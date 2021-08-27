Wynwood Brewing Anniversary, Saturday Night Drag Show, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

click to enlarge
R House hosts a new evening drag show.
Photo courtesy of R House
This weekend, celebrate Wynwood Brewing Co.'s eighth anniversary Saturday with a live DJ, food pop-ups, and timed tappings of crowd-favorite beers. Plus, R House launches a Saturday-evening drag show event, Pubbelly Sushi offers brunch cocktails at happy hour pricing, and Surfside's farmers' market returns.
Cocktails and drag at R House.
Photo courtesy of R House
R House Launches Saturday Night Drag Show
As R House approaches its seventh anniversary, the Wynwood eatery — which is best known for its drag brunch — will launch Escandalo this weekend, a weekly Saturday night drag show inspired by the flavors and sounds of Miami. Shimmy on over for dinner, drinks, and fierce drag queens. Produced by Miami drag queen Athena Dion and hosted by R House resident star Chachita Rubio, enjoy live Salsa-fusion music by Carlito Rubio & La Karlanga Band all evening long. R House’s a la carte dinner and cocktail menus will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Saturday, August 28, at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com. Reservations are highly recommended but walk-ins are also welcome. Show starts at 7:30 and runs continuously until midnight.
A spread at Munch.
Photo courtesy of Munch
Try Miami's First Virtual Food Hall
Munch, a virtual food hall in Coconut Grove
, is open for business. The combination food hall/ghost kitchen hybrid offers counter service and six different food concepts to choose from, including 2Korean Girls by Jennifer and Michele Kaminski and Baba G's, Dreilinger's own take on Middle Eastern food made with homemade sauces and products from Zaytouna Foods. In addition to Baba G's and 2Korean Girls, the roster includes Saucy Flamingo (chicken wings and gastropub offerings) and Stache Burger, a collaboration with the Florida Fresh Beef company. Completing the lineup: the Dumpling Lady, and Pup and Pantry, a local producer of homemade organic dog treats and food like "pupghetti" and meatballs. The space has seating capacity for 50 dine-in guests and Munch's app allows customers to order from multiple concepts at once for delivery or takeout. Guests can also enjoy local beers on tap from Miami Brewing Co., Veza Sur, Cigar City Brewing, Funky Buddha, and others. 2801a Florida Ave., Miami; 305-469-2788; eatatmunch.com.
Come celebrate Wynwood Brewing's anniversary.
Photo courtesy of Wynwood Brewing Co.
Wynwood Brewing's Anniversary Celebration
Wynwood Brewing will host its eighth anniversary this weekend
. The event kicks off early Saturday morning with the brewery's annual Rubia Ride, a family-friendly bike ride that offers novice and experienced cyclists alike a fun way to explore Miami on two wheels. Tickets are $15 per person and include entrance to one of three guided rides, a branded Sili Pint, and a complimentary La Rubia blonde ale at the end of the ride. The main event will begin at noon with a live DJ, food from on-site pop-ups Cluckin’ Right Chicken and Madrecita’s Bistro, and timed tappings of Wynwood Brewing beers. Fans can also find exclusive limited-edition merchandise, including anniversary-branded glassware. 7 a.m. to close Saturday, August 28, at Wynwood Brewing Co.,
565 NW 24th St., Miami; 833-996-9663; wynwoodbrewing.com.
Pubbelly Sushi's Sunday brunch dishes.
Photo courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi
Happy Hour Brunch Cocktails at Pubbelly Sushi
This Sunday only, all brunch cocktails will be available at happy hour prices — $12 each. From sweet drinks, like the "Drunken Cafe Con Leche," made with nigori sake, espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate drizzle, to savory mash-ups, such as the "Lucky Shishito," made with sake, yuzu, and charred shishito pepper syrup, take your pick on Sunday at any Pubbelly Sushi location. Sunday, August 29, at all Pubbelly Sushi locations, including Aventura Mall, Brickell City Centre, Downtown Dadeland, and Miami Beach; pubbellyglobal.com.
Surfside Farmers Market has resumed its weekend operating hours.
Photo courtesy of Surfside Farmers Market
Farmers' Market Returns to Surfside
For a fresh way to spend Sundays and support local businesses, the Town of Surfside is relaunching its outdoor farmers market. The popular market returns to the area on Sunday after a hiatus brought on by the recent building collapse
. Helmed by Surfside resident Javier Valmana, who is also the creator of Wavey Açaí Bowls, in addition to produce booths, the market offers a selection of home décor items, artisan items, apparel, handmade jewelry, and baked goods. Shoppers can also fuel up on plant-based eats, açaí bowls, and Peruvian-style cuisine from Wavey, Fusion Healthy 315, Yessi’s Kitchen, and more. Beyond the market, donate to the small businesses, retail shops, and restaurants affected by the tragedy via miamichamber.com
. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, August 29 (and every Sunday thereafter), at 9500 Collins Ave., Surfside.
Lost & Found, the new speakeasy inside Sistrunk Marketplace.
Photo courtesy of Society Hospitality Group
Lost & Found Speakeasy Opens in Fort Lauderdale
If you see people enter the Flower Shop at Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery and then suddenly disappear, don’t freak out: A new speakeasy has arrived, with a private entrance inside the food hall’s gift shop. Lost & Found officially opened
to the public this past Thursday, coinciding with Sistrunk’s first anniversary. Billing itself as a rum destination, speakeasy, and “neighborhood lounge with an upscale twist,” Lost & Found offers more than 75 varieties of rum and a full-service bar. 115 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-329-2551; sistrunkmarketplace.com. Open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.