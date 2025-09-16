Miami's Favorite BBQ Joint to Open Coconut Grove Location

Viral Miami pop-up Drinking Pig BBQ will open in Coconut Grove by 2026, spearheaded by chef Raheem Sealey, the former executive chef of Kyu in Wynwood. The restaurant is set to open at 3444 Main Hwy., next to the Michelin-awarded Chug's Diner.
Ariete Hospitality Group (which owns Ariete and Chug's Diner in the Grove) and Mae's Group are behind the new barbecue spot, which began as a pop-up in 2020 by Sealey, his wife, former Kyu chef Yohanir Sandoval, and former Kyu sous chef Mark Wint.
Drinking Pig BBQ Became an Instant Hit
Drinking Pig BBQ quickly became a pandemic-era hit thanks to its three-person crew's expert take on brisket, pulled pork, chicken, sausage, and pork ribs, along with sides like mac and cheese, cornbread, and collard greens. "We use the same low-and-slow technique you'll find everywhere else, but we changed it up with the flavors we remember from growing up," Sealey told New Times in 2021 about the pop-up.
New Times also awarded Drinking Pig the title of "Best Barbecue" for Best of Miami 2024. So you know it has to be good.
The Grove's First Ever BBQ JointThe permanent outpost in the Grove not only gives Sealey a brick-and-mortar location in which to continue churning out masterfully made barbecue, but it also serves as one of the first barbecue spots in the Grove.
Sealey's barbecue has always stood out thanks to its blend of Southern tradition with Caribbean and Asian flavor profiles, with a particular nod to his childhood on the island of St. Croix. (The name Drinking Pig comes from the beer-drinking pigs on the island.)
Two Fun Spots Coming Next DoorAriete is also opening another restaurant, Chuggies, adjacent to Chug's and Drinking Pig BBQ, soon. The burger spot will serve cheeseburgers, fritas, and soft-serve ice cream, and is expected to open sometime later this year. Oh, and that's not all. Opening next door to Drinking Pig, and by the same team, is Mae's Room, an upscale speakeasy promising expertly crafted cocktails. These four restaurants will solidify the Ariete Hospitality Group's domain over the spot, with four different restaurants surrounding the courtyard at 3444 Main Hwy.
There's no word on exactly when Drinking Pig, Chuggies, or Mae's will be opening. New Times has reached out to the Ariete Hospitality Group, asking for details.
Drinking Pig BBQ. 3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; drinkingpigbbq.com.