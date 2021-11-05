Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Wine, Drag Shows, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

November 5, 2021 8:00AM

Seed Food & Wine Week celebrates plant-based eating.
Seed Food & Wine Week celebrates plant-based eating. Photo courtesy of Seed Food & Wine Week
This weekend, spend your Friday night sampling more than 150 of the world's best wines at the Miami Wine Festival. Then attend the Seed Festival Day, enjoy an evening of drag and salsa at R House, brunch at Ch'i, or a burger from Michael Schwartz's virtual joint, Genuine Burger.
click to enlarge Sample over 150 different wines at the Miami Wine Festival. - PHOTO COURTESY OF TOTAL WINE & MORE
Sample over 150 different wines at the Miami Wine Festival.
Photo courtesy of Total Wine & More

Miami Wine Festival at the Woman's Club of Coconut Grove

Savor more than 150 of the world's wines at the Miami Wine Festival on Friday. The open-air event will allow guests to enjoy unlimited wine samples from more than ten regions, as well as a complimentary array of appetizers, including cheese, chocolate, charcuterie meats, and fruit pairings. This year's festival will feature a sparkling-wine room serving Champagne, prosecco, cava, sekt, and sparkling rosé along with bites by local restaurants such as Old Lisbon and La Rosa. 6 p.m. Friday, at the Woman's Club of Coconut Grove, 2985 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-812-7626; miamiwinefestival.com. Tickets cost $69 to $250 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge Attendees enjoy unlimited pours at Seed Food & Wine Week. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SEED FOOD & WINE WEEK
Attendees enjoy unlimited pours at Seed Food & Wine Week.
Photo courtesy of Seed Food & Wine Week

Seed Festival Day Tasting Village

The Seed Tasting Village is a daylong festival that offers unlimited samples of plant-based food and drink from hundreds of vendors (both local and national), interactive demonstrations and speakers, fitness activities, a designated puppy lounge, kid’s zone, and a signature VIP lounge. Noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove. Tickets cost $55 to $85 at seedfoodandwine.com.
click to enlarge Drag at R House - PHOTO BY DANIELLA MÍA
Drag at R House
Photo by Daniella Mía

Escándalo at R House

R House — which is best known for its drag brunch — is behind Escándalo, a weekly Saturday night drag and salsa show inspired by the flavors and sounds of Miami. Shimmy on over for dinner, drinks, and fierce drag queens. Produced by Miami drag queen Athena Dion and hosted by R House resident star Chachita Rubio, enjoy live salsa-fusion music by Carlito Rubio & La Karlanga Band all evening long. R House’s à la carte dinner and cocktail menus will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Saturday nights at R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com. Reservations are highly recommended but walk-ins are also welcome. Showtimes are 7:30 and 10 p.m.
Ropa vieja at Ch'i - PHOTO COURTESY OF CH'I
Ropa vieja at Ch'i
Photo courtesy of Ch'i

Weekend Brunch at Ch'i

Ch'i, in Brickell City Centre, is behind a new brunch special, available Saturdays and Sundays. The menu, created by executive chef Rafael Perez Cambana, features avocado toast with poached eggs, fried chicken and waffles, Chinese barbecue pork belly sesame balls, and peanut-crusted French toast. Cocktails include the "Picantini," with vodka, cucumber, lemon, and spicy Thai syrup; and the "Fancy Nancy," with vodka, lychee liqueur, passionfruit, orange, pineapple, prosecco, and mint. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, at Ch'i, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-257-8726; chibrickell.com.
click to enlarge Order Genuine Burger delivered to your door. - PHOTO COURTESY OF GENUINE BURGER
Order Genuine Burger delivered to your door.
Photo courtesy of Genuine Burger

Michael Schwartz's Genuine Burger Delivered to Your Door

This weekend, indulge in chef Michael Schwartz’s virtual restaurant: Genuine Burger, powered by Reef Neighborhood Kitchens. Menu highlights include the "Secret" burger, topped with two slices of melted American cheese, crisp-fried onion rings, two slices of applewood-smoked bacon, and a slathering of ranch dressing; a barbecue brisket burger with caramelized onions, melted American cheese, smoked brisket, all the fixings (tomato, lettuce, red onion, pickles), and a half-sour pickle on the side; and a pork-belly burger with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, barbecue-glazed pork belly, and a fried egg. Order via Uber Eats. instagram.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a writer and editor, with her work appearing in print and digital titles worldwide.
Contact: Clarissa Buch

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Sharking Lot

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation