Tacolandia, North Miami BrewFest, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, Night Owl Cookies and Veza Sur Brewing team up for a cerveza and cookies collab, North Miami BrewFest returns with more than 150 craft beers, and Barcelona's Two Schmucks pops up at Sweet Liberty. Plus, New Times
' Tacolandia brings unlimited tacos to River Landing Miami.
Enjoy cerveza and cookies on Friday at Veza Sur.
Milk-and-Cookie Collab: Night Owl Cookies and Veza Sur Brewing
Cerveza and cookies, anyone? Friday at Veza Sur's Wynwood brewery, order a pint of forchata cream ale (a cream ale served on nitro and brewed with rice, oats, wheat, cinnamon, and vanilla) with a "Horchata-o-na-na" cookie by Miami's Night Owl Cookies ($9). Each cookie will feature Night Owl's signature dough, infused with horchata, mixed with chunks of homemade rice crispy treats, and topped with white chocolate and powdered sugar. Take it up a notch with a 32-ounce crowler and three cookies for $20. This special collab will only be available while supplies last. Friday, November 12, at Veza Sur Brewing, 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.
Taco 'bout a great time!
New Times' Tacolandia Taco Festival at River Landing Miami
There's only one thing better than spending an afternoon eating tacos, and that's eating tacos with friends! New Times' Tacolandia
, Miami's celebration of tacos, returns on Saturday to River Landing. Expect unlimited tacos from Miami's best restaurants and taquerias — the Crazy Toston, Bartaco, Pin-Up Taco, La Tiendita, Taqueria Jacalito, Taqueria Mexicana, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, La Diosa Taqueria, and more. Wash down your tacos with beverages from the on-site cash bars (or splurge with unlimited drinks by purchasing a VIP ticket). Add in festive entertainment and you've got an event to "taco 'bout" for a long time to come. Saturday, November 13 from 2 to 6 p.m. at River Landing Miami. 1400 NW N. River Dr., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $60 at etix.com.
North Miami Brewfest returns.
North Miami BrewFest Returns With 150 Craft Beers
Cheers to craft beer this weekend at the ninth-annual North Miami BrewFest. On Saturday, the festival will feature over 150 craft beers in addition to gourmet food pairings, restaurant pop-ups, and live music and seminars. Beat Culture, Black Flamingo, Funky Buddha, the Tank, Wynwood Brewing, and more will be pouring samples. With an exclusive beer from each brewery, you can drink your way across Florida's hoppy scene. 1 p.m. Saturday, November 13, at Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami. Tickets cost $55 to $85 via northmiamibrewfest.com.
Miami Rum Renaissance Festival
If you're a pirate wannabe, a lover of all things tiki, or just want to try rums from all over the world, you need to head over to the Miami Rum Renaissance Festival. This tasting event offers unlimited samples of dozens of rums from around the globe under one roof. 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 14 at Coral Gables Women's Club, 1001 E. Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $49 for general admission; $59 for VIP, which allows access to the event at 12:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at rumrenaissance.com.
The bar at Sweet Liberty
Barcelona's Two Schmucks Pop-up at Sweet Liberty
Barcelona bar Two Schmucks
will pop up in Miami Sunday at Sweet Liberty. Named #26 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list in 2020, the team at Two Schmucks is taking over bars around the world with their “Five-Star Dive Bar” concept. During the night, the team will offer up five cocktails featuring Fords Gin and Woodford Reserve. Highlights include the "Tartine," featuring gin, bourbon, raspberry, cold brew cordial, and toasted bread; and the "Butternut Splash," with rye, butternut squash, faux lime, saline, smoked butter, and thyme. 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, November 14, 237 20th St., Suite B, Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.
The dining room at Burlock Coast
Friendsgiving at Burlock Coast
Burlock Coast chefs Paula DaSilva, Brooke Mallory, and Christian Velez will welcome chef Pushkar Marathe of Stage Kitchen
for their fourth-annual "Friendsgiving" on Sunday evening. For $69 per person, friends will enjoy a complimentary cocktail and four-course dinner prepared by some of South Florida’s top chefs. Highlights include roasted fresh fig salad with goat cheese brûlée; curried butternut squash soup with spiced maple cream; apple cider smoked turkey breast with whiskey cranberry sauce; pumpkin-spiced roasted creamy mushrooms; and twice-baked potatoes with crispy potato skins and cheddar cheese espuma. Dessert is a collaboration between chefs Velez and Marathe. 6 p.m. Sunday, November 14, at Burlock Coast; 1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-302-6430; burlockcoast.com. Reservations are required by emailing [email protected] or calling 954-302-6430.