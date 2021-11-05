Wine, Drag Shows, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, spend your Friday night sampling more than 150 of the world's best wines at the Miami Wine Festival. Then attend the Seed Festival Day, enjoy an evening of drag and salsa at R House, brunch at Ch'i, or a burger from Michael Schwartz's virtual joint, Genuine Burger.
Sample over 150 different wines at the Miami Wine Festival.
Photo courtesy of Total Wine & More
Miami Wine Festival at the Woman's Club of Coconut Grove
Savor more than 150 of the world's wines at the Miami Wine Festival on Friday. The open-air event will allow guests to enjoy unlimited wine samples from more than ten regions, as well as a complimentary array of appetizers, including cheese, chocolate, charcuterie meats, and fruit pairings. This year's festival will feature a sparkling-wine room serving Champagne, prosecco, cava, sekt, and sparkling rosé along with bites by local restaurants such as Old Lisbon and La Rosa. 6 p.m. Friday, at the Woman's Club of Coconut Grove, 2985 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-812-7626; miamiwinefestival.com. Tickets cost $69 to $250 via eventbrite.com.
Attendees enjoy unlimited pours at Seed Food & Wine Week.
Photo courtesy of Seed Food & Wine Week
Seed Festival Day Tasting Village
The Seed Tasting Village is a daylong festival that offers unlimited samples of plant-based food and drink from hundreds of vendors (both local and national), interactive demonstrations and speakers, fitness activities, a designated puppy lounge, kid’s zone, and a signature VIP lounge. Noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove. Tickets cost $55 to $85 at seedfoodandwine.com.
Drag at R House
Photo by Daniella Mía
Escándalo at R House
R House — which is best known for its drag brunch — is behind Escándalo, a weekly Saturday night drag and salsa show inspired by the flavors and sounds of Miami. Shimmy on over for dinner, drinks, and fierce drag queens. Produced by Miami drag queen Athena Dion and hosted by R House resident star Chachita Rubio, enjoy live salsa-fusion music by Carlito Rubio & La Karlanga Band all evening long. R House’s à la carte dinner and cocktail menus will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Saturday nights at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com. Reservations are highly recommended but walk-ins are also welcome. Showtimes are 7:30 and 10 p.m.
Ropa vieja at Ch'i
Photo courtesy of Ch'i
Weekend Brunch at Ch'i
Ch'i, in Brickell City Centre, is behind a new brunch special, available Saturdays and Sundays. The menu, created by executive chef Rafael Perez Cambana, features avocado toast with poached eggs, fried chicken and waffles, Chinese barbecue pork belly sesame balls, and peanut-crusted French toast. Cocktails include the "Picantini," with vodka, cucumber, lemon, and spicy Thai syrup; and the "Fancy Nancy," with vodka, lychee liqueur, passionfruit, orange, pineapple, prosecco, and mint. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, at Ch'i, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-257-8726; chibrickell.com.
Order Genuine Burger delivered to your door.
Photo courtesy of Genuine Burger
Michael Schwartz's Genuine Burger Delivered to Your Door
This weekend, indulge in chef Michael Schwartz’s virtual restaurant: Genuine Burger, powered by Reef Neighborhood Kitchens. Menu highlights include the "Secret" burger, topped with two slices of melted American cheese, crisp-fried onion rings, two slices of applewood-smoked bacon, and a slathering of ranch dressing; a barbecue brisket burger with caramelized onions, melted American cheese, smoked brisket, all the fixings (tomato, lettuce, red onion, pickles), and a half-sour pickle on the side; and a pork-belly burger with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, barbecue-glazed pork belly, and a fried egg. Order via Uber Eats. instagram.com.