Wine, Drag Shows, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

click to enlarge Sample over 150 different wines at the Miami Wine Festival. Photo courtesy of Total Wine & More

Miami Wine Festival at the Woman's Club of Coconut Grove

click to enlarge Attendees enjoy unlimited pours at Seed Food & Wine Week. Photo courtesy of Seed Food & Wine Week

Seed Festival Day Tasting Village

click to enlarge Drag at R House Photo by Daniella Mía

Escándalo at R House

Ropa vieja at Ch'i Photo courtesy of Ch'i

Weekend Brunch at Ch'i

click to enlarge Order Genuine Burger delivered to your door. Photo courtesy of Genuine Burger

Michael Schwartz's Genuine Burger Delivered to Your Door

This weekend, spend your Friday night sampling more than 150 of the world's best wines at the Miami Wine Festival. Then attend the Seed Festival Day, enjoy an evening of drag and salsa at R House, brunch at Ch'i, or a burger from Michael Schwartz's virtual joint, Genuine Burger.Savor more than 150 of the world's wines at the Miami Wine Festival on Friday. The open-air event will allow guests to enjoy unlimited wine samples from more than ten regions, as well as a complimentary array of appetizers, including cheese, chocolate, charcuterie meats, and fruit pairings. This year's festival will feature a sparkling-wine room serving Champagne, prosecco, cava, sekt, and sparkling rosé along with bites by local restaurants such as Old Lisbon and La Rosa.The Seed Tasting Village is a daylong festival that offers unlimited samples of plant-based food and drink from hundreds of vendors (both local and national), interactive demonstrations and speakers, fitness activities, a designated puppy lounge, kid’s zone, and a signature VIP lounge.R House — which is best known for its drag brunch — is behind Escándalo, a weekly Saturday night drag and salsa show inspired by the flavors and sounds of Miami. Shimmy on over for dinner, drinks, and fierce drag queens. Produced by Miami drag queen Athena Dion and hosted by R House resident star Chachita Rubio, enjoy live salsa-fusion music by Carlito Rubio & La Karlanga Band all evening long. R House’s à la carte dinner and cocktail menus will be available for purchase throughout the evening.Ch'i, in Brickell City Centre, is behind a new brunch special, available Saturdays and Sundays. The menu, created by executive chef Rafael Perez Cambana, features avocado toast with poached eggs, fried chicken and waffles, Chinese barbecue pork belly sesame balls, and peanut-crusted French toast. Cocktails include the "Picantini," with vodka, cucumber, lemon, and spicy Thai syrup; and the "Fancy Nancy," with vodka, lychee liqueur, passionfruit, orange, pineapple, prosecco, and mint.This weekend, indulge in chef Michael Schwartz’s virtual restaurant: Genuine Burger, powered by Reef Neighborhood Kitchens. Menu highlights include the "Secret" burger, topped with two slices of melted American cheese, crisp-fried onion rings, two slices of applewood-smoked bacon, and a slathering of ranch dressing; a barbecue brisket burger with caramelized onions, melted American cheese, smoked brisket, all the fixings (tomato, lettuce, red onion, pickles), and a half-sour pickle on the side; and a pork-belly burger with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, barbecue-glazed pork belly, and a fried egg.