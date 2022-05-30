Miami Food Events This Week: Free Pizza Slice, Pasta at Jaguar Sun, and Hidden Worlds Immersive Dining

[email protected]

Celebrate the short work week with these Miami events, including the next Crafted by Corsair beer-pairing dinner, Miami chef Adrianne Calvo's Friends of James Beard benefit dinner, the return of chef Carey Hynes' pasta at Jaguar Sun, and the first full week of Miami's immersive Hidden Worlds dining experience.Jump into June with a Crafted by Corsair four-course beer dinner at Corsair Kitchen & Bar this week with a special meal featuring pairings from Miami's Cerveceria La Tropical. Guests will be welcomed with a "Tropiflaca" cocktail, followed by a four-course meal crafted by executive chef Gordon Maybury and chef de cuisine Derrick Connor. Each course is paired with signature brews from Cuba’s oldest brewery, which opened in Wynwood in 2021.This week marks the first offering Miami diners a chance to experience the all-new, marine-themed epicurean journey known as the Hidden Worlds Immersive Experience. Created by Hidden Worlds Entertainment Inc., the monthlong event is meant to promote planet stewardship and bring awareness to ocean conservation. During the day, guests of all ages can experience a 30-minute immersive journey through the deepest oceans and the most majestic mangroves. During the evening, guests can experience a culinary adventure helmed by Miami chef Scott Linquist of Como Como Miami and Coyo Taco, who creates a multi-course ocean-positive menu paired with unique aquatic-inspired cocktails by Gio Gutierrez of Chat Chow TV. Each dish will be strategically served during an extended version of the day programming with projections reflecting on the tabletops and throughout the dining room.Starting this week, chef Carey Hynes' crave-worthy pastas are back on the menu at Jaguar Sun. After operating Sunny's Steakhouse and hosting Gilda, the Spanish tapas pop-up concept by Juan Garrido, Hynes is ready to get back to his roots at the restaurant's original location. The relaunched menu will bring back signature items like the best-selling Parker House rolls, bucatini with two and three-year Parmesan and Pecorino Romano cheeses and black pepper, and spicy rigatoni. Hynes will be adding new dishes to the menu, too, including seasonal crudos and pastas.This week, celebrate National Pizza Party Day with Pepsi. Earlier this month in New York, the company unveiled the "Pepsi-Roni" pizza, featuring a one-of-a-kind topping that's made with Pepsi. After a positive response, the brand is out to remind everyone that pizza is #BetterWithPepsi by bringing the Pepsi-Roni Pizza to Miami. On Friday, for one day only, anyone can grab a free slice at Groovy's Pizza & Grill for a taste of this reimagined pepperoni, developed in partnership with the Culinary Institute of America.Miami chef Adrianne Calvo will celebrate 15 years of industry success with a Friends of James Beard benefit dinner at Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar in the Palms at Town & Country in southwest Miami-Dade. The dinner benefits the James Beard Foundation’s "Open for Good" program, a campaign dedicated to providing critical resources to help independent restaurants build their capacity to come back stronger, more equitable, more sustainable, and more resilient amid the COVID-19 pandemic.