Christmas in July, #FreeBritney Pop Brunch, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

July 23, 2021 8:00AM

Christmastime is here...for the weekend. Photo courtesy of the Salty
click to enlarge Christmastime is here...for the weekend. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SALTY
Photo courtesy of the Salty
This weekend, Christmas comes early to the Salty with three weekend-only doughnut specials, available for pickup or delivery on Saturday and Sunday. Plus: National Tequila Day, #FreeBritney brunch at Time Out Market, and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's Mango Days of Summer, featuring mango-inspired food and drink by local chefs.
Christmas in July at the Salty

Merry Christmas...six months early! The Salty is behind three holiday doughnuts, available this weekend only. Flavors include eggnog, made with 24-hour brioche with a white-chocolate and spice-cookie crust, soaked in eggnog, and topped with a piped nutmeg-infused meringue gingersnap cookie; dark chocolate peppermint, also made with 24-hour brioche, glazed in cocoa peppermint,  and topped with pieces of dark chocolate peppermint bark; and apple cider and chai star cake doughnut tossed in chai sugar. Order can be placed beginning 8 p.m. Friday (for Saturday pick-up) and 8 p.m. Saturday (for Sunday pick-up). Available Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25, at the Salty, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.
National Tequila Day at Coyo Taco

Saturday, sip on a brand-new margarita at Coyo Taco for National Tequila Day, available at all restaurant locations (Wynwood, Brickell, and Coral Gables). Priced at $5 all day (regularly $8.50), the cocktail features Maestro Dobel Silver Tequila, organic lime juice, and agave. Plus, from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, enjoy free samples of the drink. All day, Saturday, July 24, at Coyo Taco; coyo-taco.com.
Mango Brunch at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's annual celebration of Florida's favorite fruit, aptly named the "Mango Days of Summer," is back. This Saturday, the series will host its annual "Mango Brunch" event, which will spotlight mango-inspired food and drink from local restaurants, including Niven Patel's Mamey. Menu highlights include mahi-mahi ceviche with tropical lime, mango, and sweet peppers; mango upside-down cake; "mangocado" tostada, with mango pico de Gallo, crispy quinoa, and avocado foam; and a variety of entrée and dessert crepes. Tickets also include coffee, sangria, and complimentary access into Fairchild's 83-acre garden. Check out additional Mango Days of Summer events here. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $45 to $110.
#FreeBritney Pop Brunch at Time Out Market

Time Out Market is popping bottles for pop princess Britney Spears. Raise a glass to the #freebritneymovement during Time Out Market's first-ever Champagne brunch. Get discounted bottles of champagne for $50, jam out to your favorite Britney tracks courtesy of DJ Discofuturo, and taste your way through the market’s brunch dishes — from chicken and waffles to croissant bread pudding bites. Plus, bottomless drinks will be served from noon to 3 p.m. for $22 as well. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at Time Out Market Miami, 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeout.com.
Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a writer and editor, with her work appearing in print and digital titles worldwide.
