pumpkins. Ron Barcelo Añejo rum, pumpkin purée, allspice, and a dash of nutmeg are shaken to fashion this medley of autumn flavors ($15). 422 NW River Dr., Miami; 305-440-4200; seaspicemiami.com.

Smoke & Fire
Courtesy of Boulud Sud

5. Smoke & Fire at Boulud Sud Miami. The mixologists over at Boulud Sud have concocted a spicy tipple of Vida mezcal, cayenne pepper, paprika, and citrus with a spiced rim ($15). 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com.

The "Beet"lejuice
Courtesy of Doc B's in Coral Gables

6. The Beetlejuice at Doc B's. The beet-forward libation containing CH Gin, all-organic beet juice, mint, and lemon is a stunning interpretation of the beloved Halloween film ($13). 301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-864-1220; docbsfreshkitchen.com.

The Great Pumpkin
Courtesy of No. 3 Social

7. The Great Pumpkin at No. 3 Social. This drink hits all the right seasonal notes with a recipe of pumpkin purée, star anise, nutmeg syrup, bourbon, and peach bitters ($14). The chilled concoction provides all the warmth of fall without the heat, the perfect compromise for Miami's perpetually warm nights. 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; no3social.com.

