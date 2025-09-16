 Miami's Favorite BBQ Joint to Open Coconut Grove Location | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Miami's Favorite BBQ Joint to Open Coconut Grove Location

One of the most popular barbecue pop-ups in Miami is opening its first shop in Coconut Grove with its smoky brisket and ribs.
September 16, 2025
Image: This pulled pork sandwich is drool-worthy
This pulled pork sandwich is drool-worthy Drinking Pig BBQ photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Things are about to get low and slow with the arrival of Coconut Grove's first-ever barbecue joint.

Viral Miami pop-up Drinking Pig BBQ will open in Coconut Grove by 2026, spearheaded by chef Raheem Sealey, the former executive chef of Kyu in Wynwood. The restaurant is set to open at 3444 Main Hwy., next to the Michelin-awarded Chug's Diner.

Ariete Hospitality Group (which owns Ariete and Chug's Diner in the Grove) and Mae's Group are behind the new barbecue spot, which began as a pop-up in 2020 by Sealey, his wife, former Kyu chef Yohanir Sandoval, and former Kyu sous chef Mark Wint. 
click to enlarge
Popular Miami barbecue pop-up Drinking Pig BBQ will open its first location in Coconut Grove with its fan-favorite smoked brisket, pulled pork, and sausage.
Photo by Ryo C. on Yelp

Drinking Pig BBQ Became an Instant Hit

Drinking Pig BBQ quickly became a pandemic-era hit thanks to its three-person crew's expert take on brisket, pulled pork, chicken, sausage, and pork ribs, along with sides like mac and cheese, cornbread, and collard greens. "We use the same low-and-slow technique you'll find everywhere else, but we changed it up with the flavors we remember from growing up," Sealey told New Times in 2021 about the pop-up.

New Times also awarded Drinking Pig the title of "Best Barbecue" for Best of Miami 2024. So you know it has to be good.
click to enlarge
The menu will span from pork ribs and cornbread to brisket and mac n' cheese
Photo by Ryo C. on Yelp

The Grove's First Ever BBQ Joint

The permanent outpost in the Grove not only gives Sealey a brick-and-mortar location in which to continue churning out masterfully made barbecue, but it also serves as one of the first barbecue spots in the Grove.

Sealey's barbecue has always stood out thanks to its blend of Southern tradition with Caribbean and Asian flavor profiles, with a particular nod to his childhood on the island of St. Croix. (The name Drinking Pig comes from the beer-drinking pigs on the island.)
click to enlarge
Drinking Pig BBQ is known for its delicious pork rubs
Drinking Pig BBQ photo

Two Fun Spots Coming Next Door

Ariete is also opening another restaurant, Chuggies, adjacent to Chug's and Drinking Pig BBQ, soon. The burger spot will serve cheeseburgers, fritas, and soft-serve ice cream, and is expected to open sometime later this year. Oh, and that's not all. Opening next door to Drinking Pig, and by the same team, is Mae's Room, an upscale speakeasy promising expertly crafted cocktails. These four restaurants will solidify the Ariete Hospitality Group's domain over the spot, with four different restaurants surrounding the courtyard at 3444 Main Hwy.

There's no word on exactly when Drinking Pig, Chuggies, or Mae's will be opening. New Times has reached out to the Ariete Hospitality Group, asking for details.

Drinking Pig BBQ. 3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; drinkingpigbbq.com.
Image: Jose D. Duran
Jose D. Duran is the former senior music editor of Miami New Times. His work has also appeared in publications likeVice, Billboard, and Spin. He’s earned numerous accolades including placing first for Weekly Newspaper Contest: Business Reporting from the Florida Press Association in 2020; placing third for the Writing: Light Feature from the Florida Press Club in 2019; and placing third in Weekly Newspaper Contest: Best Obituary from the Florida Press Association in 2015.
Bluesky
A message from Food & Drink Editor Nicole Lopez-Alvar: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Miami's evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Miami Denny's Takes Heat After Firing Waitress of 20+ Years

Social Media

Miami Denny's Takes Heat After Firing Waitress of 20+ Years

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Image: Most Beautiful Miami Restaurants? 9 Spots Make Global Ranking

Awards & Accolades

Most Beautiful Miami Restaurants? 9 Spots Make Global Ranking

By Olee Fowler
Image: Secret South Miami Spot Makes Best New Restaurants in U.S. List

Awards & Accolades

Secret South Miami Spot Makes Best New Restaurants in U.S. List

By Olee Fowler
Image: Café at Books & Books Coconut Grove Reopens With New Menu

Openings & Closings

Café at Books & Books Coconut Grove Reopens With New Menu

By Olee Fowler
Image: Secret South Miami Spot Makes Best New Restaurants in U.S. List

Awards & Accolades

Secret South Miami Spot Makes Best New Restaurants in U.S. List

By Olee Fowler
Image: Café at Books & Books Coconut Grove Reopens With New Menu

Openings & Closings

Café at Books & Books Coconut Grove Reopens With New Menu

By Olee Fowler
Image: Most Beautiful Miami Restaurants? 9 Spots Make Global Ranking

Awards & Accolades

Most Beautiful Miami Restaurants? 9 Spots Make Global Ranking

By Olee Fowler
Image: Popular Mediterranean Chain to Open at Former Maty's in Midtown

Openings & Closings

Popular Mediterranean Chain to Open at Former Maty's in Midtown

By Olee Fowler
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation