Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Tacolandia, North Miami BrewFest, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

November 12, 2021 8:00AM

Tacolandia brings unlimited tacos and fun.
Tacolandia brings unlimited tacos and fun. Photo courtesy of Miami New Times
This weekend, Night Owl Cookies and Veza Sur Brewing team up for a cerveza and cookies collab, North Miami BrewFest returns with more than 150 craft beers, and Barcelona's Two Schmucks pops up at Sweet Liberty. Plus, New Times' Tacolandia brings unlimited tacos to River Landing Miami.
click to enlarge Enjoy cerveza and cookies on Friday at Veza Sur. - PHOTO COURTESY OF NIGHT OWL COOKIES
Enjoy cerveza and cookies on Friday at Veza Sur.
Photo courtesy of Night Owl Cookies

Milk-and-Cookie Collab: Night Owl Cookies and Veza Sur Brewing

Cerveza and cookies, anyone? Friday at Veza Sur's Wynwood brewery, order a pint of forchata cream ale (a cream ale served on nitro and brewed with rice, oats, wheat, cinnamon, and vanilla) with a "Horchata-o-na-na" cookie by Miami's Night Owl Cookies ($9). Each cookie will feature Night Owl's signature dough, infused with horchata, mixed with chunks of homemade rice crispy treats, and topped with white chocolate and powdered sugar. Take it up a notch with a 32-ounce crowler and three cookies for $20. This special collab will only be available while supplies last. Friday, November 12, at Veza Sur Brewing, 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.
click to enlarge Taco 'bout a great time! - PHOTO COURTESY OF NEW TIMES EVENTS AND MARKETING
Taco 'bout a great time!
Photo courtesy of New Times Events and Marketing

New Times' Tacolandia Taco Festival at River Landing Miami

There's only one thing better than spending an afternoon eating tacos, and that's eating tacos with friends! New Times' Tacolandia, Miami's celebration of tacos, returns on Saturday to River Landing. Expect unlimited tacos from Miami's best restaurants and taquerias — the Crazy Toston, Bartaco, Pin-Up Taco, La Tiendita, Taqueria Jacalito, Taqueria Mexicana, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, La Diosa Taqueria, and more. Wash down your tacos with beverages from the on-site cash bars (or splurge with unlimited drinks by purchasing a VIP ticket). Add in festive entertainment and you've got an event to "taco 'bout" for a long time to come. Saturday, November 13 from 2 to 6 p.m. at River Landing Miami. 1400 NW N. River Dr., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $60 at etix.com.
click to enlarge North Miami Brewfest returns. - PHOTO COURTESY OF NORTH MIAMI BREWFEST
North Miami Brewfest returns.
Photo courtesy of North Miami Brewfest

North Miami BrewFest Returns With 150 Craft Beers

Cheers to craft beer this weekend at the ninth-annual North Miami BrewFest. On Saturday, the festival will feature over 150 craft beers in addition to gourmet food pairings, restaurant pop-ups, and live music and seminars. Beat Culture, Black Flamingo, Funky Buddha, the Tank, Wynwood Brewing, and more will be pouring samples. With an exclusive beer from each brewery, you can drink your way across Florida's hoppy scene. 1 p.m. Saturday, November 13, at Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami. Tickets cost $55 to $85 via northmiamibrewfest.com.
click to enlarge More photos of the Rum Renaissance Festival here. - PHOTO BY MICHELLE EVE SANDBERG
More photos of the Rum Renaissance Festival here.
Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg

Miami Rum Renaissance Festival

If you're a pirate wannabe, a lover of all things tiki, or just want to try rums from all over the world, you need to head over to the Miami Rum Renaissance Festival. This tasting event offers unlimited samples of dozens of rums from around the globe under one roof. 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 14 at Coral Gables Women's Club, 1001 E. Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $49 for general admission; $59 for VIP, which allows access to the event at 12:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at rumrenaissance.com.
click to enlarge The bar at Sweet Liberty - PHOTO BY SETH BROWARNIK/WORLDREDEYE.COM
The bar at Sweet Liberty
Photo by Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com

Barcelona's Two Schmucks Pop-up at Sweet Liberty

Barcelona bar Two Schmucks will pop up in Miami Sunday at Sweet Liberty. Named #26 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list in 2020, the team at Two Schmucks is taking over bars around the world with their “Five-Star Dive Bar” concept. During the night, the team will offer up five cocktails featuring Fords Gin and Woodford Reserve. Highlights include the "Tartine," featuring gin, bourbon, raspberry, cold brew cordial, and toasted bread; and the "Butternut Splash," with rye, butternut squash, faux lime, saline, smoked butter, and thyme. 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, November 14, 237 20th St., Suite B, Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.
click to enlarge The dining room at Burlock Coast - PHOTO COURTESY OF BURLOCK COAST
The dining room at Burlock Coast
Photo courtesy of Burlock Coast

Friendsgiving at Burlock Coast

Burlock Coast chefs Paula DaSilva, Brooke Mallory, and Christian Velez will welcome chef Pushkar Marathe of Stage Kitchen for their fourth-annual "Friendsgiving" on Sunday evening. For $69 per person, friends will enjoy a complimentary cocktail and four-course dinner prepared by some of South Florida’s top chefs. Highlights include roasted fresh fig salad with goat cheese brûlée; curried butternut squash soup with spiced maple cream; apple cider smoked turkey breast with whiskey cranberry sauce; pumpkin-spiced roasted creamy mushrooms; and twice-baked potatoes with crispy potato skins and cheddar cheese espuma. Dessert is a collaboration between chefs Velez and Marathe. 6 p.m. Sunday, November 14, at Burlock Coast; 1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-302-6430; burlockcoast.com. Reservations are required by emailing [email protected] or calling 954-302-6430.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a writer and editor, with her work appearing in print and digital titles worldwide.
Contact: Clarissa Buch

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Words to Live By

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation