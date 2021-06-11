Brunch, Sunny's Someday Steakhouse, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
This weekend, catch the last evening of Jaguar Sun's Lot 6 pop-up and enjoy a Filipino-inspired brunch at 1-800-Lucky. Plus, celebrate National Rosé Day at the Wharf and chow down on burgers from Michael Schwartz's Genuine Burger.
Last Night of Sunny's Someday Steakhouse Lot 6 Pop-Up
On Friday (this evening), after spending the past year operating Sunny’s Someday Steakhouse in Little River, Jaguar Sun will host the pop-up's last night of dinner service at Lot 6. Offering steaks and seafood cooked over a live fire along with more than 20 martini variations poured tableside, the pop-up quickly became a dining refuge during the pandemic, allowing Jaguar Sun to pivot its business to survive COVID-19. After Jaguar Sun's 15-month hiatus from its original location in downtown Miami, the restaurant is poised to reopen in late June. 7357 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-860-2422; jaguarsunmia.com. Reservations are encouraged.
Yes Way Rosé at the Wharf Miami
Saturday is National Rosé Day! Celebrate at the Wharf Miami with $25 bottles of Côtes de Provence, available from noon to 4 p.m. Plus, enjoy eats by the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Mojo Donuts, and La Santa Taqueria. Beginning at noon Saturday, June 12, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.
Learn About Vietnamese Cuisine
On Saturday, Tung Nguyen and Katherine Manning of Miami's beloved Hy Vong will discuss Vietnamese cooking and their book, Mango and Peppercorns: A Memoir of Food, an Unlikely Family, and the American Dream, in a live Zoom session. 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. The Zoom is free, but registration is required and space is limited. Register at mdpls.org.
Jeepney at 1-800-Lucky Launches Weekend Brunch
Miami's newest Filipino gastrobar, Jeepney at 1-800-Lucky, is now serving brunch. Every Saturday and Sunday, enjoy dishes cooked up by James Beard-nominated chef Nicole Ponseca. Highlights include ube short stack pancakes with macapuno butter ($9); breakfast sando made with Filipino pork sausage, eggs, and fried cheese ($9); and the chori burger, topped with banana ketchup and a sunnyside-up egg ($15). Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, at Jeepney at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com.
Michael Schwartz's Genuine Burger Delivered to Your Door
This weekend, indulge in chef Michael Schwartz’s new virtual restaurant: Genuine Burger, powered by Reef Neighborhood Kitchens. Menu highlights include the "Secret" burger, topped with two slices of melted American cheese, crisp-fried onion rings, two slices of applewood-smoked bacon, and a slathering of ranch dressing; a barbecue brisket burger with caramelized onions, melted American cheese, smoked brisket, all the fixings (tomato, lettuce, red onion, pickles), and a half-sour pickle on the side; and a pork-belly burger with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, barbecue-glazed pork belly, and a fried egg. Order via Uber Eats. instagram.com.
Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.