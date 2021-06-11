Brunch, Sunny's Someday Steakhouse, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

This weekend, catch the last evening of Jaguar Sun's Lot 6 pop-up and enjoy a Filipino-inspired brunch at 1-800-Lucky. Plus, celebrate National Rosé Day at the Wharf and chow down on burgers from Michael Schwartz's Genuine Burger.

It's time to bid farewell to Sunny’s Someday Steakhouse. Photo by Gabe Urrutia

Last Night of Sunny's Someday Steakhouse Lot 6 Pop-Up

On Friday (this evening), after spending the past year operating Sunny’s Someday Steakhouse in Little River, Jaguar Sun will host the pop-up's last night of dinner service at Lot 6. Offering steaks and seafood cooked over a live fire along with more than 20 martini variations poured tableside, the pop-up quickly became a dining refuge during the pandemic, allowing Jaguar Sun to pivot its business to survive COVID-19. After Jaguar Sun's 15-month hiatus from its original location in downtown Miami, the restaurant is poised to reopen in late June. 7357 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-860-2422; jaguarsunmia.com. Reservations are encouraged.

Drink rosé and watch the sunset at the Wharf. Photo by Branden Paillant

Yes Way Rosé at the Wharf Miami

Saturday is National Rosé Day! Celebrate at the Wharf Miami with $25 bottles of Côtes de Provence, available from noon to 4 p.m. Plus, enjoy eats by the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Mojo Donuts, and La Santa Taqueria. Beginning at noon Saturday, June 12, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

Hy Vong owners Katherine Manning and chef Tung Nguyen. Photo courtesy of Brustman Carrino PR

Learn About Vietnamese Cuisine

On Saturday, Tung Nguyen and Katherine Manning of Miami's beloved Hy Vong will discuss Vietnamese cooking and their book, Mango and Peppercorns: A Memoir of Food, an Unlikely Family, and the American Dream, in a live Zoom session. 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. The Zoom is free, but registration is required and space is limited. Register at mdpls.org.

Enjoy Filipino-inspired brunch at 1-800-Lucky. Photo courtesy of Jeepney

Jeepney at 1-800-Lucky Launches Weekend Brunch

Miami's newest Filipino gastrobar, Jeepney at 1-800-Lucky, is now serving brunch. Every Saturday and Sunday, enjoy dishes cooked up by James Beard-nominated chef Nicole Ponseca. Highlights include ube short stack pancakes with macapuno butter ($9); breakfast sando made with Filipino pork sausage, eggs, and fried cheese ($9); and the chori burger, topped with banana ketchup and a sunnyside-up egg ($15). Noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, at Jeepney at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com.

Order a Michael Schwartz-made burger straight to your door. Photo courtesy of Genuine Burger

Michael Schwartz's Genuine Burger Delivered to Your Door

This weekend, indulge in chef Michael Schwartz’s new virtual restaurant: Genuine Burger, powered by Reef Neighborhood Kitchens. Menu highlights include the "Secret" burger, topped with two slices of melted American cheese, crisp-fried onion rings, two slices of applewood-smoked bacon, and a slathering of ranch dressing; a barbecue brisket burger with caramelized onions, melted American cheese, smoked brisket, all the fixings (tomato, lettuce, red onion, pickles), and a half-sour pickle on the side; and a pork-belly burger with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, barbecue-glazed pork belly, and a fried egg. Order via Uber Eats. instagram.com.